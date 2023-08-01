Anzeige
Syntekabio Inc.: Syntekabio and metaclipse sign for joint research on personalized immunotherapy for cancer

Syntekabio Inc.: Syntekabio and metaclipse sign for joint research on personalized immunotherapy for cancer 

Syntekabio Inc. 
Syntekabio Inc.: Syntekabio and metaclipse sign for joint research on personalized immunotherapy for cancer 
01-Aug-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Syntekabio and Metaclipse sign MOU for Joint Research on Personalized Immunotherapy for Cancer 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY SYNTEKABIO, INC. 
DAEJEON, Rep. of Korea | July 31, 2023 02:58 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
Syntekabio (KOSDAQ: 226330), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based drug development company, announced that it has 
signed a MOU with Metaclipse Therapeutics, an Atlanata, GA USA based biotechnology company developing immunotherapies 
for cancer and vaccines for infectious disease, for joint research on development of a personalized immunotherapy for 
cancer. 
Michael Coleman, CEO of Metaclipse, Shaker Reddy, Founder of Metaclipse, Jongsun Jung, CEO of Syntekabio 
 
Through this MOU, Syntekabio plans to support Metaclipse in conducting research on neoantigen identification for its 
MembrexTM personalized cancer vaccine platform. 
 
Metaclipse's MembrexT vaccine is a personalized immunotherapy for solid tumors comprising a patient tumor antigen 
source combined with the company's proprietary membrane-linked biological adjuvants. The company has received approval 
from US FDA to proceed with a phase 1 clinical trial and will work with Syntekabio to leverage its proprietary NEO-ARS® 
platform to identify neoantigen candidates that generate patient-specific anti-tumor immune responses. 
 
Michael Coleman, CEO of Metaclipse, said, "The TMV-based cancer vaccine has the advantage of presenting a broad array 
of potential neoantigens derived from the patient's tumor, thereby providing a personalized immunotherapy for cancer. 
With this MOU agreement, we plan to identify neoantigen candidates, which play a critical role in activating the 
patient's immune system and provide the potential for tailoring patient-specific booster doses and developing 
off-the-shelf MembrexTM therapies with broad application." 
 
Jongsun Jung, CEO of Syntekabio, said, "We are delighted to conduct joint research with Metaclipse, a cancer vaccine 
specialist in the clinical development stage. We are open to collaboration with companies specializing in the 
development of cancer vaccines and immunotherapies and will contribute in various ways so that domestic and foreign 
vaccine manufacturers in clinical stages can achieve positive results." 
 
The Phase 1 clinical trial is to verify the safety and immunological activity of Metaclipse's tumor membrane 
vesicle-based vaccine, termed MembrexTM. Syntekabio will contribute to the clinical trial by analyzing genomic data 
from tumor sample of clinical trial subjects and identifying personalized cancer neoantigens using NEO-ARS®, a 
neoantigen prediction AI platform. 
 
Metaclipse's cancer vaccine incorporates a broad array of tumor antigens in the form of tumor membrane vesicles 
prepared from the patient's own tumor. This type of vaccine has the advantage of providing a broad array of antigen 
candidates minimizing selection bias that is present in some other approaches. Through the joint research, the two 
companies expect to be able to identify the most immunologically relevant antigens by utilizing Syntekabio's NEO-ARS® 
platform. 
 
After this agreement, the two companies plan to comprehensively analyze Syntekabio's neoantigen prediction results and 
Metaclipse's clinical trial results to evaluate the correlation between the neoantigen profile and treatment response 
and to conduct joint research to identify potent individual neoantigens that demonstrate high immunogenicity among the 
many antigens loaded in the MembrexTM vaccine. 
 
For more information about Syntekabio and its offering, please visit http://www.syntekabio.com/. 
 
Contact Details 
 
WMSG | Syntekabio USA 
 
+1 201-402-1400 
 
wgroup@wmedical.org 
 
Company Website 
 
http://www.syntekabio.com/ 
 
 
Syntekabio, Inc. Media Channels 
VISIT LINKEDINVISIT TWITTER 
Tags 
SYNTEKABIOMETACLIPSECANCERIMMUNOTHERAPYMOUMOU FOR JOINT RESEARCH 
Contact Us(US) 888-270-0339(UK) +44 (0) 207 190 9894hello@newsdirect.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1692499 01-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

