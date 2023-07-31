Rimaunangis Takes the World by Storm with Revolutionary Farm Tokenization

KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Rimaunangis is a groundbreaking project that aims to revolutionize the Food Chain and Lifestyle industry through the application of blockchain technology. The project has created a digital asset product, the RXT Token, which can be used to access the entire Rimaunangis Ecosystem. This ecosystem, powered by blockchain technology, is set to launch numerous projects, including a unique Play-to-Earn Game Metaverse, an NFT Collection, and a special NFT marketplace for the community.

Rimaunangis is not just about digital assets; it also has a real-world impact. The project boasts a 100K HA Plantation of Coconut, Napier, and Palm Oil, and a livestock of 5K cattle and chickens, generating over 100 million in revenue per year.

The Rimaunangis project recently hosted a successful meetup in Istanbul, Turkey, in collaboration with ProBit Exchange. The event was a memorable occasion, bringing together crypto-native friends for an exclusive gathering. The meetup was not only an opportunity for networking but also a platform for sharing insights and discussing the future of blockchain technology and its applications in various industries.

Following the successful meetup in Istanbul, Turkey, the Rimaunangis project continued its global outreach with a community event in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam. A big shoutout was given to everyone who participated in making the event a success. The Rimaunangis project looks forward to hosting more events in the future, as they aim to strengthen their presence not only in Vietnam, but in the whole Asia.

These events are part of Rimaunangis's commitment to fostering a global community of blockchain enthusiasts and investors. By hosting such events, Rimaunangis is extending an invitation to individuals worldwide to delve deeper into their project, connect with industry experts, and acquire a profound understanding of the blockchain and digital asset landscape. The ultimate goal of Rimaunangis through these events is to broaden their reach, enlighten more people about their project, and collectively bring about a transformative change in the world.

