Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based financial services company, is pleased to announce the voting results at its annual and special meeting of its shareholders held virtually on Friday, July 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The results of each of the matter voted upon at the Meeting, as described in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated June 20, 2023 (the "Circular"), were approved as follows:

Election of Directors

The following seven director nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed:



Nitin Kaushal Robert Pollock Barret Reykdal Gordon Reykdal David Robinson Scott Sinclair Amy ter Haar

Amendment and Appointment of Independent Auditor

Effective January 1, 2023, RSM Alberta LLP changed its name to RSM Canada LLP. Shareholder approval was received at the Meeting to amend the name of RSM Alberta LLP to RSM Canada LLP. RSM Canada LLP was reappointed to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until a successor is otherwise appointed.

Annual Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") provides for the grant of options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs" and together with the RSUs, "Share Units") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and together with the Options and Share Units, "Awards"). The Plan includes a "rolling" stock option plan component that sets the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted thereunder, together with the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan and the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to any other security based compensation arrangement of the Company, at 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis from time to time. In addition, the Plan sets the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan at 5,000,000 Common Shares. the Company's Plan was approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company. The Plan is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The annual approval of

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial services company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable credit and the opportunity for homeownership. Through its technology driven ecosystem and specialty credit solutions, the company manages credit and prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation and payment management services. The company's mission is to help their clients be their best financial selves with credit products and services that help everyday people add value to their everyday lives.

Contact

Barret Reykdal

Chief Executive Officer

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

