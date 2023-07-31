Executive 1 Media Group: Los Angeles New Power Couple Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and His Wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen Receives the First Responders Award for Their Heroic Impact on Southern California

The medical power couple has received numerous awards for outstanding community leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen was honored and received the First Responders Award for their Heroic Impact on Southern California. Presented in North Hollywood at the EL Portal Theater on July 1, 2023. The new power couple, known for their generosity to the Los Angeles community during the pandemic, has been noted as one of California's most influential couples. They have been actively involved in various outreach programs aimed at improving the lives of countless individuals and have made a positive difference in many communities.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen

Receiving the First Responders Award 2023

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen made a significant impact on the community during the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Dr. Eugene Allen and the Dusk to Dawn team, managed to test thousands in Los Angeles and Orange County, when southern California had not received test kits from the CDC Center for Disease Control. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen put together two organizations with the support of his wife Dr. Connie Yu, Corona Virus Test Los Angeles and the Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation. Both organizations provided residents with food for those who were in quarantine, free medical testing including the homeless and gave away vehicles to those who were in need, which continues to this day. The contributions of Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen for medical care and community service is noteworthy.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen states: "I would like to thank the A Million Roses Foundation for providing an opportunity for the entire community, officials and dignitaries to come together and express their appreciation for the remarkable contributions of all the honorees. Special thanks to California Assembly District 65 representative Mike Gipson, for his support. I'm a firm believer in standing with your fellow man, we all have the potential to reach out and help others in times of trouble."

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen, trained in emergency medicine at MLK Drew UCLA, was the first African American to open a chain of urgent care facilities in California. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen made world headlines in 2022 as he achieved the Guinness World Records title for the world's tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a human. It is a figure of hope for the City of Los Angeles, called the Statue of Inspiration.

Dr. Connie Yu Allen, Harbor UCLA Graduate, a family medicine physician, educator and a business woman. Her vision has paved the way in southern California for diversity, for multicultural patients to see doctors that speak their own language to bring more understanding to patient's needs. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dr. Connie Yu Allen continues to inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence and make a difference in the lives of their patients.

In January of 2023, the Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation announced its commitment to special-needs children with the $50,000 Hand-Up Award, designed to help families nationwide, named in honor of his son Colin Mathew Allen, who has autism. The Allen's received several community service awards from city leaders, from the city of Carson, San Gabriel-Compton and Paramount in 2023 for their various contributions.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu Allen, have centered their commitment on servicing Los Angeles County and the surrounding communities. The Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation has been a legendary pillar in the community during tough times. Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen ran as a candidate in the 2022 race for California State Insurance Commissioner in the June primary.

