Montag, 31.07.2023

WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015 | Ticker-Symbol: NWT
Tradegate
31.07.23
20:58 Uhr
41,820 Euro
-0,040
-0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2023 | 22:10
103 Leser
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services Forum

PHOENIX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations, will host private investor meetings at the Wells Fargo FinTech, Information & Business Services Forum in Newport, RI, on August 10, 2023.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Nick GirardiJake Saylor
investors@willscotmobilemini.comjake.saylor@willscot.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.