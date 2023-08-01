Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

Half-Yearly Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)

Financial Highlights:

The net asset value ("NAV") of the Company increased by +5.3% and the ordinary share price return was +3.8% for the six months ended 30 June 2023, compared to the Reference Index (TOPIX Total Return Index) (in sterling terms) which rose by +6.0%.

At the end of the reporting period, gearing within the portfolio was at 23.0% compared to 20.8% at the same time last year, reflecting bottom-up conviction in investment opportunities and accompanying

valuations.

Stock selection in semiconductor-related companies and digital content were the key drivers of returns.

The Company remains overweight in the chemical, services and retail sectors and increased exposure to electric appliances.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

01737 836347

FIL Investments International

Chairman's Statement

After such a challenging year for the Japanese stock market in 2022, it is heartening to see something of a recovery in the first half of 2023. The TOPIX Total Return Index, the Japanese market index, rose by 22.7% in yen terms over the six months to 30 June 2023. However, over the same period, the yen weakened by 13.6% against sterling due to the continued wide divergence in interest rates between Japan and the UK. As a result, the return of the TOPIX Total Return Index (in sterling terms), the Company's Reference Index, was just 6.0%. Compared to this, the net asset value of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC marginally underperformed with a rise of 5.3%. The share price of the Company rose by 3.8% over the same period, reflecting a widening in the discount at which the shares of the Company trade from 9.6% to 10.9%.

A fuller commentary on both the portfolio and Japanese economy may be found in the Portfolio Manager's Review below.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT, SHARE REPURCHASES AND TREASURY SHARES

The Board has an active discount management policy, the primary purpose of which is to reduce discount volatility. The Board's intention is to aim to manage the discount so that it remains in single digits in normal market conditions. However, at this reporting period end, markets were particularly volatile, and discounts have been wide across the entire investment companies sector. This is particularly frustrating given the stronger performance of the Company relative to other Japanese investment companies.

As part of the discount management policy, 587,834 ordinary shares were repurchased for holding in Treasury in the review period at a cost of £1,029,000. This represents 0.4% of the issued share capital. Since the period end and up to the date of this report, a further 717,834 ordinary shares have been repurchased at a cost of £1,244,000.

Gearing

The Company continues to gear the portfolio through the use of long Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The Board continues to believe that gearing is a distinct advantage of the investment trust structure and will benefit the performance of the Company as the market recovers. The Board maintains that using CFDs provides more flexibility and at a lower cost than traditional bank debt.

The Portfolio Manager has the discretion to be up to 25% geared. Total portfolio exposure at the end period end was £304.8m, equating to gearing of 23.0% compared with 20.8% at the end of 2022. As at 27 July 2023, gearing was 23.8%.

Unlisted Companies

The Company is permitted to invest up to 20% of the Company's net assets in unlisted companies. The valuation of each unlisted investment is set by the Manager's Fair Value Committee and includes input from the analysts covering the securities, Fidelity's unlisted specialist and also advised upon by independent third party valuers, Kroll. Given the volatile market environment, the investment team has been cautious about committing additional capital to this market segment and no new unlisted investments have been added to the Company's portfolio during the reporting period. One stock has been sold. The value of unlisted investments was 6.3% of net assets at the period end compared to 8.0% as at 31 December 2022.

Due Diligence Trip 2023

The Board visited Japan in June 2023, meeting with the Fidelity investment team, a number of Fidelity analysts and senior management as well as some external market commentators and senior management of Companies held in the Fidelity Japan Trust PLC portfolio. The trip gave us reassurance about the depth of resources supporting Nicholas Price, the Portfolio Manager, and the investment team and further confidence that the management of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is in good hands.

Board Changes

The Board continues to review its composition and effectiveness as well as considering appropriate succession planning. Dominic Ziegler will complete his nine-year tenure on the Board in November this year and will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in May 2024. The Board will conduct a recruitment exercise to find his replacement in the next few months.

