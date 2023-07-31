Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2023

Number of shares: 9,988

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 208,714.02

During the 1st half of 2023, a total of:

Buy side 102,076 shares 356,569.03 540 transactions Sell side 121,058 shares 435,436.25 573 transactions

The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2022 on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 28,970

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 128,567.86

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

Number of shares: 15,026

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 300,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone® technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral®, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell®, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation; 4) AdoGel®, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has about 100 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of EuronextTM Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 26, 2023 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com, in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

