Capita Plc - Completion of sale of Software, PageOne & Enforcement businesses

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2023



Completion of the sale of Software, PageOne and Enforcement businesses

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that on 31 July 2023 it completed the sale of its Software businesses CIBS, CHKS, Retain, WFM and Synaptic to AdvancedAdvT Limited ('AdvancedAdvT') on the terms announced on 8 June 2023.

Capita also announces the completion of the sale of its PageOne business to Erisbeg on the terms announced on 25 May 2023 and the completion of the sale of its Enforcement businesses to a group of investors led by Capricorn Capital Partners and the Shackleton Group on the terms announced on 3 July 2023.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received total cash proceeds of c£67m at completion, and will receive a deferred payment of £3m on 31 January 2024.

The completion of the transactions follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: 07541 622 838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk



About Capita plc