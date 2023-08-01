Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - SmartBe Investments Inc. ("SmartBe") previously announced, by the way of press release dated May 30, 2023, that the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF (NEO: SBCV) ("SBCV") and SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF (NEO: SBQV) ("SBQV", and together with SBCV, the "ETFs") would be terminated effective at the close of business today, July 31, 2023 (the "Termination Date"). The ETFs were delisted from the NEO Exchange Inc. on the close of business on July 27, 2023. The ETFs' final net asset value ("NAV") per unit are as follows:

ETF Ticker Final NAV per Unit SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF SBCV $ 23.1190 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF SBQV $ 25.2426

Any remaining unitholders of the ETFs as at the Termination Date will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding units of the ETFs on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by those unitholders.

About SmartBe

SmartBe Investments Inc. is a manager of exchange-traded funds. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

