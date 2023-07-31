Industry Insights Presents Paramount's Content for Change With Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i

Industry Insights Season 2 | Episode 4 features Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i, EVP Entertainment Diversity & Inclusion, West Coast, Paramount Global

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / For season 2 of Industry Insights, Fresh Films teamed up with Paramount Company through their Content For Change Initiative to bring you conversations between future storytellers and industry professionals that pull back the curtain on the entertainment industry.

Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i is the Executive Vice President of Entertainment Diversity & Inclusion, West Coast for Paramount Global who thought her entertainment career was going to be in front of the camera but instead, she found her home behind the lens. In an industry full of "NOs", Tiffany gets to say "YES" to actors, writers, directors and producers every day. Tiffany gives creators the opportunity to tell their stories, adding to the tapestry of voices and perspectives that reflect authenticity and change in entertainment and media production.

Not only does every episode educate and entertain, it also provides the opportunity for educators to receive $300 grants for their classrooms! Learn more and enter to win at https://freshfilms.org/educators/

Created by teens for teens, Industry Insights, is dedicated to empowering and educating future storytellers and creators on the different career paths that the film and tv entertainment industry has to offer. In each episode, different industry professionals talk about their careers, how they got to where they are today plus inspiration and advice for aspiring media professionals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771221/Industry-Insights-Presents-Paramounts-Content-for-Change-With-Tiffany-Smith-Anoai