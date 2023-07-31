T-Mobile Named Among Top 100 Internship Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / T-Mobile

T-Mobile is excited to earn recognition as a Top 100 Internship Program from WayUp and Yello this year!

Our interns contribute innovative perspectives to the coolest projects in wireless while connecting and engaging with senior leaders across all business functions including technology, marketing, strategy, retail, customer service, and more.

Internships available at T-Mobile include opportunities like the Explorer Prep Program, which provides high school kids of all backgrounds a chance to fast track a career in STEM as well as provides a pathway towards higher education for those who otherwise may feel its financially out of their reach.

Hear from one recent intern on how the program helped demystify common technology competencies and showed her what a career in STEM truly looks like.

T-Mobile empowers interns to bring their passion, ambition, and desire to make a difference. Interns work with diverse colleagues who will challenge them and help develop important career skills-while changing wireless for good!