Outlook

Japan currently has the presidency of the G7 group of developed economies, and the Hiroshima Summit in May allowed the country to showcase its position as an increasingly entrepreneurial culture at the centre of Asia. Moves to tackle the bureaucratic nature of some of Japan's corporates, which began under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have built up steam under current leader Fumio Kishida, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange setting out an agenda for a more shareholder-focused approach. This is starting to feed into an increased pace of share buybacks by major companies, more diverse boards of directors, and an emerging venture capital ecosystem where companies pushing into new markets and industries could become the stock market stars of the future. With many listed Japanese companies having built up significant excess cash - sometimes as much as 20-30% of their market capitalisation - during the long years of deflation, we believe the deployment of this cash could have a meaningful impact on the relative performance of Japan versus other markets in the months and years ahead. These factors and the lower valuation of Japanese stocks relative to other markets have all helped to garner significant interest from international investors which should result in a further rise in the Japanese stock market during the second half of 2023. A further boost to the returns of the Company will also come if the yen was to strengthen and if there is a narrowing of the discount of the share price relative to the net asset value of the Company.

David Graham

Chairman

31 July 2023

Portfolio Manager's Review

Market review

The Japanese equity market climbed to a multi-decade high during the period, registering its strongest first-half performance since the advent of Abenomics. Extended buying by overseas investors drove share price gains, though market breadth was limited, and returns were concentrated in large-cap stocks.

Market participants were encouraged by a steady stream of corporate governance related developments, spurred by reform measures from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and a largely positive domestic earnings season. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish policy stance and a weaker yen also supported the positive trend in share prices. Japan's currency came under broad-based pressure amid renewed monetary policy divergence, breaking through the ¥183 level against the pound for the first time since late 2015.

Value stocks outperformed over the period, led by large-cap names across the Wholesale Trade, Iron & Steel, Machinery and Electric Appliances sectors. Trading companies (a highly publicised target of Berkshire Hathaway) and semiconductor-related firms were among the strongest performers. Conversely, domestic and defensive industries underperformed the broader market, and small-cap growth stocks were conspicuous laggards.

On the macroeconomic front, the Japanese economy accelerated over the January-March quarter, with real GDP coming in at +2.7% annualised. This compared with consensus forecasts of +1.9%. Domestic demand gained momentum as the country's delayed reopening supported growth in consumption and capital investment. While exports slowed sharply, inbound consumption provided a tailwind for the economy and retail sales rose sharply in May. Core consumer inflation remained well above the BoJ's 2% target, with its version of the core-core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes energy and fresh food, coming in at +4.3% in May. This fuelled speculation that the central bank will positively revise its inflation forecasts in its next quarterly outlook report.

Portfolio review

In the six months to 30 June 2023, the Company's net asset value (NAV) increased by 5.3% in sterling terms, marginally underperforming the Reference Index, which returned 6.0%. The share price return was 3.8% in the same period, the result of the discount of the share price to net asset value widening to 10.9% from 9.6% at the start of the period.

The 13.6% fall in the value of the yen against the pound since the end of last year weighed on the sterling-based returns of the Company's NAV, its share price and the Reference Index. This stems largely from the widening policy divergence between the BoJ and the Bank of England.

The position in Nihon M&A Center, Japan's largest provider of merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), was the most significant detractor from performance over the review period. At the beginning of the year, the company's quarterly results came in far below market expectations due to a deterioration in sales and weaker pricing of M&A deals. At the same time, a new innovative competitor, M&AResearch Institute, delivered stronger thanexpected earnings across all metrics, reflecting its superior productivity. While the SME M&A market as a whole remains robust, centred on business succession demand, company specific factors drove our decision to reduce the exposure to Nihon M&A Center and initiate a position in M&A Research Institute.

In the Wholesale Trade sector the holding in MISUMI Group, a leading supplier of factory automation and machinery parts, underperformed. The company reported modest growth in monthly sales data, which raised concerns about the strength of underlying capital expenditure demand. However, the company had already indicated flat sales in the first half of fiscal 2023, and we expect a recovery in the order cycle to take hold from the second half of the year.

