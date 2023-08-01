BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 July 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 48,597,292 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 July 2023, the Company held 1,396,231 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 48,597,292 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.



All enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

1 August 2023