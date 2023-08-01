Building Tomorrow Solar Announces the Availability of AI-Personalized Video Messaging

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Building Tomorrow Solar (BTS), a pioneering marketing agency for solar business owners, is set to disrupt the industry with its innovative, AI-driven approach. Building Tomorrow Solar is redefining customer acquisition in the solar industry by replacing traditional social media advertising with AI-personalized video messages.

Now, through the power of AI, Building Tomorrow Solar can send personalized video messages to homeowners who have very little knowledge about solar, educate them, and set appointments for their clients at scale.

"When AI first emerged, I recognized its potential to revolutionize industries," says the founder Jordan Lally. "By integrating AI with solar marketing, we're not just changing the game - we're creating a whole new one."

What sets Building Tomorrow Solar apart is its AI-personalized video messages that result in high-quality pre-set appointments for their clients. Founder and CEO Jordan Lally created his own system for engaging with homeowners, qualifying them, and switching them to solar.

However, Jordan is not just an AI marketing genius. He built Building Tomorrow Solar from the ground up and entered the solar industry as a door-to-door salesman. So he knows firsthand what the exact problems solar business owners face, and exactly what the homeowners want. This makes his company not only superior in marketing but highly proficient in solar sales training.

Jordan knew if he could figure out how to systemize everything he could change the entire solar industry and the way business owners look at digital marketing. Well, it's safe to say Jordan found a way.

In just six weeks since its inception, Building Tomorrow Solar has already helped over 40 clients, a testament to the effectiveness of its unique marketing strategy. "We're off to a great start," says the Founder. "Our approach adds a human connection that traditional advertising can't replicate, and our clients are seeing the benefits." In just a short 6 weeks, Building Tomorrow Solar has helped solar business owners earn over 8 figures collectively.

About Building Tomorrow Solar

Founded by Jordan Lally in 2023, Building Tomorrow Solar is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are a seven-figure company and their mission is to change the way solar business owners acquire new customers by replacing traditional social media advertising with AI-personalized video messages. Building Tomorrow Solar was featured in the Digital Journal and SNN under the headline "Transforming the solar sales realm - The Jordan Lally Model." For clients interested in skyrocketing their solar businesses with high-qualify pre-set appointments through AI, book a strategy call at: info.buildingtomorrow.solar

