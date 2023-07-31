Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
31.07.2023 | 19:26
IMC Metal America LLC: IMC - Metals America Planning Major Expansions With Entry Into the ETP Copper Rod Market and Additional Rod Production

Expansion Will Bring 75-80 new jobs to Cleveland County, North Carolina.

SHELBY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Prime Materials Recovery, Inc. announces the contracting of an SCR 4500 copper rod system from the Southwire Company for installation at its subsidiary, IMC - Metals America, LLC in Shelby, NC. This new line will be installed in a purpose-built plant at the existing site and will mark PMR/IMC's entry into the ETP copper rod market.

IMC Metal America LLC, Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture



In a separate initiative, IMC will also be increasing OF (oxygen free) copper rod production capacity with the purchase and installation of a new line from Upcast OY based in Pori, Finland.

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with industry leaders like Southwire and Upcast OY with these initiatives. We look forward to these successful projects and years of effectively serving our customers and these markets," said Bernie Schilberg, CEO of Prime Materials Recovery.

Sitework is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and will bring 75-80 new jobs to Cleveland County, North Carolina.

About Prime Materials Recovery (PMR) and Prime Materials Holdings (PMH)

PMR and PMH are one of the largest nonferrous and polymer merchants, processors, and fabricators in the United States. Headquartered in East Hartford, CT, the companies operate state-of-the-art facilities in Canastota, NY, South Windsor, CT, Willimantic, CT, Jersey City, NJ, Hickory, NC, Shelby, NC, Orangeburg, SC, Miami, FL, and Wilmington, DE.

About IMC - Metals America, LLC

IMC - Metals America, LLC is one of North America's largest producers of Oxygen-free copper rod and also produces copper anodes servicing various electroplating applications.

Contact Information

Joseph Collins
People Operations Manager
joseph.collins@imc-ma.com

SOURCE: IMC Metals America

https://www.accesswire.com/771279/IMC--Metals-America-Planning-Major-Expansions-With-Entry-Into-the-ETP-Copper-Rod-Market-and-Additional-Rod-Production

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
