Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
01.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,088 Euro
-0,040
-3,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,12009:24
Dow Jones News
01.08.2023 | 08:31
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 31 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.108     GBP0.952 
                                    GBP0.942 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100 
 
                                    GBP0.950636 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106387

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,838,057 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3791       1.104         XDUB      09:16:43      00066420458TRLO0 
64        1.106         XDUB      11:48:21      00066423504TRLO0 
2966       1.106         XDUB      11:48:21      00066423503TRLO0 
235       1.106         XDUB      11:48:21      00066423502TRLO0 
1005       1.106         XDUB      11:48:21      00066423506TRLO0 
2500       1.106         XDUB      11:48:21      00066423505TRLO0 
1278       1.108         XDUB      12:02:16      00066423727TRLO0 
1950       1.108         XDUB      12:02:16      00066423726TRLO0 
1186       1.108         XDUB      12:23:13      00066424162TRLO0 
2477       1.108         XDUB      12:23:13      00066424161TRLO0 
2992       1.108         XDUB      13:14:01      00066424903TRLO0 
790       1.108         XDUB      13:14:01      00066424902TRLO0 
163       1.108         XDUB      14:18:39      00066426422TRLO0 
3320       1.108         XDUB      14:18:39      00066426421TRLO0 
114       1.106         XDUB      15:15:10      00066428208TRLO0 
1730       1.106         XDUB      15:15:10      00066428207TRLO0 
1919       1.106         XDUB      15:15:10      00066428206TRLO0 
388       1.100         XDUB      15:45:32      00066429323TRLO0 
1132       1.100         XDUB      15:45:32      00066429322TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1118       95.20         XLON      11:48:26      00066423508TRLO0 
2514       95.20         XLON      11:48:26      00066423509TRLO0 
1676       95.20         XLON      11:48:26      00066423510TRLO0 
809       95.20         XLON      11:48:26      00066423511TRLO0 
2032       95.10         XLON      12:27:46      00066424206TRLO0 
2025       95.10         XLON      12:49:46      00066424566TRLO0 
489       95.10         XLON      12:49:46      00066424567TRLO0 
3144       95.20         XLON      14:29:52      00066426795TRLO0 
373       95.20         XLON      14:29:55      00066426797TRLO0 
2200       95.20         XLON      14:40:07      00066427110TRLO0 
2693       94.70         XLON      15:41:28      00066429169TRLO0 
927       94.20         XLON      15:53:34      00066429679TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  261354 
EQS News ID:  1692437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.