EQS-Ad-hoc: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit (loss), surplus cash flow, net debt, adjusted EBITDA, underlying RC profit per ordinary share and underlying RC profit per ADS are non-IFRS measures. Inventory holding (gains) losses and adjusting items are non-IFRS adjustments.
* For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 35.
Financial results
In addition to the highlights on page 2:
Analysis of RC profit (loss) before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) for the period
Analysis of underlying RC profit (loss) before interest and tax
Reconciliations of underlying RC profit attributable to bp shareholders to the nearest equivalent IFRS measure are provided on page 1 for the group and on pages 6-15 for the segments.
Operating Metrics
Outlook & Guidance
Macro outlook
3Q23 guidance
2023 guidance
In addition to the guidance on page 2:
gas & low carbon energy*
Financial results
Operational update
Strategic progress
gas
low carbon energy
gas & low carbon energy (continued)
gas & low carbon energy (continued)
oil production & operations
Financial results
Operational update
Strategic Progress
oil production & operations (continued)
customers & products
Financial results
Castrol results for the second quarter and half year were lower than the same periods in 2022, with the impact of higher margins more than offset by adverse foreign exchange impacts and higher costs.
Operational update
Strategic progress
customers & products (continued)
customers & products (continued)
other businesses & corporate
Other businesses & corporate comprises innovation & engineering, bp ventures, Launchpad, regions, corporates & solutions, our corporate activities & functions and any residual costs of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. It also includes Rosneft results up to 27 February 2022.
Financial results
Strategic progress
other businesses & corporate (excluding Rosneft)
other businesses & corporate (continued)
other businesses & corporate (Rosneft)
This results announcement also represents BP's half-yearly financial report for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules made by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In this context: (i) the condensed set of financial statements can be found on pages 18-27; (ii) pages 1-15, and 28-41 comprise the interim management report; and (iii) the directors' responsibility statement and auditors' independent review report can be found on pages 16-17.
Statement of directors' responsibilities
The directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the condensed set of financial statements on pages 18-27 has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', and that the interim management report on pages 1-15, and 28-41 includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The directors of BP p.l.c. are listed on pages 80-83 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022.
By order of the board
Independent review report to BP p.l.c.
Conclusion
We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 which comprises the group income statement, condensed group statement of comprehensive income, condensed group statement of changes in equity, group balance sheet, condensed cash flow statement and related notes 1 to 11.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
Basis for Conclusion
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom (ISRE (UK) 2410). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
As disclosed in Note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRS as adopted by the UK, and European Union (EU). The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
Conclusion Relating to Going Concern
Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for Conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.
This Conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410; however future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.
Responsibilities of the directors
The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.
In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the review of the financial information
In reviewing the half-yearly financial report, we are responsible for expressing to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report. Our Conclusion, including our Conclusion Relating to Going Concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.
Use of our report
This report is made solely to the company in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.
Deloitte LLP
Statutory Auditor
London, United Kingdom
31 July 2023
The maintenance and integrity of the BP p.l.c. website are the responsibility of the directors; the review work carried out by the statutory auditors does not involve consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the statutory auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial information since it was initially presented on the website.
Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
Financial statements
Group income statement
Condensed group statement of comprehensive income
Condensed group statement of changes in equity
Group balance sheet
Condensed group cash flow statement
Notes
Note 1. Basis of preparation
The interim financial information included in this report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.
The results for the interim periods are unaudited and, in the opinion of management, include all adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of the results for each period. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. This report should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended 31 December 2022 included in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022.
The directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these interim financial statements.
bp prepares its consolidated financial statements included within BP Annual Report and Form 20-F on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), IFRS as adopted by the UK, and European Union (EU), and in accordance with the provisions of the UK Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under international accounting standards. IFRS as adopted by the UK does not differ from IFRS as adopted by the EU except for Pillar Two amendments noted below. IFRS as adopted by the UK and EU differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB. The differences have no impact on the group's consolidated financial statements for the periods presented.
The financial information presented herein has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies expected to be used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2023 which are the same as those used in preparing BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022.
In May 2023 the IASB issued International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes to clarify the application of IAS 12 to tax legislation enacted or substantively enacted to implement Pillar Two of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project, which aims to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy. The amendments include a mandatory temporary exception from accounting for deferred tax on such tax law. The amendments were adopted by the UK in July and are yet to be adopted by the EU, however no impact is expected on the financial statements for 2023.
There are no other new or amended standards or interpretations adopted from 1 January 2023 onwards, including IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts,' that have a significant impact on the financial information.
In July 2023 the UK government enacted legislation to implement the Pillar Two rules. The legislation is effective for bp from 1 January 2024 and includes an income inclusion rule and a domestic minimum tax, which together are designed to ensure a minimum effective tax rate of 15% in each country in which the group operates. Similar legislation is being enacted by other governments around the world. As a result of the amendments to IAS 12, no impact is expected on the financial statements in 2023, and work is ongoing to assess the potential impact in the 2024 financial statements.
