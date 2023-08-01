XP Power Ltd - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2023

XP Power Limited

("XP Power", "the Group" or "the Company")

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

XP Power is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Webb as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 4 September 2023 and he will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Board at the Board meeting scheduled for 5 October 2023.

Matt brings with him over 25 years' experience of working within international businesses at Group and Divisional level, giving him a broad strategic and operational skillset. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer at Luceco plc, a FTSE Main Market designer and manufacturer of LED lighting, EV charging equipment and electrical wiring devices, from February 2018 until April 2023.

Prior to Luceco plc, Matt spent 11 years with Ferguson plc, the multinational building materials distribution business, in various strategic and financial roles that included time spent in the USA as Finance Director for Ferguson's largest division. His earlier career was spent with BPB plc and Saint-Gobain. Matt qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG LLP and holds a degree in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford.

The appointment of Matt Webb follows an extensive search and selection process. The Board would like to thank David Stibbs, Interim CFO, for leading the finance team over the last five months and look forward to his continuing contribution to the success of the Group.

Jamie Pike, Chair of XP Power, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Matt Webb as CFO. He is an experienced CFO with a track record of bringing strategic, operational and financial improvements to growing, listed manufacturing businesses. We are confident that the wealth of skills and knowledge he has accrued in senior roles within large, international businesses will be a valuable asset to XP Power. XP Power has ambitious, global growth plans and we look forward to Matt's contribution."

Matt Webb added:

"XP Power has enviable positions in attractive markets with clear long-term growth potential and I am delighted to be joining the Group at such an exciting time as it continues to lay the foundations necessary to maximise future progress."

There are no other disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)207 638 9571

Note to editors

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function. Power controllers are critical for optimal delivery in challenging environments but are a small part of the overall customer product cost.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Industrial Technology (circa 41% of sales), Healthcare (circa 20% sales) and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment (circa 39% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically five to seven years depending on the industry sector. XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China, North America, and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE All Share Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from over 30 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.