In the Information & Communication sector, Raksul, a leading business-to-business (B2B)platform that provides online printing and marketing/sales support services, faced selling pressure. The stock performed well in the second half of 2022, supported by positive earnings results and improved shareholder returns, but succumbed to profit taking in early 2023 as the market rotated in favour of technology-related cyclicals. We remain confident in its core printing business, which is recovering strongly as the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak recede and the number of registered users continues to grow. We also see the potential for horizontal growth in the logistics industry.

Elsewhere, Ryohin Keikaku, operator of the Muji brand of general merchandise stores, struggled in the first half of fiscal 2022 (12 months to August 2023) and lowered its full-year guidance. Rising procurement costs, exacerbated by a weak yen and high raw material prices, led to a profit shortfall at its domestic business. Conversely, the company's overseas operations generated revenue and profit growth that exceeded its expectations. Looking ahead, we expect to see a cyclical recovery in profits, supported by the diminishing impact of lockdowns in China and improving margins in Japan.

On a positive note, holdings in semiconductor-related companies were among the key contributors to performance over the period. Shares in semiconductor production equipment (SPE) maker Tokyo Electron rebounded strongly as the market shifted its focus from earnings downside this year to a recovery from 2024. Tokyo Electron is a highly competitive player in a structural growth market, supported by sustained semiconductor demand, technological advances in chip making and government support amid rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, fabless semiconductor manufacturer Socionext reported strong full-year results that exceeded street estimates, driven by automotive-related orders in the US and data centre/network sales in China. Furthermore, development efficiency gains contributed to an improvement in margins.

Elsewhere, the position in Tsuburaya FieldsHoldings, a digital content and gamemachine company, ranked among the standout contributors to performance. It reported significant increases in quarterly sales and profits, fuelled by the strong performance of its PS (Pachislot) game machine business, as well as the growing popularity of its Ultraman character at home and abroad. Against this backdrop, the company raised its full-year earnings and dividend guidance. We expect the core of its content and digital business, Tsuburaya Productions, to contributesignificantly to future earnings as its Ultraman franchise gains popularity overseas.

Portfolio positioning

There has been no significant change in terms of sector level positioning. The Company remains overweight in the Chemicals, Services and Retail sectors. At the opposite end of the scale, Transportation Equipment and Banks remain underweight. There was a moderate increase in the level of gearing over the six months to 23% from 21% which was, as always, dependent on bottom-up conviction in the available investment opportunities and accompanying valuations.

As a result of bottom-up stock selection, there has been an increase in the active exposure to the Electric Appliances sector. Electronic component makers have had to deal with a prolonged inventory correction due to a slow recovery in automobile production and weak final demand for consumer electronics. However, there are signs that demand is bottoming out and operating rates are gradually rebounding. We added further weight to long-standing secular growth names Keyence (factory automation sensors) andMitsui High-tec (motor cores for electricvehicles) following a year of quite significant underperformance in 2022. Meanwhile, we increased the exposure to electronic components maker Taiyo Yuden, a leading producer of high-end ceramic capacitors for automotive and smartphone applications.

Examples of under researched small caps that have increased in prominence within the portfolio this year (and which our Board members met during their recent due diligence trip to Japan) include Kosaido Holdings and Osaka Soda. Kosaido Holdings is the dominant provider of crematorium services in Tokyo, where high costs and local opposition to new facilities create barriers to entry and where demographic trends support stable trend growth. The company's efforts to expand capacity and maximise its existing crematorium facilities to provide funeral services are supportive of future earnings growth. Osaka Soda is transforming from a basic chemicals company to a supplier of value-added functional and healthcare materials. It is the monopoly supplier of high-grade silica gel, a high-margin purification material for diabetes drugs. As the prevalence of diabetes continues to increase globally, Osaka Soda is expanding production capacity to meet the rising demand from major pharmaceuticals companies.

On the other hand, we sold positions in Rinnai, a producer of high-quality home gasappliances that is experiencing headwinds from housing/real estate markets overseas, and Shimadzu, a manufacturer of analytical and measuring equipment that is facing rising development and personnel costs. We also took some profits in strong performers such as Tokyo Electron and Tsuburaya Fields and recycled the proceeds into new names.

