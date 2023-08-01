

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) agreed to acquire PanAmerican Silver's stake in Agua de la Falda S.A., a company with exploration tenements in Chile's prospective Atacama region, and to enter a joint venture with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile or 'Codelco' to explore and potentially develop Agua de la Falda's assets.



As per the deal, Rio Tinto will acquire PanAmerican Silver's 57.74% operating stake in Agua de la Falda for $45 million and the grant of new smelter returns royalties.



Rio Tinto will also acquire 100% of nearby concessions known as the Meridian Property for $550,000 and the grant of new smelter returns royalties.



Codelco, which is the world's largest copper producer and is owned by the Chilean State, holds the remaining 42.26% of Agua de la Falda.



In a separate press release, Rio Tinto has committed $150 million to create a Centre for Future Materials led by Imperial College London to find innovative ways to provide the materials the world needs for the energy transition.



Under the partnership, Rio Tinto and Imperial will together define a set of major global challenges that need to be addressed. These will form the basis of the first research programmes the Centre pursues, in partnership with a selection of international academic institutions.



The Centre will be established in the second half of 2023, with the first research programmes funded in 2024. Rio Tinto will contribute $150 million over 10 years to fund the Centre.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken