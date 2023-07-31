California Market Squid Producers Alliance: Alliance of Historic California Squid Producers Achieves MSC Certification

SAN PEDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / California's market squid fishery has a long history, dating back to the mid-1800s, when Chinese immigrants fished out of skiffs in Monterey Bay, using torches of burning fat pine to attract squid. The fishery has come a very long way since its early days. To wit, an alliance of six historic California squid processors is pleased to announce that California's market squid fishery has achieved certification from the Marine Stewardship Council, the recognized pinnacle of sustainability in fishery management.

The Alliance of California squid processors includes Cal Marine Fish Company, Monterey Fish Company, Southern Cal Seafood, Southern Coast Trading, Neptune Foods, and J. DeLuca Fish Company; the group represents multiple generations of fish buyers and fishermen, dating back 80 years or more, who have produced the lion's share of the market squid landed in the Golden State.

The Alliance contracted with MRAG Americas as an independent certifying body (CAB) to audit the market squid fishery under three MSC principles:

Sustainable fish stocks - There are enough fish left in the sea to reproduce so fishing can continue indefinitely. Minimal environmental impact - Fishing operations must be carefully managed to maintain the structure, productivity, function, and diversity of the marine ecosystem. Effective management - The fishery must comply with relevant laws and have a management system that allows it to respond quickly to changes in the status quo.

California's market squid fishery passed the test with flying colors - a finding also echoed in a recent news release published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, updating their Seafood Watch list: "California's largest fishery is rated Best Choice."

According to the MRAG Report: "Empirical evidence (rebounds in fishery landings following steep environmentally induced declines, discussed in section 7.2.2) has shown that the fishery continues to be sustainable through multiple cycles of high ocean variability."

Renato Curto, owner of Cal Marine Fish Company, says, "Cal Marine is incredibly proud to spearhead the pursuit of MSC Certification of our California Market Squid fishery [on behalf of the Alliance]. We look forward to providing the market with the highest quality sustainably certified products in the industry. At Cal Marine, we take great pride in our commitment to sustainable fishing practices, and achieving certification for the California Market Squid fishery is a testament to that dedication. With this certification, our customers can enjoy piece of mind knowing that every pound of our highest quality squid products are certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council and its robust, industry-leading standards."

Other Alliance members agree.

"Monterey Fish Company has been successful because of core values like honesty, quality and family. Sustainability is important not only for the environment but to help continue the legacy of fishermen in Monterey Bay (California Coast) for infinite generations to come," says Anthony Tringali, vice president of the Monterey Fish Company.

"The 'Captain's Catch' brand name already has tremendous value in the global squid marketplace," says Rick Mayer, general manager of Marcus Foods, fishery division, which markets squid for Southern Cal Seafood. "But we expect that now, having the ability to tell our customers around the world that our squid products are MSC Certified, and being able to display the MSC Ecolabel on our packaging, will even further set our product apart in the global marketplace. The MSC label, recognized internationally as a confirmation of sustainability and traceability of our squid products, is going to help our marketing efforts greatly."

"MSC Certification will demonstrate to our current and future customers that the California market squid fishery is sustainable," says Lillo Augello, president of Augello Enterprise, LLC/Southern Coast Trading. "Also, our vessels and crews adhere to the highest fishing practice standards to maintain the squid fishery sustainable for the future."

"We currently export to many different countries," says Joe Burch from Neptune Foods. "By being MSC Certified, this will increase our sales, especially in Europe. I believe more and more countries will require MSC Certification and it will be more and more important to be MSC Certified."

"We are looking forward to proudly displaying our certification as the Marine Stewardship Council is widely recognized as the hallmark of excellence for the future of seafood and our oceans' sustainability," says John DeLuca, president of J. DeLuca Fish Company.

Anthony Vuoso, President of Cal Marine, captures the overall feeling of the Alliance: "We are excited about the years ahead and look forward to providing the market with sustainably certified squid. Our commitment to sustainability and quality will remain at the forefront of everything we do, and we are excited to continue leading the charge in responsible fishing practices."

The MRAG Americas Report can be found here.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA MARKET SQUID PRODUCERS ALLIANCE

Cal Marine Fish Company

Strategically located in San Pedro, California's Fish Harbor, Cal Marine Fish Company's commitment to the integral quality of its products and services has made it the most reliable and trusted source of quality seafood products for human consumption, aquaculture, pet food and bait.

We take pride in our sustainable and responsible fishing practices, ensuring the protection of our fisheries for future generations. Our close family of fishermen share our passion and commitment for these high standards and are in large part responsible for who we are today.

Monterey Fish Company

The legacy began in 1941 when Salvatore Tringali opened a small fish market on historic Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, CA. Salvatore soon expanded the business and steadily built Monterey Fish Company into a thriving enterprise that more than 80 years later is recognized worldwide as a leader in processing and distributing frozen fish.. Now exporters to virtually every country in the world, Monterey Fish Company is navigated by second and third generation family members, carrying on the family tradition of excellence.

Southern Cal Seafood, Inc.

Southern Cal Seafood, Inc. is a family-owned fishing and fish processing company with multi-generational roots in California fisheries. With fish unloading facilities up and down the coast, large volume processing capability, and its own company owned blast freezing and cold storage facility, Southern Cal Seafood is able to control and maintain quality and freshness at every stage of production. From the start of the California Commercial Squid Fishery, the Guglielmo family has worked closely with California Fish and Wildlife scientists and officials to put regulations in place on the industry to assure its sustainability into the future.

Southern Cal Seafood, Inc. has partnered with Marcus Food Co (Fisheries Division) under long-term working agreements for almost 30 years. Marcus' "Captain's Catch" brand of squid and other seafood products, (packed exclusively by Southern Cal Seafood, Inc for Marcus), is known globally for its high-quality standards; (Marcus QA staff are on site to assure adherence to high standards of freshness and quality).

Southern Coast Trading

Augello Enterprise, LLC / Southern Coast Trading is a fresh and frozen seafood harvester, processor and distributor. With more than 35 years of experience, we are an innovative company with an ever-increasing product line. Our company owned and operated fishing fleet targets California market squid (Doryteuthis Opalescens), a fully sustainable (MSC Certified) fishery. We package squid under the Oromar Brand. In 2021, we launched the American Fisherman Brand Clean Squid Tubes and Tentacles.

Neptune Foods

Fisherman's Pride Processors Inc., dba Neptune Foods, is located in Los Angeles in the Port area of San Pedro, with direct access to the ocean. We have a 150,000 sq.ft. processing area with 30,000 sq.ft. of freezer space and 150 tons of blast cell capacity. Neptune Foods processes many different types of fresh and frozen products, such as California squid, mackerel, sardines, tuna, bonito, shrimp and live eels. We have the capability of offloading our vessels and processing directly to the blast freezing plant.

J DeLuca Fish Company

The DeLuca family has been a cornerstone in Southern California fishing for over a century. Passed down through the generations, superior seafood handling, customer satisfaction and good business sense led to John DeLuca taking the helm and forming J DeLuca Fish Company in 1977. Today, J DeLuca Fish Company specializes in fresh and frozen seafood products. Daily catches of sardines, mackerel, tuna, anchovies and squid are still delivered to the same docks! Our super blast cells freeze products quickly, locking in freshness. J DeLuca Fish Company strives to provide its customers with the finest fresh and frozen seafood, while always maintaining an eye on efficiency and savings. With the same dedication and determination of father and grandfather, we endeavor to achieve excellence in serving our customers every day.

