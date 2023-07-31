Millions of Monthly Viewers Can Watch AccuWeather NOW®, Content Dedicated to All Things Weather, Now Available on the Out-of-Home Media Streaming Service Rockbot TV

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Rockbot, the smartest media platform for business, now offers AccuWeather NOW®, the video streaming product from AccuWeather and the proven leader in weather forecast accuracy, for brick-and-mortar establishments to keep their patrons up to date on all things weather-related.

Rockbot Provides 24-Hour Continuous Weather Programming From AccuWeather

As businesses cut the cord for streaming TV service, they turn to Rockbot for relevant content to display in their restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hospital waiting rooms, university common areas, airport gates, and more. Currently, Rockbot TV reaches nearly 70 million monthly unique visitors.

AccuWeather NOW programming complements Rockbot's robust channel lineup of local and national news, including sports content and more. Similar to other content provided by Rockbot, AccuWeather NOW is a live streaming program that continuously updates in real time, enabling a better TV experience for the end-viewer.

The AccuWeather NOW streaming service features dramatic weather video; stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms; and long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world. "Weather is central to our everyday life - from storms to heat waves to allergy season, people are always talking about the weather," said Helen Swenson, Chief Content Officer for AccuWeather. "This new partnership with Rockbot ensures that millions of out-of-home viewers will have access to AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy forecasts and engaging programming to help them make the best weather-impacted decisions, no matter where they are."

Rockbot's easy-to-use platform allows businesses to feature AccuWeather NOW programming at their venue any time of day, including AccuWeather's forecasts as well as programming dedicated to all things weather, extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world. The unified media solution provides business owners with an enterprise-grade software platform, enabling them to control, schedule, and monitor content across any number of screens from a web dashboard and mobile app.

"Rockbot TV provides best-in-class programming across a wide range of genres including news, sports and now weather. We are excited AccuWeather NOW is part of our growing content offering," said Rockbot CEO Garrett Dodge. "From patrons in local small businesses to air-travelers in major airports, Rockbot is proud to provide streaming weather content to nearly 70 million monthly viewers in places of business."

Current and potential Rockbot clients can access AccuWeather content by visiting www.rockbot.com/tv or reaching out to sales@rockbot.com.

About Rockbot

Rockbot empowers businesses to simply and reliably stream content that engages guests and provides them with an immersive experience through a suite of innovative multimedia solutions, including Rockbot TV, Digital Signage, Music and Audio Messaging. Rockbot is the only platform that unifies the full spectrum of media solutions with an enterprise-grade SaaS platform, enabling them to control, schedule, and monitor any number of locations from a web dashboard and mobile app.

With a monthly audience of over 67 million monthly consumers, Rockbot reaches the majority of U.S. and Canadian consumers. Backed by leading investors including Google and Universal Music Group, Rockbot is the future of out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.rockbot.com.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries, and saved tens of billions of dollars in property damage. AccuWeather's talented staff achieves this noble purpose and mission through a culture of ICE - Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship.

Today, AccuWeather is the most recognized and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, known to billions, and is proven and verified to be the most accurate. Digitally, AccuWeather is the #1 weather destination in the world and one of the top destination sites that exist globally.

AccuWeather forecasts appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network reaches 35 million households, and its AccuWeather NOW® streaming service is available to more than 200 million active users on many platforms, including Roku, Xumo, Red Box, LG, Amazon, and Freevee.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts from any source.

AccuWeather's story is one of a fanatical dedication to Superior Accuracy, detail, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, service, and the loyalty and commitment of scores of people who have joined AccuWeather's center of excellence, including many who have dedicated their entire careers to AccuWeather.

Dr. Joel N. Myers, founder and Executive Chairman, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts and weather news. The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store. The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store.

