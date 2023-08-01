

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 95.08 against the yen and 1.6500 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.54 and 1.6363, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 0.6657, 1.0770 and 1.8808 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6720, 1.0811 and 1.8856, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.86 against the loonie.



