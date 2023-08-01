

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK), a package delivery and supply chain management company Tuesday reported a profit of 978 million euros or 0.80 euros per share for the second quarter, lower than 1.453 million euros or 1.17 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, on revenues impacted by lower volumes as well as reduced freight rates.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined to 1.693 billion euros from 2.326 billion euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter dropped 16.4% to 20.094 billion euros from 24.029 billion euros in the previous-year quarter.



Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year EBIT outlook to 6.2 billion euros - 7.0 billion euros from 6 billion euros-7 billion euros guided earlier.



For 2025, DHL reaffirmed its earnings forecast.



