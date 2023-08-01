Plantations International's Green Bonds Go Live on Austrian Exchange

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Plantations International, the globally recognized leader in sustainable plantation and farm management, proudly announces that its pioneering asset-backed Mango and Durian Green Bonds will commence trading on the prestigious Vienna Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Exchange starting Aug. 1, 2023. This groundbreaking move further solidifies Plantations International's position as a champion of sustainable investment and agricultural innovation on a global scale.

These unprecedented bonds, secured by the robust assets of Mango and Durian plantations, present a golden opportunity for investors to generate substantial returns while actively supporting the company's revolutionary sustainable farming endeavors. This initiative propels Plantations International to the forefront of the industry, driving the mobilization of capital towards environmentally-friendly initiatives, and providing investors a meaningful platform to contribute to a sustainable agricultural future.

"Listing our Green Bonds on the esteemed Vienna ESG Exchange symbolizes a significant achievement for Plantations International," said Mr. Gareth Cookson, Plantations International's COO. "It signals Plantations International's unwavering dedication to integrating our business operations with sustainable practices and affirms our leadership position in this sector. This innovative financial instrument allows us to foster growth while empowering investors to make a significant contribution to the sustainability of the global agriculture industry."

Choosing to trade on the Vienna ESG Exchange, a trading platform celebrated for its focus on sustainable investments, clearly demonstrates Plantations International's relentless commitment to responsible and eco-friendly farming practices, reinforcing its standing as a trailblazer within the agricultural industry.

The introduction of the Green Bonds allows Plantations International to significantly expand its Mango and Durian plantations and increase attract further investment in its advanced plantation management systems, cutting-edge irrigation technology, and comprehensive tree surveillance procedures, ensuring the ongoing vitality and prosperity of its plantations. Furthermore, this venture offers an attractive return for investors aiming to combine their financial interests with a meaningful, positive environmental impact.

"As Plantations International embarks on this journey, we invite our investors to join us as key partners in championing sustainable agriculture," added Mr. Cookson. "Their investments in our Green Bonds translate into a tangible contribution towards a more green, responsible and eco-friendly future."

Plantations International's asset-backed Green Bonds represent a significant milestone in bridging economic growth with environmental stewardship. As these bonds debut on the Vienna ESG Exchange, they symbolize the dawn of a new era of sustainable investment opportunities that could reshape the global agricultural industry.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a pioneering multinational plantation and farm management company, celebrated for its forward-thinking approach to sustainable agricultural and forestry management services. From the early stages of planning to harvesting and marketing the final products, Plantations International consistently raises the bar, offering unmatched services that exceed clients' expectations and set new standards for the industry.

