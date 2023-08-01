

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.6180 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7774 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6208 and 1.7704, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 8.17 from an early near 3-week high of 88.59.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.