Significant accounting judgements and estimates
bp's significant accounting judgements and estimates were disclosed in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022. These have been subsequently considered at the end of each quarter to determine if any changes were required to those judgements and estimates. No significant changes were identified.
Investment in Rosneft
Since the first quarter 2022, bp accounts for its interest in Rosneft and its other businesses with Rosneft within Russia, as financial assets measured at fair value within 'Other investments'. It is considered by management that any measure of fair value, other than nil, would be subject to such high measurement uncertainty that no estimate would provide useful information even if it were accompanied by a description of the estimate made in producing it and an explanation of the uncertainties that affect the estimate. Accordingly, it is not currently possible to estimate any carrying value other than zero when determining the measurement of the interest in Rosneft and the other businesses with Rosneft within Russia as at 30 June 2023.
Note 2. Business combinations
The group undertook a number of business combinations during the first half of 2023. Total consideration paid in cash for the second quarter and half year 2023 amounted to $1,313 million and $1,250 million respectively, offset by cash acquired of $509 million and $498 million respectively.
The provisional fair value of the net assets (including goodwill) recognized from business combinations, inclusive of measurement period adjustments for business combinations in previous periods, for the half year 2023 was $1,223 million. This principally related to the acquisition of TravelCenters of America.
Note 3. Non-current assets held for sale
There were no assets or liabilities classified as held for sale at 30 June 2023.
Note 4. Impairment and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets
Net impairment charges and losses on sale of businesses and fixed assets for the second quarter and half year were $1,269 million and $1,357 million respectively, compared with net charges of $445 million and $26,476 million for the same periods in 2022 and include net impairment charges for the second quarter and half year of $1,208 million and $1,167 million respectively, compared with net charges of $402 million and $14,788 million for the same periods in 2022.
Second quarter and half year 2023 impairments includes a net impairment charge of $1,058 million and $1,060 million respectively, compared with net charges of $265 million and $517 million for the same periods in 2022 in the gas & low carbon energy segment.
The impairment charge and the loss on sale of businesses and fixed assets for 2022 mainly relates to bp's investment in Rosneft, which has been reported in other businesses and corporate.
Note 5. Analysis of replacement cost profit (loss) before interest and tax and reconciliation to profit (loss) before taxation
Note 6. Sales and other operating revenues
Top of page 26
Note 7. Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Note 8. Earnings per share and shares in issue
Basic earnings per ordinary share (EpS) amounts are calculated by dividing the profit (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Against the authority granted at bp's 2022 annual general meeting, 329 million ordinary shares repurchased for cancellation were settled during the second quarter 2023 for a total cost of $2,073 million. A further 152 million ordinary shares were repurchased between the end of the reporting period and the date when the financial statements are authorised for issue for a total cost of $917 million. This amount, plus a further $224 million, has been accrued at 30 June 2023. The number of shares in issue is reduced when shares are repurchased, but is not reduced in respect of the period-end commitment to repurchase shares subsequent to the end of the period.
The calculation of EpS is performed separately for each discrete quarterly period, and for the year-to-date period. As a result, the sum of the discrete quarterly EpS amounts in any particular year-to-date period may not be equal to the EpS amount for the year-to-date period.
For the diluted EpS calculation the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period is adjusted for the number of shares that are potentially issuable in connection with employee share-based payment plans using the treasury stock method.
Note 9. Dividends
Dividends payable
BP today announced an interim dividend of 7.270 cents per ordinary share which is expected to be paid on 22 September 2023 to ordinary shareholders and American Depositary Share (ADS) holders on the register on 11 August 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 10 August 2023. The corresponding amount in sterling is due to be announced on 5 September 2023, calculated based on the average of the market exchange rates over three dealing days between 30 August 2023 and 1 September 2023. Holders of ADSs are expected to receive $0.43620 per ADS (less applicable fees). The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2023 dividend. Ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) will be able to participate in a dividend reinvestment programme. Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends and further details of the dividend reinvestment programmes are available at bp.com/drip.
Note 10. Net debt
As part of actively managing its debt portfolio, in the second quarter the group bought back $1.7 billion equivalent of finance debt consisting entirely of euro bonds (first quarter 2023 $nil, second quarter 2022 $4.5 billion USD bonds). Year to date the group has bought back a total of $1.7 billion equivalent of finance debt ($4.5 billion for the comparative period in 2022). Derivatives associated with non-US dollar debt bought back were also terminated. These transactions have no significant impact on net debt or gearing.
Note 11. Statutory accounts
The financial information shown in this publication, which was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 July 2023, is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements. Audited financial information will be published in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2023. BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 has been filed with the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or section 498(3) of the UK Companies Act 2006.
