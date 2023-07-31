Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
PR Newswire
31.07.2023 | 18:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 July 2023, the issued share capital of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc consisted of 190,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interests in, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The issued share capital remains unchanged from 30 June 2023.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

31 July 2023

END


