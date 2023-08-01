Azerion Group NV: Playtika Holding Corp. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Youda Games Portfolio from Azerion

Herzliya, Israel and Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 1, 2023 - Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, and Azerion Group N.V. (EURONEXT: AZRN) one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms, announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement for Playtika to acquire from Azerion its Youda Games portfolio of games, including social card themed title Governor of Poker 3, for an initial cash consideration of EUR 81.3 million, with an earnout based on the performance of the acquired business that could take the total consideration up to a maximum of EUR 150 million, subject to customary adjustments.



"The acquisition of Youda Games' card game portfolio, with its strong IP, is in line with Playtika's strategic incremental growth approach of leveraging our unrivaled LiveOps expertise and proprietary technology stack to optimize and scale games, strengthening our market position," said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer of Playtika. "We believe this acquisition will be accretive to our financial performance and is part of our strategy to acquire proven franchises where we can add value."

"Over the past few years, we have transformed our business by scaling our digital advertising capabilities, developing our strategic portfolio of partner-led content and extending the presence and reach of our in-market commercial teams," said Azerion Group's Chief Revenue Officer Sebastiaan Moesman. "As a result of this dynamic shift towards our digital advertising platform, social card games have become less strategic for Azerion, whilst remaining an attractive investment opportunity for an industry partner such as Playtika. This divestment will further simplify our business and help us to continue investing in and delivering on our growth ambitions."

The transaction is currently expected to complete by the end of the third quarter 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Azerion will provide further information relating to the transaction alongside its interim financial results for Q2 and H1 2023.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. We bring global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to really make an impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika?(NASDAQ:?PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010,?Playtika?was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in?Herzliya,?Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play,?Playtika?has employees across offices worldwide.

