Upskilling Underrepresented Communities for Jobs in Tech

Lydia Logan, IBM VP of Global Education and Workforce Development joins Dr. Nehemiah Mabry at the STEMedia podcast for an interview about the future of education and the workforce. She discusses some of the biggest challenges facing the industry today such as the skills gap and skills-first issues. IBM is driving innovation and providing free education opportunities to underrepresented communities, equipping learners with tech skills, such as AI and cyber, for success in this digital age.

Lydia shares insights on the importance of STEM education amid recent AI developments. She also talks about the demand for diverse talent and IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people globally by 2030 via its free education program, IBM SkillsBuild.

IBM SkillsBuild helps adult learners, high school and university students, and faculty, develop valuable new skills and access career opportunities. The online platform offers over 1,000 courses in 20 languages on AI, cybersecurity, data analysis, cloud computing, and many other technical disciplines - as well as workplace skills such as design thinking. Most important, participants can earn IBM-branded digital credentials that are recognized by the market.