At the end of the review period, six unlisted names were held representing 6.3% of the portfolio. The Company's shares in Innophys, a developer of exoskeleton support suits, were redeemed via a repurchase plan executed at the end of March. The company failed to fully execute on its business plan for wearable muscle suits sales and given the uncertain outlook for the market and competitive landscape, we first wrote down the asset and then exited in a trade sale to a corporate. We continue to evaluate new opportunities, while maintaining a disciplined approach on further investments.

Sustainability and engagement

In the first six months of 2023, the sustainable investing team in Tokyo, led by our Head of Engagement, conducted 59 engagement meetings (in addition to our fundamental research meetings), covering 20 names held by the Company. Themes that formed part of these environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) engagements include long-term strategy and capital allocation, climate change and environmental issues, and human resource development and gender diversity.

The January-March period, which constitutes the final three months of the Japanese fiscal year, was a busy period as both corporates and regulators pushed out initiatives before the end of the year. Notably, reform efforts to boost capital efficiency in Japan's stock market started to gain traction. From the first quarter of this year, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) requires most listed firms, especially those trading below book value, to "properly identify" their cost and efficiency of capital.

We are optimistic that this initiative to tackle companies' tendency to de-prioritise cost of equity and returns on invested capital will foster a permanent change in corporate mentality and create value for shareholders. This is a matter we have been vocal about given the disproportionately high number of companies that trade below 1.0x price-to-book ratio on the Japanese equity market. We are wary of the initiative resulting in a flurry of one-off share buybacks, so we will be monitoring company responses as well as the TSE's commitment to follow through.

Outlook

Japan's delayed reopening and the return of inbound tourists are driving growth in consumption and services demand. At the same time, the economy is transitioning to a moderately inflationary state, as companies are finding it easier to raise prices and are increasing wages. There is growing pressure on firms to enhance their corporate value and utilise excess cash to fund growth investments and shareholder returns. While signs of weakness in China's recovery and the risk of a US recession represent potential headwinds that could prompt a near-term adjustment, this accumulation of positive factors is supportive of the mid-to-long term outlook for the Japanese market.

NICHOLAS PRICE

Portfolio Manager

31 July 2023

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

The Portfolio Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio and is the value shown on the Balance Sheet. Where a Contract for Difference (CFD) is held, the Fair Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the share price of the underlying share has moved. Where the Company only holds shares, the Fair Value and the Portfolio Exposure will be the same.



Company and Sector Fair Value

£'000 Portfolio

£'000 Exposure

%1 Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated NOF (shares and long CFD) 6,374 14,998 6.1 Chemicals Keyence (shares and long CFD) 2,454 13,962 5.6 Electric Appliances MISUMI Group (shares and long CFDs) 7,775 13,787 5.6 Wholesale Trade Tokyo Electron (shares and long CFD) 2,380 13,750 5.5 Electric Appliances Oriental Land (shares and long CFD) 2,113 13,356 5.4 Services Mitsui High-tec 10,790 10,790 4.3 Electric Appliances Ryohin Keikaku (shares and long CFD) 533 9,996 4.0 Retail Trade Osaka Soda 8,640 8,640 3.5 Chemicals Tsuburaya Fields Holdings 8,284 8,284 3.3 Wholesale Trade Harmonic Drive Systems 7,587 7,587 3.1 Machinery Riken Keiki 6,594 6,594 2.7 Precision Instruments Kotobuki Spirits 6,531 6,531 2.6 Foods Descente 6,176 6,176 2.5 Textiles & Apparels Kansai Paint 6,115 6,115 2.5 Chemicals Asoview 5,872 5,872 2.4 Unlisted Socionext 5,521 5,521 2.2 Electric Appliances JustSystems 5,169 5,169 2.1 Information & Communication ABC-Mart 5,123 5,123 2.1 Retail Trade Nojima 4,446 4,446 1.8 Retail Trade Fast Retailing 4,279 4,279 1.7 Retail Trade --------------- --------------- --------------- Twenty largest exposures 112,756 170,976 69.0 Other exposures 131,032 133,866 54.0 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Portfolio (including long CFDs) 243,788 304,842 123.0 ========= ========= =========