Additional information
Capital expenditure*
Top of page 29
Adjusting items*
the buyback of finance debt (see Note 10 for further information) and temporary valuation differences associated with the group's interest rate and foreign currency exchange risk management of finance debt.
Top of page 30
Net debt including leases
Gulf of Mexico oil spill
During the second quarter pre-tax payments of $1,204 million were made relating to the 2016 consent decree and settlement agreement with the United States and the five Gulf coast states. Payables and provisions presented in the table above reflect the latest estimate for the remaining costs associated with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Where amounts have been provided on an estimated basis, the amounts ultimately payable may differ from the amounts provided and the timing of payments is uncertain. Further information relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, including information on the nature and expected timing of payments relating to provisions and other payables, is provided in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 - Financial statements - Notes 7, 22, 23, 29, and 33.
Working capital* reconciliation
Top of page 31
Surplus cash flow* reconciliation
Top of page 32
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)*
Reconciliation of customers & products RC profit before interest and tax to underlying RC profit before interest and tax* to adjusted EBITDA* by business
Top of page 33
Realizations* and marker prices
Exchange rates
Top of page 34
Principal risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties affecting bp are described in the Risk factors section of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 (pages 73-75) and are summarized below. There are no material changes in those principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.
The risks and uncertainties summarized below, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse effect on the implementation of our strategy, our business, financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, prospects, shareholder value and returns and reputation.
Strategic and commercial risks
Safety and operational risks
Compliance and control risks
Legal proceedings
The following discussion sets out the material developments in the group's material legal proceedings during the first half of 2023. For a full discussion of the group's material legal proceedings, see pages 258-259 of bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022.
Other legal proceedings
Climate change BP p.l.c., BP America Inc. and BP Products North America Inc. are co-defendants with other oil and gas companies in over 20 lawsuits brought in various state and federal courts on behalf of various governmental and private parties. The lawsuits generally assert claims under a variety of legal theories seeking to hold the defendant companies responsible for impacts allegedly caused by and/or relating to climate change. Underlying many of the legal theories are allegations regarding deceptive communication and disinformation to the public. The lawsuits seek remedies including payment of money and other forms of equitable relief. If such suits were successful, the cost of the remedies sought in the various cases could be substantial. Over the last several years, defendants removed each lawsuit to federal court and the removals were contested by plaintiffs, eventually resulting in multiple decisions by several Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting defendants' attempts to have the cases moved to federal court. The US Supreme Court recently declined to review the various Circuit Court of Appeals decisions. Accordingly, the cases will proceed in the various state courts. Due to these jurisdictional challenges, the lawsuits all remain at relatively early stages. While it is not possible to predict the outcome of these legal actions, bp believes that it has valid defences, and it intends to defend such actions vigorously.
Glossary
Non-IFRS measures are provided for investors because they are closely tracked by management to evaluate bp's operating performance and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Non-IFRS measures are sometimes referred to as alternative performance measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure presented for bp's operating segments and is defined as replacement cost (RC) profit before interest and tax, excluding net adjusting items* before interest and tax, and adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration write-offs (net of adjusting items). Adjusted EBITDA by business is a further analysis of adjusted EBITDA for the customers & products businesses. bp believes it is helpful to disclose adjusted EBITDA by operating segment and by business because it reflects how the segments measure underlying business delivery. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the segment is RC profit or loss before interest and tax, which is bp's measure of profit or loss that is required to be disclosed for each operating segment under IFRS. A reconciliation to IFRS information is provided on page 32 for the customers & products businesses.
Adjusted EBITDA for the group is defined as profit or loss for the period, adjusting for finance costs and net finance (income) or expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits and taxation, inventory holding gains or losses before tax, net adjusting items before interest and tax, and adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization (pre-tax) and exploration expenditure written-off (net of adjusting items, pre-tax). The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the group is profit or loss for the period. A reconciliation to GAAP information is provided on page 32 for the group.
Adjusting items are items that bp discloses separately because it considers such disclosures to be meaningful and relevant to investors. They are items that management considers to be important to period-on-period analysis of the group's results and are disclosed in order to enable investors to better understand and evaluate the group's reported financial performance. Adjusting items include gains and losses on the sale of businesses and fixed assets, impairments, environmental and other provisions, restructuring, integration and rationalization costs, fair value accounting effects, financial impacts relating to Rosneft for the 2022 financial reporting period and costs relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and other items. Adjusting items within equity-accounted earnings are reported net of incremental income tax reported by the equity-accounted entity. Adjusting items are used as a reconciling adjustment to derive underlying RC profit or loss and related underlying measures which are non-IFRS measures. An analysis of adjusting items by segment and type is shown on page 29.
Blue hydrogen - Hydrogen made from natural gas in combination with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
Capital expenditure is total cash capital expenditure as stated in the condensed group cash flow statement. Capital expenditure for the operating segments and customers & products businesses is presented on the same basis.
Cash balance point is defined as the implied Brent oil price 2021 real to balance bp's sources and uses of cash assuming an average bp refining marker margin around $11/bbl and Henry Hub at $3/mmBtu in 2021 real terms.
Consolidation adjustment - UPII is unrealized profit in inventory arising on inter-segment transactions.
Convenience gross margin is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated as RC profit before interest and tax for the customers & products segment, excluding RC profit before interest and tax for the refining & trading business, and adjusting items* (as defined above) for the convenience & mobility business to derive underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the convenience & mobility business; subtracting underlying RC profit before interest and tax for the Castrol business; adding back depreciation, depletion and amortization, production and manufacturing, distribution and administration expenses for convenience & mobility (excluding Castrol); subtracting earnings from equity-accounted entities in the convenience & mobility business (excluding Castrol) and gross margin for the retail fuels, EV charging, aviation, B2B and midstream businesses. bp believes it is helpful because this measure may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same way as management, our progress against our strategic objectives of convenience growth. The nearest IFRS measure is RC profit before interest and tax for the customers & products segment.
Glossary (continued)
Developed renewables to final investment decision (FID) - Total generating capacity for assets developed to FID by all entities where bp has an equity share (proportionate to equity share). If asset is subsequently sold bp will continue to record capacity as developed to FID. If bp equity share increases developed capacity to FID will increase proportionately to share increase for any assets where bp held equity at the point of FID.
Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement.
Effective tax rate (ETR) on replacement cost (RC) profit or loss is a non-IFRS measure. The ETR on RC profit or loss is calculated by dividing taxation on a RC basis by RC profit or loss before tax. Taxation on a RC basis for the group is calculated as taxation as stated on the group income statement adjusted for taxation on inventory holding gains and losses. Information on RC profit or loss is provided below. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the ETR on RC profit or loss because this measure excludes the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories and allows for more meaningful comparisons between reporting periods. Taxation on a RC basis and ETR on RC profit or loss are non-IFRS measures. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is the ETR on profit or loss for the period.
Electric vehicle charge points / EV charge points are defined as the number of connectors on a charging device, operated by either bp or a bp joint venture.
Fair value accounting effects are non-IFRS adjustments to our IFRS profit (loss). They reflect the difference between the way bp manages the economic exposure and internally measures performance of certain activities and the way those activities are measured under IFRS. Fair value accounting effects are included within adjusting items. They relate to certain of the group's commodity, interest rate and currency risk exposures as detailed below. Other than as noted below, the fair value accounting effects described are reported in both the gas & low carbon energy and customer & products segments.
bp uses derivative instruments to manage the economic exposure relating to inventories above normal operating requirements of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Under IFRS, these inventories are recorded at historical cost. The related derivative instruments, however, are required to be recorded at fair value with gains and losses recognized in the income statement. This is because hedge accounting is either not permitted or not followed, principally due to the impracticality of effectiveness-testing requirements. Therefore, measurement differences in relation to recognition of gains and losses occur. Gains and losses on these inventories, other than net realizable value provisions, are not recognized until the commodity is sold in a subsequent accounting period. Gains and losses on the related derivative commodity contracts are recognized in the income statement, from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into, on a fair value basis using forward prices consistent with the contract maturity.
bp enters into physical commodity contracts to meet certain business requirements, such as the purchase of crude for a refinery or the sale of bp's gas production. Under IFRS these physical contracts are treated as derivatives and are required to be fair valued when they are managed as part of a larger portfolio of similar transactions. Gains and losses arising are recognized in the income statement from the time the derivative commodity contract is entered into.
IFRS require that inventory held for trading is recorded at its fair value using period-end spot prices, whereas any related derivative commodity instruments are required to be recorded at values based on forward prices consistent with the contract maturity. Depending on market conditions, these forward prices can be either higher or lower than spot prices, resulting in measurement differences.
bp enters into contracts for pipelines and other transportation, storage capacity, oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and certain gas and power contracts that, under IFRS, are recorded on an accruals basis. These contracts are risk-managed using a variety of derivative instruments that are fair valued under IFRS. This results in measurement differences in relation to recognition of gains and losses.
The way that bp manages the economic exposures described above, and measures performance internally, differs from the way these activities are measured under IFRS. bp calculates this difference for consolidated entities by comparing the IFRS result with management's internal measure of performance. We believe that disclosing management's estimate of this difference provides useful information for investors because it enables investors to see the economic effect of these activities as a whole.
These include:
Furthermore, the fair values of derivative instruments used to risk manage certain other oil, gas, power and other contracts, are deferred to match with the underlying exposure. The commodity contracts for business requirements are accounted for on an accruals basis.
In addition, fair value accounting effects include changes in the fair value of derivatives entered into by the group to manage currency exposure and interest rate risks relating to hybrid bonds to their respective first call periods. The hybrid bonds which were issued on 17 June 2020 are classified as equity instruments and were recorded in the balance sheet at that date at their USD equivalent issued value. Under IFRS these equity instruments are not remeasured from period to period, and do not qualify for
Glossary (continued)
application of hedge accounting. The derivative instruments relating to the hybrid bonds, however, are required to be recorded at fair value with mark to market gains and losses recognized in the income statement. Therefore, measurement differences in relation to the recognition of gains and losses occur. The fair value accounting effect, which is reported in the other businesses & corporate segment, eliminates the fair value gains and losses of these derivative financial instruments that are recognized in the income statement. We believe that this gives a better representation of performance, by more appropriately reflecting the economic effect of these risk management activities, in each period.
Gas & low carbon energy segment comprises our gas and low carbon businesses. Our gas business includes regions with upstream activities that predominantly produce natural gas, integrated gas and power, and gas trading. Our low carbon business includes solar, offshore and onshore wind, hydrogen and CCS and power trading. Power trading includes trading of both renewable and non-renewable power.
Gearing and net debt are non-IFRS measures. Net debt is calculated as finance debt, as shown in the balance sheet, plus the fair value of associated derivative financial instruments that are used to hedge foreign currency exchange and interest rate risks relating to finance debt, for which hedge accounting is applied, less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt does not include accrued interest, which is reported within other receivables and other payables on the balance sheet and for which the associated cash flows are presented as operating cash flows in the group cash flow statement. Gearing is defined as the ratio of net debt to the total of net debt plus total equity. bp believes these measures provide useful information to investors. Net debt enables investors to see the economic effect of finance debt, related hedges and cash and cash equivalents in total. Gearing enables investors to see how significant net debt is relative to total equity. The derivatives are reported on the balance sheet within the headings 'Derivative financial instruments'. The nearest equivalent measures on an IFRS basis are finance debt and finance debt ratio. A reconciliation of finance debt to net debt is provided on page 27.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for net debt or gearing to finance debt and total equity, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately certain adjusting items required to present a meaningful comparable IFRS forward-looking financial measure. These items include fair value asset (liability) of hedges related to finance debt and cash and cash equivalents, that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in an IFRS estimate.
Gearing including leases and net debt including leases are non-IFRS measures. Net debt including leases is calculated as net debt plus lease liabilities, less the net amount of partner receivables and payables relating to leases entered into on behalf of joint operations. Gearing including leases is defined as the ratio of net debt including leases to the total of net debt including leases plus total equity. bp believes these measures provide useful information to investors as they enable investors to understand the impact of the group's lease portfolio on net debt and gearing. The nearest equivalent measures on an IFRS basis are finance debt and finance debt ratio. A reconciliation of finance debt to net debt including leases is provided on page 30.
Green hydrogen - Hydrogen produced by electrolysis of water using renewable power.
Hydrocarbons - Liquids and natural gas. Natural gas is converted to oil equivalent at 5.8 billion cubic feet = 1 million barrels.
Hydrogen pipeline - Hydrogen projects which have not been developed to final investment decision (FID) but which have advanced to the concept development stage.
Inorganic capital expenditure is a subset of capital expenditure on a cash basis and a non-IFRS measure. Inorganic capital expenditure comprises consideration in business combinations and certain other significant investments made by the group. It is reported on a cash basis. bp believes that this measure provides useful information as it allows investors to understand how bp's management invests funds in projects which expand the group's activities through acquisition. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is capital expenditure on a cash basis. Further information and a reconciliation to IFRS information is provided on page 28.
Installed renewables capacity is bp's share of capacity for operating assets owned by entities where bp has an equity share.
Inventory holding gains and losses are non-IFRS adjustments to our IFRS profit (loss) and represent:
The amounts disclosed are not separately reflected in the financial statements as a gain or loss. No adjustment is made in respect of the cost of inventories held as part of a trading position and certain other temporary inventory positions that are price risk-managed. See Replacement cost (RC) profit or loss definition below.
Glossary (continued)
Liquids - Liquids comprises crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids. For the oil production & operations segment, it also includes bitumen.
Low carbon activity - An activity relating to low carbon including: renewable electricity; bioenergy; electric vehicles and other future mobility solutions; trading and marketing low carbon products; blue or green hydrogen and carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS).
Note that, while there is some overlap of activities, these terms do not mean the same as bp's strategic focus area of low carbon energy or our low carbon energy sub-segment, reported within the gas & low carbon energy segment.
Major projects have a bp net investment of at least $250 million, or are considered to be of strategic importance to bp or of a high degree of complexity.
Operating cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as stated in the condensed group cash flow statement.
Organic capital expenditure is a non-IFRS measure. Organic capital expenditure comprises capital expenditure on a cash basis less inorganic capital expenditure. bp believes that this measure provides useful information as it allows investors to understand how bp's management invests funds in developing and maintaining the group's assets. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is capital expenditure on a cash basis and a reconciliation to IFRS information is provided on page 28.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for organic capital expenditure to total cash capital expenditure, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately the adjusting item, inorganic capital expenditure, that is difficult to predict in advance in order to derive the nearest IFRS estimate.
Production-sharing agreement/contract (PSA/PSC) is an arrangement through which an oil and gas company bears the risks and costs of exploration, development and production. In return, if exploration is successful, the oil company receives entitlement to variable physical volumes of hydrocarbons, representing recovery of the costs incurred and a stipulated share of the production remaining after such cost recovery.
Realizations are the result of dividing revenue generated from hydrocarbon sales, excluding revenue generated from purchases made for resale and royalty volumes, by revenue generating hydrocarbon production volumes. Revenue generating hydrocarbon production reflects the bp share of production as adjusted for any production which does not generate revenue. Adjustments may include losses due to shrinkage, amounts consumed during processing, and contractual or regulatory host committed volumes such as royalties. For the gas & low carbon energy and oil production & operations segments, realizations include transfers between businesses.
Refining availability represents Solomon Associates' operational availability for bp-operated refineries, which is defined as the percentage of the year that a unit is available for processing after subtracting the annualized time lost due to turnaround activity and all planned mechanical, process and regulatory downtime.
The Refining marker margin (RMM) is the average of regional indicator margins weighted for bp's crude refining capacity in each region. Each regional marker margin is based on product yields and a marker crude oil deemed appropriate for the region. The regional indicator margins may not be representative of the margins achieved by bp in any period because of bp's particular refinery configurations and crude and product slate.
Renewables pipeline - Renewable projects satisfying the following criteria until the point they can be considered developed to final investment decision (FID): Site based projects that have obtained land exclusivity rights, or for PPA based projects an offer has been made to the counterparty, or for auction projects pre-qualification criteria has been met, or for acquisition projects post a binding offer being accepted.
Replacement cost (RC) profit or loss / RC profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders reflects the replacement cost of inventories sold in the period and is calculated as profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders, adjusting for inventory holding gains and losses (net of tax). RC profit or loss for the group is not a recognized IFRS measure. bp believes this measure is useful to illustrate to investors the fact that crude oil and product prices can vary significantly from period to period and that the impact on our reported result under IFRS can be significant. Inventory holding gains and losses vary from period to period due to changes in prices as well as changes in underlying inventory levels. In order for investors to understand the operating performance of the group excluding the impact of price changes on the replacement of inventories, and to make comparisons of operating performance between reporting periods, bp's management believes it is helpful to disclose this measure. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. A reconciliation to IFRS information is provided on page 1. RC profit or loss before interest and tax is bp's measure of profit or loss that is required to be disclosed for each operating segment under IFRS.
Reported recordable injury frequency measures the number of reported work-related employee and contractor incidents that result in a fatality or injury per 200,000 hours worked. This represents reported incidents occurring within bp's operational HSSE reporting boundary. That boundary includes bp's own operated facilities and certain other locations or situations. Reported incidents are investigated throughout the year and as a result there may be changes in previously reported incidents. Therefore comparative movements are calculated against internal data reflecting the final outcomes of such investigations, rather than the previously reported comparative period, as this this represents a more up to date reflection of the safety environment.
Retail sites include sites operated by dealers, jobbers, franchisees or brand licensees or joint venture (JV) partners, under the bp brand. These may move to and from the bp brand as their fuel supply agreement or brand licence agreement expires and are renegotiated in the normal course of business. Retail sites are primarily branded bp, ARCO, Amoco, Aral and Thorntons, and also includes sites in India through our Jio-bp JV.
Solomon availability - See Refining availability definition.
Glossary (continued)
Strategic convenience sites are retail sites, within the bp portfolio, which sell bp-branded vehicle energy (e.g. bp, Aral, Arco, Amoco, Thorntons, TravelCenters of America and bp pulse) and either carry one of the strategic convenience brands (e.g. M&S, Rewe to Go) or a differentiated convenience offer. To be considered a strategic convenience site, the convenience offer should have a demonstrable level of differentiation in the market in which it operates. Strategic convenience site count includes sites under a pilot phase.
Surplus cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. It is a non-IFRS financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net cash provided by operating activities, reported in accordance with IFRS. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the surplus cash flow because this measure forms part of bp's financial frame.
