Alerts: Agilent's 2022 ESG Report Shows Progress Helping Customers Reach Their Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today released its 2022 ESG report on the company's work supporting customers with their sustainability initiatives while advancing its own internal high-priority ESG programs, from reducing Scope 3 emissions in the value chain to cultivating a talented, diverse, and inclusive workforce.



"Agilent is committed to our customers' success at every stage of their journey to bring great science to life," said Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen. "That includes helping them achieve their sustainability goals with our products, technology, and services. At the same time, we're driving ESG objectives within our operations by fostering a great workplace, and investing in a diverse pipeline of talent, which is essential to our company's future."



The report also covers the role of Agilent products and technology in addressing some of society's biggest challenges-from improving outcomes for cancer patients to helping measure exposure to substances such as PFAS.



Below are some of the highlights from fiscal 2022 in four focus areas of Agilent's ESG program:



People

Earned Great Place to Work® certification in more than 20 countries and territories, based on strong results from an independent survey of employees.

in more than 20 countries and territories, based on strong results from an independent survey of employees. Contributed $1 million to Delaware State University , a historically Black university, to fund scholarships for students pursuing STEM degrees; pledged an additional $3.5 million worth of state-of-the art instruments and supplies to equip the university's new lab.

, a historically Black university, to fund scholarships for students pursuing STEM degrees; pledged an additional $3.5 million worth of state-of-the art instruments and supplies to equip the university's new lab. Launched two new employee networking groups (ENGs) to support both Hispanic and Asian Pacific Islander employees, adding to existing networking groups at Agilent to support Black, veteran, women, and LGBTQ+ employees.

(ENGs) to support both Hispanic and Asian Pacific Islander employees, adding to existing networking groups at Agilent to support Black, veteran, women, and LGBTQ+ employees. Increased spending with diverse suppliers by 47 percent year over year, a key element of Agilent's supplier diversity program.

Planet

Engaged suppliers in a plan to reduce Scope 3 emissions and submitted emissions-reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative for validation.

and submitted emissions-reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative for validation. Reduced energy and water consumption intensity by 9.5 percent and 27.6 percent respectively, exceeding our targets in both areas.

by 9.5 percent and 27.6 percent respectively, exceeding our targets in both areas. Achieved 94 percent diversion of solid waste.

Launched a product life cycle assessment pilot study of an Agilent liquid chromatography instrument.

of an Agilent liquid chromatography instrument. Implemented a formal sustainability function in Agilent's Order Fulfillment division, which embeds sustainability into all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics.

Products

Expanded sustainability offerings for our customers , including: increasing the number of instruments that have earned the My Green Lab Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) label; adding How2Recycle labeling to product packaging; achieving My Green Lab certification of Agilent customer demonstration labs; introducing the HydroInert source for GC/MS, which runs on renewable hydrogen as the carrier gas, in place of non-renewable helium gas; and, offering asset performance management software that can reduce lab energy use.

, including: Refurbished 4,300 lab instruments through our award-winning Certified Pre-Owned Instruments Program, keeping decommissioned instruments out of landfills and substantially extending their life.

Prosperity

Invested $725 million in Agilent's Frederick, Colorado, manufacturing facility to double production of therapeutic nucleic acids, which is expected to generate more than 160 life science jobs.

manufacturing facility to double production of therapeutic nucleic acids, which is expected to generate more than 160 life science jobs. Donated $7.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to support graduate students in STEM disciplines and academics working on innovative research that aligns with Agilent's mission and business strategy.

to support graduate students in STEM disciplines and academics working on innovative research that aligns with Agilent's mission and business strategy. Invested $7 million to upgrade Agilent's R&D labs in Little Falls, Delaware, adding jobs to Agilent's workforce in the state.

Agilent's 2022 report also includes an updated Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, an index of materially relevant topics from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and a SASB index. Read the report and related materials about Agilent's ESG program at Agilent.com.



About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent's full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.