Fair Value and Portfolio Exposure of Investments as at 30 June 2023



Fair Value

£'000 Portfolio

£'000 Exposure

%1 Investments 242,990 242,990 98.1 Derivative instrument assets - long CFDs 1,382 33,456 13.5 Derivative instrument liabilities - long CFDs (584) 28,396 11.4 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total Portfolio (including long CFDs) 243,788 304,842 123.0 ========= ========= ========= Shareholders' Funds 247,752 ========= Gearing2 23.0% =========

1 Portfolio Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

2 Gearing is the amount by which the Portfolio Exposure exceeds Shareholders' Funds expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.

Interim Management Report and Directors' Responsibility Statement

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continue to fall into the following categories: geopolitical risk; natural disaster risk; market, economic and currency risks; investment performance and gearing risks; discount control and demand risks; key person risk; operational resilience risk; environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks; cybercrime risk; and tax and regulatory risks. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022. A copy of the Annual Report can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan.

While the principal risks and uncertainties are the same as those at the previous year end, the uncertainty continues to be heightened by geopolitical and economic and market events, including the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, continued trade tensions between the US and China and the potential for North Korean aggression. The Board remains vigilant in monitoring such risks.

Climate change continues to be a key emerging issue, as well as a principal risk, that is confronting asset managers and their investors. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. The Board will continue to monitor how this may potentially impact the Company, the main risk being the impact on investment valuations and shareholder returns.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long-term investment. Risks are mitigated by the investment trust structure of the Company which means that no forced sales need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments in the Company's portfolio can be held over a longer-time horizon.

The Manager has appropriate business continuity and operational plans in place to ensure the uninterrupted provision of services, including investment team key activities, including those of portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions. It reviews its operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board.

The Company's other third-party service providers also have similar measures to ensure that business disruption is kept to a minimum.

Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management and company secretariat services to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 12 to the Financial Statements below.

Going Concern Statement

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio and its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine, significant market events and regulatory changes.

Accordingly, the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Continuation votes are held every three years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

By Order of the Board

FIL Investments International

31 July 2023

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

the Chairman's Statement, the Portfolio Manager's Review and the Interim Management Report above include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

In line with previous years, the Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 31 July 2023 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by David Graham, Chairman.

Financial Statements

Income Statement for the six months ended 30 June 2023





Six months ended 30 June 2023

unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2022

unaudited Year ended 31 December 2022

audited



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments - 3,951 3,951 - (85,662) (85,662) - (64,577) (64,577) Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments - 8,271 8,271 - (13,369) (13,369) - (11,568) (11,568) Income 4 2,226 - 2,226 1,806 - 1,806 3,209 - 3,209 Investment management fees 5 (173) (578) (751) (168) (724) (892) (334) (1,264) (1,598) Other expenses (376) - (376) (320) - (320) (690) (15) (705) Foreign exchange losses - (664) (664) - (383) (383) - (365) (365) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 1,677 10,980 12,657 1,318 (100,138) (98,820) 2,185 (77,789) (75,604) Finance costs 6 (13) (54) (67) (15) (61) (76) (27) (106) (133) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 1,664 10,926 12,590 1,303 (100,199) (98,896) 2,158 (77,895) (75,737) Taxation on return/(loss) on ordinary activities 7 (181) - (181) (148) - (148) (260) - (260) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 1,483 10,926 12,409 1,155 (100,199) (99,044) 1,898 (77,895) (75,997) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return/(loss) per ordinary share 8 1.14p 8.45p 9.59p 0.89p (77.16p) (76.27p) 1.46p (60.01p) (58.55p) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2023













Note

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Other

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2022 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,658 140,511 (8,327) 236,372 Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (1,029) - - (1,029) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - 10,926 1,483 12,409 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2023 34,041 20,722 2,767 45,629 151,437 (6,844) 247,752 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,942 218,406 (10,225) 312,653 Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (77) - - (77) Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - (100,199) 1,155 (99,044) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2022 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,865 118,207 (9,070) 213,532 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 December 2022 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,942 218,406 (10,225) (312,653) Repurchase of ordinary shares 10 - - - (284) - - (284) Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - (77,895) 1,898 (75,997) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2022 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,658 140,511 (8.327) 236,372 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2023

