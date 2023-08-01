

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Corrects headline and intro



At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, from 4.10 percent to 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the aussie fell against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, it held steady against the NZ dollar.



As of 11:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 1.6410 against the euro, 0.6695 against the U.S. dollar, 95.53 against the yen and 1.0810 against the NZ dollar.



