DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2023

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2023 01-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Interim results Trading update H1 2023 1 August 2023 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2023 Highlights Underlying profit before tax of GBP16.1 million (H2 2022: loss of GBP2.6 million) represents the third -- consecutive quarter of underlying profitability, reflecting improved operating margins driven by the actions taken as part of the turnaround plan to optimise the balance sheet and control cost inflation for sustainable profitability. -- Statutory profit before tax of GBP15.4 million (H2 2022: loss of GBP10.5 million) reflects the significant reduction in exceptional items and has supported capital accretion in the half. -- Total underlying revenue was up 21% YoY but remained flat HoH at GBP285.6 million (H2 2022: GBP285.9 million, H1 2022: GBP236.2 million) reflecting improved lending yields offset by increased cost of deposits and limited loan growth given capital availability. Total underlying operating expenses reduced 3% both YoY and HoH to GBP258.2 million (H2 2022: GBP266.5 -- million, H1 2022: GBP266.3 million), driving positive jaws of 24% YoY and 3% HoH, despite persistent high inflation, as a result of the continued focus on cost discipline and the successful implementation of initiatives that enable the bank to scale appropriately. The bank's service-led core deposit franchise remains resilient to increased competition in the market -- and continues to attract new customers, opening 106,000 Personal Current Accounts and 23,000 Business Current Accounts in the half. The bank remained ranked first for customer service in Stores in the CMA survey. -- Customer deposits reduced 3% HoH to GBP15.5 billion (31 December 2022: GBP16.0 billion) in line with prevailing market conditions, though the bank saw net deposit inflows in June, a trend that continued in July. -- The bank's MREL ratio was 18.1% as at 30 June 2023, up 40bps from 17.7% as at 31 December 2022 and up 70bps from 17.4% as at 1 January 2023, reflecting the disciplined origination strategy and statutory profit for the half.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"I am encouraged by the activity across the business. Our statutory profitability in H1, making this the third consecutive quarter of underlying profitability, demonstrates that our strategy is working. We continue to win new customers every day through our service-led franchise, at the same time as showing ongoing cost discipline and pursuing our targeted store expansion. Whilst we remain watchful of macro-economic headwinds, we have the expertise, capability and infrastructure in place to unlock our future growth potential."

Key Financials

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2023 2022 FY 2022 2022 H1 2022 Assets GBP21,747 GBP22,119 (2%) GBP22,566 (4%) Loans GBP12,572 GBP13,102 (4%) GBP12,364 2% Deposits GBP15,529 GBP16,014 (3%) GBP16,514 (6%) Loan to deposit ratio 81% 82% (1pp) 75% 6pps CET1 capital ratio 10.4% 10.3% 10bps 10.6% (20bps) Total capital ratio (TCR) 13.2% 13.4% (20bps) 13.8% (60bps) MREL ratio 18.1% 17.7% 40bps 18.3% (20bps) Liquidity coverage ratio 214% 213% 1pp 257% (43pps) H1 H2 Change from H1 Change from GBP in millions 2023 2022 H2 2022 2022 H1 2022 Total underlying revenue1 GBP285.6 GBP285.9 - GBP236.2 21% Underlying profit/(loss) before tax2 GBP16.1 (GBP2.6) n.m. (GBP48.0) n.m. Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP15.4 (GBP10.5) n.m. (GBP60.2) n.m. Net interest margin 2.14% 2.11% 3bps 1.73% 41bps Lending yield 4.50% 3.93% 57bps 3.40% 110bps Cost of deposits 0.66% 0.25% 41bps 0.14% 52bps Cost of risk 0.18% 0.33% (15bps) 0.29% (11bps) Coverage ratio 1.54% 1.41% 13bps 1.36% 18bps Underlying EPS 7.8p (2.0p) n.m. (28.5p) n.m. Tangible book value per share GBP4.42 GBP4.29 3% GBP4.30 3% 1. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund. 2. Underlying profit/(loss) before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment andwrite-off of property, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs andcosts incurred as part of the holding company insertion.

