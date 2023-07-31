Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Names Monica Vinay as Chief Financial Officer

Visual Edge IT's new CFO will serve on the executive leadership team and drive the company's financial goals.

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Visual Edge IT (VEIT), which specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S., has named Monica Vinay as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Visual Edge IT, Inc.

In this role, Ms. Vinay will serve on the executive leadership team and will report to Austin Vanchieri, chairman and chief executive officer. She will lead all aspects of the company's finance, accounting, administration, and internal IT functions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Monica to the VEIT team," comments Austin Vanchieri, Chairman and CEO, Visual Edge IT. "With her strong finance background from multiple industries, Monica will play an integral role in driving VEIT's transformation and shaping our future growth. Her strong track record, analytical mindset and acute business understanding make Monica a great addition to the team to carry on the work Visual Edge has already begun in this arena."

All of Monica's experience has been focused on finance and analysis. She brings a wealth of experience to support the next phase of Visual Edge IT's growth.

Most recently, Monica served as interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, at Myers Industries, Inc.. Her responsibilities included leading financial operations, accounting, financial planning and analysis, financial systems and reporting, treasury, tax and investor relations. Prior to that, Ms. Vinay was the Director of Finance at Barnes Group, Inc. where she was responsible for all strategic and annual planning, forecasting and related analysis. Monica has earned a reputation as a strong, 'hands-on' organizational leader and an excellent collaborator with operations teams.

"I am excited to join Visual Edge IT at this pivotal time in the company's transformation," said Monica Vinay, Chief Financial Officer, Visual Edge IT. "I'm looking forward to helping Austin and the team continue to execute the company's growth strategy and meet its financial and organizational goals."

Ms. Vinay holds an MBA from Ashland University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Akron. She is a past Board President for Habitat for Humanity of Summit County, Ohio, and a member of Leadership Akron Class XXIX.

For more information on Visual Edge IT, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

