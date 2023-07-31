Warrior Enterprises Launches Initiative to Support Veteran Entrepreneurs

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Warrior Enterprises, an organization committed to fostering military veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners, has announced the launch of an extensive initiative to support these veterans in South Carolina.

The endeavor, backed by the Chamber of Commerce, University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, and the Lt. Governor's Office, aims to bolster veteran entrepreneurship and small business growth across the state. The initiative is set to host events in all four regions of South Carolina, culminating with a prestigious "Veteran Small Business of the Year" award program to be held in Columbia, SC.

The team at Warrior Enterprises points to the fact that approximately 5.9% of all businesses, amounting to 337,934 entities, are owned by veterans. These businesses collectively report an impressive $947.7 billion in annual revenue. Employing around 3.9 million people, these veteran-led companies contribute about $177.7 billion to the annual payroll.

Warrior Enterprises' Founder and CEO, Zachary Green, a veteran himself, says this is why his company is launching an initiative to grow vet-owned SMEs. "Our program encapsulates the core mission of Warrior Enterprises, which is to empower our nation's veterans to transform their warrior principles into entrepreneurial success," Green states. "Our collaboration with South Carolina's leading institutions will help foster an ecosystem that facilitates this transition."

As part of its strategy, Warrior Enterprises plans to implement its flagship Warrior Academe, a comprehensive four-month program aimed at veteran entrepreneurs and small business owners. The curriculum is designed to leverage warrior traits such as grit, courage, and serenity, enabling participants to fulfill their personal and professional missions.

With a focus on blending entrepreneurial innovation and agility with military discipline and accountability, the Warrior Academe offers a unique fusion of strategic guidance, practical tools, and a supportive community. It aspires to equip veterans with the necessary skills and mindset for entrepreneurial success.

"Being a veteran-owned business, we deeply understand the unique strengths and challenges our comrades face," added Green. "Our aim is to build a bridge that connects the military and business worlds, leveraging the resilience and discipline ingrained in our veterans to fuel entrepreneurial growth in South Carolina and beyond."

The launch of this initiative marks a significant step for Warrior Enterprises and its unwavering dedication to assist veterans in their transition to small business ownership. Their commitment to these endeavors epitomizes the essence of their motto: "Strength through Empowerment."

