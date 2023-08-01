Capita Plc - Completion of sale of Software, PageOne & Enforcement businesses
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
1 August 2023
Completion of the sale of Software, PageOne and Enforcement businesses
Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that on 31 July 2023 it completed the sale of its Software businesses CIBS, CHKS, Retain, WFM and Synaptic to AdvancedAdvT Limited ('AdvancedAdvT') on the terms announced on 8 June 2023.
Capita also announces the completion of the sale of its PageOne business to Erisbeg on the terms announced on 25 May 2023 and the completion of the sale of its Enforcement businesses to a group of investors led by Capricorn Capital Partners and the Shackleton Group on the terms announced on 3 July 2023.
Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received total cash proceeds of c£67m at completion, and will receive a deferred payment of £3m on 31 January 2024.
The completion of the transactions follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
About Capita plc
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. We are a purpose-led, responsible organisation. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com.