Company Number 2885584









Notes 30.06.23

unaudited

£'000 31.12.22

audited

£'000 30.06.22

unaudited

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 9 242,990 230,680 213,610 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 9 1,382 838 1,483 Debtors 1,021 613 1,390 Cash collateral held with brokers 256 276 - Cash at bank 4,136 5,556 891 --------------- --------------- --------------- 6,795 7,283 3,764 ========= ========= ========= Current liabilities Derivative instruments 9 (584) (1,100) (7) Other creditors (1,449) (491) (3,835) --------------- --------------- --------------- (2,033) (1,591) (3,842) ========= ========= ========= Net current assets/(liabilities) 4,762 5,692 (78) ========= ========= ========= Net assets 247,752 236,372 213,532 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 10 34,041 34,041 34,041 Share premium account 20,722 20,722 20,722 Capital redemption reserve 2,767 2,767 2,767 Other reserve 45,629 46,658 46,865 Capital reserve 151,437 140,511 118,207 Revenue reserve (6,844) (8,327) (9,070) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 247,752 236,372 213,532 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 11 191.89p 182.24p 164.47p ========= ========= =========

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Principal Activity

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2885584, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 Publication of Non-statutory Accounts

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act). The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2022 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company has prepared its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (UK GAAP) and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts (SORP) issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in July 2022. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Directors' assessment of the risks faced by the Company as detailed in the Interim Management Report above.

4 Income









Six months

ended

30.06.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

30.06.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.12.22

audited

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 1,812 1,500 2,625 Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 414 306 584 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 2,226 1,806 3,209 ========= ========= =========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (six months ended 30 June 2022: £42,000 and year ended 31 December 2022: £47,000).

5 Investment Management Fees



Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 173 693 866 Investment management fees - variable1 - (115) (115) --------------- --------------- --------------- 173 578 751 ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Investment management fees - base 168 671 839 Investment management fees - variable1 - 53 53 --------------- --------------- --------------- 168 724 892 ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 December 2022 (audited) Investment management fees - base 334 1,336 1,670 Investment management fees - variable1 - (72) (72) --------------- --------------- --------------- 334 1,264 1,598 ========= ========= =========

1 For the calculation of the variable management fee element, the Company's NAV return was compared to the Reference Index return on a daily basis. The period used to assess the performance was from 1 July 2018 until a three year history was established. Since 1 July 2021, the performance period is on a rolling three year basis.

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International (FII). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

FII charges base investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is a +/- 0.20% variation fee based on performance relative to the Reference Index over a three year rolling period. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

The base investment management fees have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

6 Finance Costs



Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Interest paid on long CFDs 12 47 59 Interest paid on collateral and deposits1 1 7 8 --------------- --------------- --------------- 13 54 67 ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Interest paid on long CFDs 14 55 69 Interest paid on collateral and deposits1 1 6 7 --------------- --------------- --------------- 15 61 76 ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 December 2022 (audited) Interest paid on long CFDs 24 94 118 Interest paid on collateral and deposits1 3 12 15 --------------- --------------- --------------- 27 106 133 ========= ========= =========

1 Due to negative interest rates during the reporting period, the Company paid interest on its collateral and deposits.

Finance costs have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

7 Taxation on Return/(Loss) on Ordinary Activities









Six months

ended

30.06.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

30.06.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.12.22

audited

£'000 Overseas taxation 181 148 260 ========= ========= =========

8 Return/(Loss) per Ordinary Share







Six months

ended

30.06.23

unaudited Six months

ended

30.06.22

unaudited Year

ended

31.12.22

audited Revenue return per ordinary share 1.14p 0.89p 1.46p Capital return/(loss) per ordinary share 8.45p (77.16p) (60.01p) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total return/(loss) per ordinary share 9.59p (76.27p) (58.55p) ========= ========= =========