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9.30AM (UK time) on 1 August 2023. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/mb23h1/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK: 0800 358 1035

From the US: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 332501

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=52736

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023

Deposits

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2023 2022 FY 2022 2022 H1 2022 Demand: current accounts GBP7,106 GBP7,888 (10%) GBP7,770 (9%) Demand: savings accounts GBP7,218 GBP7,501 (4%) GBP7,817 (8%) Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,205 GBP625 93% GBP927 30% Deposits from customers GBP15,529 GBP16,014 (3%) GBP16,514 (6%) Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP5,647 GBP5,797 (3%) GBP6,267 (10%) SMEs3 GBP5,066 GBP5,080 - GBP4,892 4% GBP10,713 GBP10,877 (2%) GBP11,159 (4%) Retail partnerships GBP1,910 GBP1,949 (2%) GBP1,871 2% Commercial customers (excluding SMEs3) GBP2,906 GBP3,188 (9%) GBP3,484 (17%) GBP4,816 GBP5,137 (6%) GBP5,355 (10%) 3. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million, and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Total deposits of GBP15.5 billion as at 30 June 2023 reduced by 3% from the full year position reflecting the impact of the cost of living crisis as well as seasonal factors such as tax payments in January, partially offset by growth in June, a trend that continued in July. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME with low average balances, and therefore a significant majority of customer deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. -- The strength of the underlying service-led core deposit franchise is highlighted by continued growth in customer numbers in the first half, opening 106,000 new Personal Current Accounts and 23,000 new Business Current Accounts, representing HoH growth in account openings of 8% for PCA and 20% for BCA. Average customer deposit balances have however reduced from the full year position, a theme consistent across the industry as customers manage impacts of the cost of living crisis. -- The bank re-entered the Fixed Term Deposit (FTD) market in the first half as guided at full year, adding additional duration to the book, FTDs now make up 8% of the total deposit base (31 December 2022: 4%) and non-interest bearing deposits now total 46% (31 December 2022: 49%). Cost of deposits has increased to 0.66% (H2 2022: 0.25%), reflecting the increase in FTDs, higher pass-through rates on interest bearing liabilities and increased price competition in the market. -- The bank's market share of Cash ISAs, Retail Easy Access and Business Easy Access is well below its current natural market share of Personal and Business Current Accounts, representing significant opportunity for organic deposit growth supported by recent and continuing investments in digital and switching capabilities. -- Stores remain at the heart of the bank's service offering and while geographic expansion is planned in areas where significant opportunity exists, the bank is disciplined in the cost that it will attach to future store openings and their operation. The bank remains committed to opening stores in the North of England and these stores are still expected to be opened in 2024 and 2025. The store proposition and the deposit franchise it underpins are increasingly valuable in a more normalised interest rate environment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -2-

