Canadian-based Heliene plans a new factory in Minnesota that will begin producing modules in 2024 and cells in 2025.From pv magazine USA Heliene, a Canadian solar module manufacturer, has ambitious plans to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint by producing 1 GW of solar modules and 1.5 GW of cells in a new facility in Minnesota. The company currently has manufacturing operations producing 800 MW of modules in Minnesota and 300 MW in Ontario, Canada. The privately held company plans to invest about $145 million in the new facility, driven by the additional production tax credit and domestic ...

