Montag, 31.07.2023
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Global Ports Holding PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Total Voting Rights 
31-Jul-2023 / 15:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Total voting rights 
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Global Ports Holding ("GPH") today announces 
the following: 
As at 31 July 2023, Global Ports Holding PLC's issued share capital consisted of 67,971,408 ordinary shares (with a 
nominal value of GBP0.01 each) with voting rights. No ordinary shares were held in treasury. 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Global Ports Holding plc was 67,971,408. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Global Ports Holding plc under the 
FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 261349 
EQS News ID:  1692371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2023 10:54 ET (14:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