The return/(loss) per ordinary share is based on the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 1,483 1,155 1,898 Net capital return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 10,926 (100,199) (77,895) --------------- --------------- --------------- Net total return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 12,409 (99,044) (75,997) ========= ========= =========

Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period 129,357,741 129,862,529 129,812,318 ========= ========= =========

9 Fair Value Hierarchy

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Accounting Policies Notes 2 (j) and 2 (k) on pages 63 and 64). The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:



30 June 2023 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 227,433 - 15,557 242,990 Derivative instrument assets - 1,382 - 1,382 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 227,433 1,382 15,557 244,372 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (584) - (584) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 December 2022 (audited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 211,747 - 18,933 230,680 Derivative instrument assets - 838 - 838 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 211,747 838 18,933 231,518 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (1,100) - (1,100) ========= ========= ========= =========



30 June 2022 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 195,805 - 17,805 213,610 Derivative instrument assets - 1,483 - 1,483 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 195,805 1,483 17,805 215,093 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (7) - (7) ========= ========= ========= =========





Level 3 Investments (unlisted) 30.06.23

unaudited

£'000 31.12.22

audited

£'000 30.06.22

unaudited

£'000 Asoview 5,872 6,872 5,690 Moneytree 2,269 2,564 2,523 iYell 1,941 2,469 2,460 Yoriso 2,127 2,516 2,411 Studyplus 2,042 2,402 2,257 Spiber 1,306 1,823 2,115 Innophys1 287 349 --------------- --------------- --------------- 15,557 18,933 17,805 ========= ========= =========

1 The shares held by the Company in Innophys were redeemed in the reporting period via a repurchase plan.

10 Share Capital







30 June 2023

unaudited 31 December 2022

audited 30 June 2022

unaudited Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of25 pence each heldoutside of Treasury Beginning of the period 129,701,893 32,425 129,876,894 32,469 129,876,894 32,469 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (587,834) (147) (175,001) (44) (50,000) (13) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 129,114,059 32,278 129,701,893 32,425 129,826,894 32,456 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held in Treasury1 Beginning of the period 6,459,802 1,616 6,284,801 1,572 6,284,801 1,572 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 587,834 147 175,001 44 50,000 13 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 7,047,636 1,763 6,459,802 1,616 6,334,801 1,585 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Total share capital 34,041 34,041 34,041 ========== ========== ==========

1 Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The Company repurchased 587,834 ordinary shares (year ended 31 December 2022: 175,001 shares and six months ended 30 June 2022: 50,000 shares) and held them in Treasury. The £1,029,000 (year ended 31 December 2022: £284,000 and six months ended 30 June 2022: £77,000) cost of repurchase was charged to the other reserve.

11 Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the total Shareholders' funds divided by the number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury.



30.06.23

unaudited 31.12.22

audited 30.06.22

unaudited Total shareholders' funds £247,752,000 £236,372,000 £213,532,000 Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at the period end 129,114,059 129,701,893 129,826,894 Net asset value per ordinary share 191.89p 182.24p 164.47p ========== ========== ==========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

12 Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated the portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International (FII), the Investment Manager. Both companies are Fidelity group companies. Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5 above.

During the period, fees for portfolio management services of £752,000 (six months ended 30 June 2022: £892,000 and year ended 31 December 2022: £1,598,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £25,000 (six months ended 30 June 2022: £25,000 and year ended 31 December 2022: £50,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £104,000 (31 December 2022: £102,000 and 30 June 2022: £104,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £13,000 (31 December 2022: £13,000 and 30 June 2022: £13,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £101,000 (six months ended 30 June 2022: £77,000 and year ended 31 December 2022: £177,000). At the Balance Sheet date, fees for marketing services of £nil (31 December 2022: £39,000 and 30 June 2022: £15,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 30 June 2023, the Board consisted of five non-executive Directors (shown in the Directory in the Half-Yearly Report), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £40,000, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £33,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £29,000. The following members of the Board hold ordinary shares in the Company: David Graham 78,489 shares, Sarah MacAulay 181,340 shares, Myra Chan nil shares, David Barron 19,366 shares and Dominic Ziegler 24,045 shares.

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

A copy of the Half-Yearly Report will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM