NextEra, the leading clean energy developer in the United States, has deployed nearly 1.9 GW (AC) of solar, wind and storage over the past quarter, expanding its project backlog to nearly 20 GW. It has also secured interconnection queue positions for 145 GW of its projects.From pv magazine USA NextEra, the largest renewable energy developer in the United States, said during its recent second-quarter earnings call that it has roughly one-quarter of 1 TW of clean energy capacity in its project pipeline. "We have a pipeline of roughly 250 GW of renewables and storage projects in various stages of ...

