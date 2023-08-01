Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - CougarD, the leading professional cougar dating app, announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its platform with the introduction of AI detection. This new feature aims to further empower users and foster safe relationships within the CougarD community.

According to the mid-year report released by CougarD, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed a remarkable milestone for the platform, experiencing a staggering 30% year-on-year increase in registered users. In June alone, CougarD recorded an average of approximately 750,000 unique daily visitors, marking a significant surge of 2.5 times compared to February. The app's growing popularity has been particularly prominent in North America and Europe, which have emerged as the primary sources of users.

In line with its commitment to providing an efficient dating platform for mature older women, CougarD has consistently employed smart matching technology since its inception in 2016. With the recent launch of high-efficiency functions such as "Nearby," "Online," "Verified," and "Wink Message," user engagement has soared, with total login time and usage increasing by over three times year-on-year. Moreover, the second quarter witnessed a remarkable 47% year-on-year growth in average monthly active users, with the current figure exceeding 2.7 million.

The new "Wink Message" feature introduced exclusively for female users allows them to send free greeting messages to their favorite matches in real-time, facilitating instant communication and interaction.

One of the most significant strides in CougarD's efforts to create a safe and secure community is the implementation of an AI monitoring system. This innovative feature actively monitors and detects any instances of harmful or fraudulent information shared within the app. The real-time monitoring helps users establish trusted connections and fosters an environment of trust and authenticity.

"We understand the paramount importance of user safety and well-being in the online dating world," said Anna Fleszer, a spokesperson of CougarD. "By integrating AI detection, we aim to ensure a positive and secure experience for all our users, making CougarD one of the fastest and most accurate dating platforms available today."

As CougarD continues to pioneer the way in age-gap dating and mature dating, the platform remains dedicated to expanding its services to cater to more regions and empower older women worldwide. Through its focus on user satisfaction and safety, CougarD endeavors to redefine the dating landscape for mature older women and young adults alike.

