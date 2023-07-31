International Olympic Committee: IOC Announces Shortlist for Inaugural Climate Action Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Celebrating those in the Olympic Movement who are taking tangible steps to tackle the climate crisis, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the shortlisted athletes, International Federations (IFs) and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) for the inaugural IOC Climate Action Awards. More than 70 applications were received from across the Olympic Movement for three award categories: sustainable travel, innovation and athlete advocacy.

The IOC Climate Action Awards are supported by Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partners (TOPs) Airbnb, Deloitte and P&G. They aim to recognise innovative and effective efforts from across the Olympic Movement to limit sport's impact on climate, while inspiring others to follow suit. The initiative was launched in November 2022 as part of the IOC's commitment to sustainability.

Shortlisted candidates

The Climate Action x Sustainable Travel Award, supported by Airbnb, recognises innovative action and advocacy to travel more sustainably within the sports calendar. Athletes, IFs and NOCs have showcased remarkable efforts in this field, exploring sustainable travel options and raising awareness about the importance of reducing carbon emissions.

The shortlisted candidates are:

In the athlete category:

Marton Kekesi , Alpine Skiing, Hungary - for recognising the impact of his travel schedule and taking steps to reduce his carbon footprint, including by car sharing, travelling by electric vehicle and choosing accommodation as close as possible to his event venue.

In the IF category:

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) - for developing the UCI Bike City label, which supports and rewards cities and regions for hosting major UCI cycling events and investing in infrastructure and programmes to promote cycling amongst their wider population.

In the NOC category:

Spanish Olympic Committee - for promoting sustainable mobility by using electric and hybrid vehicles from Worldwide Olympic Partner Toyota, and prioritising the use of trains for domestic staff travel.

The Climate Action x Innovation Award, supported by Deloitte, recognises how innovation and education drives climate action. The creative and innovative solutions demonstrated by athletes, IFs and NOCs are inspiring and help us to collectively create a more sustainable future.

The shortlisted candidates are:

In the athlete category:

Benjamin Blankenship , Athletics, USA - for establishing the Endless Mileage Project, which plants trees for every American miler who breaks 4 minutes (men) and 4:30 min (women) in the event, and which redistributes used sports clothing and equipment to local schools.

In the IF category:

International Biathlon Union (IBU) - for helping local organising committees of IBU events measure and manage their carbon emissions, including by developing a tailor-made event CO2 footprint calculation tool.

In the NOC category:

Brazilian Olympic Committee - for moving to more energy-efficient headquarters, introducing remote working for employees, and modifying its training centre to reduce energy consumption.

The Climate Action x Athlete Advocacy Award, supported by P&G, highlights the endeavours of athletes who actively engage people and communities in the fight against climate change. Shortlisted athletes are recognised for leveraging their platforms to serve as advocates, inspiring others and promoting sustainable practices that contribute to a greener world.

The shortlisted candidates are:

Benjamin Blankenship , Athletics, USA - for promoting sustainability through the establishment of the Endless Mileage Project, which plants trees for every American miler who breaks 4 minutes (men) and 4:30 min (women) in the event and redistributes used sports clothing and equipment to local schools.

"The IOC Climate Action Awards celebrate the efforts of athletes, International Federations and National Olympic Committees that are leading the way in addressing the climate crisis," said Marie Sallois, the IOC's Director for Sustainability. "We are extremely grateful for the support and collaboration of our Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partners, Airbnb, Deloitte and P&G. We hope that these awards will serve as an inspiration for others to follow suit and use the power of sport to contribute to the global fight against climate change."

The winners of the IOC Climate Action Awards will be announced prior to the International Athletes' Forum taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 1 and 2 October 2023.

©IOC/Shugo Takemi ?