Surplus cash flow refers to the net surplus of sources of cash over uses of cash, after reaching the $35 billion net debt target. Sources of cash include net cash provided by operating activities, cash provided from investing activities and cash receipts relating to transactions involving non-controlling interests. Uses of cash include lease liability payments, payments on perpetual hybrid bond, dividends paid, cash capital expenditure, the cash cost of share buybacks to offset the dilution from vesting of awards under employee share schemes, cash payments relating to transactions involving non-controlling interests and currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents as presented on the condensed group cash flow statement.
For the second quarter and first half of 2022, the sources of cash includes other proceeds related to the proceeds from the disposal of a loan note related to the Alaska divestment. The cash was received in the fourth quarter 2021, was reported as a financing cash flow and was not included in other proceeds at the time due to potential recourse from the counterparty. The proceeds are being recognized as the potential recourse reduces. See page 31 for the components of our sources of cash and uses of cash.
Technical service contract (TSC) - Technical service contract is an arrangement through which an oil and gas company bears the risks and costs of exploration, development and production. In return, the oil and gas company receives entitlement to variable physical volumes of hydrocarbons, representing recovery of the costs incurred and a profit margin which reflects incremental production added to the oilfield.
Tier 1 and tier 2 process safety events - Tier 1 events are losses of primary containment from a process of greatest consequence - causing harm to a member of the workforce, damage to equipment from a fire or explosion, a community impact or exceeding defined quantities. Tier 2 events are those of lesser consequence. These represent reported incidents occurring within bp's operational HSSE reporting boundary. That boundary includes bp's own operated facilities and certain other locations or situations. Reported process safety events are investigated throughout the year and as a result there may be changes in previously reported events. Therefore comparative movements are calculated against internal data reflecting the final outcomes of such investigations, rather than the previously reported comparative period, as this this represents a more up to date reflection of the safety environment.
Transition growth - Activities, represented by a set of transition growth engines, that transition bp toward its objective to be an Integrated Energy Company, and that comprise our low carbon activity* alongside other businesses that support transition, such as our power trading & marketing business and convenience.
Underlying effective tax rate (ETR) is a non-IFRS measure. The underlying ETR is calculated by dividing taxation on an underlying replacement cost (RC) basis by underlying RC profit or loss before tax. Taxation on an underlying RC basis for the group is calculated as taxation as stated on the group income statement adjusted for taxation on inventory holding gains and losses and total taxation on adjusting items. Information on underlying RC profit or loss is provided below. Taxation on an underlying RC basis presented for the operating segments is calculated through an allocation of taxation on an underlying RC basis to each segment. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the underlying ETR because this measure may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period. Taxation on an underlying RC basis and underlying ETR are non-IFRS measures. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is the ETR on profit or loss for the period.
We are unable to present reconciliations of forward-looking information for underlying ETR to ETR on profit or loss for the period, because without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to forecast accurately certain adjusting items required to present a meaningful comparable IFRS forward-looking financial measure. These items include the taxation on inventory holding gains and losses and adjusting items, that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in an IFRS estimate.
Underlying production - 2023 underlying production, when compared with 2022, is production after adjusting for acquisitions and divestments, curtailments, and entitlement impacts in our production-sharing agreements/contracts and technical service contract*.
Underlying RC profit or loss / underlying RC profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders is a non-IFRS measure and is RC profit or loss* (as defined on page 38) after excluding net adjusting items and related taxation. See page 29 for additional information on the adjusting items that are used to arrive at underlying RC profit or loss in order to enable a full understanding of the items and their financial impact.
Glossary (continued)
Underlying RC profit or loss before interest and tax for the operating segments or customers & products businesses is calculated as RC profit or loss (as defined above) including profit or loss attributable to non-controlling interests before interest and tax for the operating segments and excluding net adjusting items for the respective operating segment or business.
bp believes that underlying RC profit or loss is a useful measure for investors because it is a measure closely tracked by management to evaluate bp's operating performance and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions and because it may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period, by adjusting for the effects of these adjusting items. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for the group is profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for segments and businesses is RC profit or loss before interest and taxation. A reconciliation to IFRS information is provided on page 1 for the group and pages 6-15 for the segments.
Underlying RC profit or loss per share / underlying RC profit or loss per ADS is a non-IFRS measure. Earnings per share is defined in Note 8. Underlying RC profit or loss per ordinary share is calculated using the same denominator as earnings per share as defined in the consolidated financial statements. The numerator used is underlying RC profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders rather than profit or loss attributable to bp shareholders. Underlying RC profit or loss per ADS is calculated as outlined above for underlying RC profit or loss per share except the denominator is adjusted to reflect one ADS equivalent to six ordinary shares. bp believes it is helpful to disclose the underlying RC profit or loss per ordinary share and per ADS because these measures may help investors to understand and evaluate, in the same manner as management, the underlying trends in bp's operational performance on a comparable basis, period on period. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis is basic earnings per share based on profit or loss for the period attributable to bp shareholders.
upstream includes oil and natural gas field development and production within the gas & low carbon energy and oil production & operations segments.
upstream/hydrocarbon plant reliability (bp-operated) is calculated taking 100% less the ratio of total unplanned plant deferrals divided by installed production capacity, excluding non-operated assets and bpx energy. Unplanned plant deferrals are associated with the topside plant and where applicable the subsea equipment (excluding wells and reservoir). Unplanned plant deferrals include breakdowns, which does not include Gulf of Mexico weather related downtime.
upstream unit production cost is calculated as production cost divided by units of production. Production cost does not include ad valorem and severance taxes. Units of production are barrels for liquids and thousands of cubic feet for gas. Amounts disclosed are for bp subsidiaries only and do not include bp's share of equity-accounted entities.
Working capital is movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities as reported in the condensed group cash flow statement.
Change in working capital adjusted for inventory holding gains/losses, fair value accounting effects relating to subsidiaries and other adjusting items is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated by adjusting for inventory holding gains/losses reported in the period and fair value accounting effects relating to subsidiaries reported within adjusting items for the period. From 2022, it is adjusted for other adjusting items relating to the non-cash movement of US emissions obligations carried as a provision that will be settled by allowances held as inventory. This represents what would have been reported as movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities, if the starting point in determining net cash provided by operating activities had been underlying replacement cost profit rather than profit for the period. The nearest equivalent measure on an IFRS basis for this is movements in inventories and other current and non-current assets and liabilities.
bp utilizes various arrangements in order to manage its working capital including discounting of receivables and, in the supply and trading business, the active management of supplier payment terms, inventory and collateral.
Trade marks
Trade marks of the bp group appear throughout this announcement. They include:
bp, Amoco, Aral, bp pulse, Castrol and Thorntons
Cautionary statement
In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA') and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement:
The discussion in this results announcement contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions.
In particular, the following, among other statements, are all forward looking in nature: plans, expectations and assumptions regarding oil and gas demand, supply, prices or volatility; expectations regarding reserves; expectations regarding upstream production and bp's customers & products business; expectations regarding refining margins; expectations regarding turnaround and maintenance activity, including those in refining; expectations regarding production from oil production & operations and from gas & low carbon energy; expectations regarding bp's business, financial performance, results of operations and cash flows; expectations regarding future project start-ups; expectations with regards to bp's transformation to an IEC; expectations regarding price assumptions used in accounting estimates; bp's plans and expectations regarding the amount and timing of share buybacks and quarterly and interim dividends; plans and expectations regarding bp's credit rating, including in respect of maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating; plans and expectations regarding the allocation of surplus cash flow to share buybacks and strengthening the balance sheet; plans and expectations with respect to the total depreciation, depletion and amortization and the other businesses & corporate underlying annual charge for 2023; plans and expectations regarding the factors taken into account in setting the dividend per ordinary share and buyback each quarter; plans and expectations regarding investments, collaborations and partnerships in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure; plans and expectations related to bp's transition growth engines of bioenergy, convenience, EV charging, hydrogen and renewables and power, including expectations regarding convenience gross margin; expectations relating to bp's development of its wind pipeline; plans and expectations regarding the amount or timing of payments related to divestment and other proceeds, and the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments, including the amount and timing of proceeds; expectations regarding the underlying effective tax rate for 2023; expectations regarding the timing and amount of future payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; plans and expectations regarding capital expenditure, including that capital expenditure will be around $16-18 billion in 2023; expectations regarding greenhouse gas emissions; expectations regarding legal proceedings, including those related to climate change; plans and expectations regarding bp-operated projects and ventures, and its projects, joint ventures, partnerships and agreements with commercial entities and other third party partners.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp.
Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the effects of bp's plan to exit its shareholding in Rosneft and other investments in Russia, the impact of COVID-19, overall global economic and business conditions impacting bp's business and demand for bp's products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment related to the issue of climate change; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America and continued base oil and additive supply shortages; OPEC+ quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations and policies, including related to climate change; changes in social attitudes and customer preferences; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; bp's access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on bp's reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; the possibility that international sanctions or other steps taken by any competent authorities or any other relevant persons may limit or otherwise impact bp's ability to sell its interests in Rosneft, or the price for which it could sell such interests; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, including under "Principal risks and uncertainties," as well as those factors discussed under "Risk factors" in bp's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of BP p.l.c. is Ben Mathews, Company Secretary.
Contacts
BP p.l.c.'s LEI Code 213800LH1BZH3D16G760
End of Inside Information
1692503 01-Aug-2023 CET/CEST