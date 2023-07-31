

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least four people were killed and dozens of others injured in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine Monday.



Rescue workers saved at least 30 people who were trapped under the rubble of a school building and a resodential apartment that were destroyed in dual missile attack in Kryvyi Rih.



'We are trying to save as many people as possible,' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter.



'But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people,' he added.



The attack came a day after Ukraine sent three drones to Russian capital Moscow.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities claimed modest territorial gains around the frontlines of the city of Bakhmut.



Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Russia may be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine's counteroffensive succeeds.



