Ideon Media Announces Exclusive Representation of Digital Trends in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Ideon Media is pleased to announce their new exclusive partnership with Digital Trends Media Group, the award-winning multimedia brand that offers the latest coverage on all things tech with in-depth product reviews, videos, news, and tech deals.

Digital Trends Media Group comprises ten millennial-focused media brands including Digital Trends , men's lifestyle publication The Manual , and other popular titles including, NewFolks , PawTracks and HappySprout . With easy-to-understand reviews and entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends Media Group serves more than 2.6M Canadians monthly (Comscore, May 2023). The company's syndication partners include Apple TV, Android TV, ABC News, Roku, Oath, Fire TV, Atmosphere, DailyMotion, and more.

ABOUT Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches more than 100 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, Oath, Flipboard, Cheddar, Amazon, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Toronto and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's largest digital rep firm, with several major global publisher companies under its umbrella, including Apartment Therapy Media, BDG Media, Digital Trends Media, Reader's Digest Media, MediaTonik, Nativo, VICE Media, Vox Media, IGN, Valnet, Kidoz and Sing Tao Media. Ideon also owns and operates several sites, including SavvyMom, 29Secrets, and AmongMen. This massive scale reaches passion-driven audiences - over 19 million unduplicated Canadian consumers (Comscore, March 2023) - across sports, entertainment, pop culture, parenting, fashion & beauty, wellness, news, tech, gaming and more. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by its award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics.