Loans

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2023 2022 FY 2022 2022 H1 2022 Gross loans and advances to customers GBP12,769 GBP13,289 (4%) GBP12,535 2% Less: allowance for impairment (GBP197) (GBP187) 5% (GBP171) 15% Net loans and advances to customers GBP12,572 GBP13,102 (4%) GBP12,364 2% Gross loans and advances to customers consists of: Retail mortgages GBP7,591 GBP7,649 (1%) GBP6,785 12% Commercial lending4 GBP2,659 GBP2,847 (7%) GBP2,993 (11%) Consumer lending GBP1,410 GBP1,480 (5%) GBP1,269 11% Government-backed lending5 GBP1,109 GBP1,313 (16%) GBP1,488 (25%) 4. Includes CLBILS. 5. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. -- Total net loans as at 30 June 2023 were GBP12.6 billion, down 4% compared to GBP13.1 billion at 31 December 2022 as the bank continues to focus on optimising risk-adjusted return on regulatory capital through the strategic allocation of RWAs, noting that unfulfilled demand exists across all lending products. Yields continue to improve reflecting further rate rises and decisions on mix optimisation. The loan to deposit ratio remained stable at 81% (31 December 2022: 82%). -- Retail mortgages of GBP7.6 billion remained flat compared to the full year position (31 December 2022: GBP7.6 billion) as they were constrained to replacement levels. Owner occupied mortgages represent 72% of total portfolio (31 December 2022: 72%). GBP779 million of retail mortgages matured in the first half at an average yield of 2.28% and a further GBP1.1 billion is expected to mature in the second half at an average yield of 2.38%. The DTV of the portfolio was 58% (31 December 2022: 56%) reflecting updated valuations. The bank has signed up to the Mortgage Charter to provide additional support and ensure the best outcomes are achieved for customers potentially requiring support. -- Commercial lending reduced by 7% to GBP2.7 billion reflecting the continued reduction in the buy-to-let and real estate portfolios. 90% of term lending excluding Professional-Buy-To-Let and Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) is floating rate and the book remains highly collateralised. Commercial real estate is down 9% compared to 31 December 2022 and now makes up 23% of the book. -- Consumer lending reduced by 5% to GBP1.4 billion (31 December 2022: GBP1.5 billion) as the bank continued to optimise lending mix and capital allocation. High quality application volumes remain strong and for originations in the first half the average customer income was GBP49,000 (H2 2022: GBP48,000, H1 2022: GBP46,000). Non-performing loans for consumer unsecured were 4.8% at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 3.4%) in line with the expected maturity profile, and the portfolio has prudent ECL coverage of 6.6% (31 December 2022: 5.1%). -- Government backed lending is now closed to new borrowers and continues to reduce as loans are repaid. The bank continues to have a strong record of claims made to the British Business Bank being upheld. -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. In H1 2023 the average DTV for retail mortgages was 58% (31 December 2022: 56%) and for commercial lending 55% (31 December 2022: 55%). The ECL provision as at 30 June 2023 was GBP197 million with a coverage ratio of 1.54%, compared to GBP187 million with a coverage ratio of 1.41% as at 31 December 2022. The level of Post-Model Overlays and Adjustments remained appropriate at 12% of the ECL stock, or GBP24 million. -- Cost of risk decreased to 0.18% for the half (H2 2022: 0.33%). The bank has seen several months in the first half where repayments and ECL releases from the commercial book lowered the risk costs. The credit quality of new lending continues to be strong although the macro-economic environment remains uncertain and the bank has retained its prudent approach to provisioning. -- Overall arrears levels have remained broadly stable and there have been no significant signs of increased stress. Non-performing loans increased to 2.9% (31 December 2022: 2.6%) driven by maturation of the consumer portfolio and impacts of cost of living on the retail mortgages book, partly offset by successful BBLS claims and repayments of a number of large commercial exposures. Excluding government-backed lending, non-performing loans were 2.5% as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 2.0%).

Profit and Loss Account

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP16.1 million achieved in the first half (H2 2022: loss of GBP2.6 million) following completion of the turnaround plan that set out to return the bank to profitability. The balance sheet optimisation strategy has transformed the balance sheet to maximise return on regulatory capital whilst margins have been improved through disciplined cost control. Growth in profitability from here remains constrained as the bank assertively manages its capital position. -- Statutory profit before tax of GBP15.4 million (H2 2022: loss of GBP10.5 million) reflects significantly reduced exceptional items as one-off remediation programs have been delivered and the holding company was successfully inserted. -- Net interest margin (NIM) of 2.14% for the half is up 3bps compared to 2.11% in H2 2022 and 1.73% in H1 2022 reflecting the strategy to optimise lending mix for risk adjusted return on regulatory capital and continued rate rises. NIM growth is limited by continued pressure on deposit pricing, the increased mix of FTDs and the capital constraints on asset growth. -- Underlying net interest income remained broadly flat HoH at GBP221.5 million (H2 2022: GBP223.3 million) as the bank's ability to grow lending remains constrained by capital and benefits seen from assets maturing into higher rate environments are offset by increased deposit costs. -- Underlying net fee and other income increased marginally HoH to GBP63.3 million (H2 2022: GBP62.6 million, H1 2022: GBP55.3 million). The YoY increase of 14% better reflects the seasonal nature of fee income largely driven by customer activity, the second half includes higher FX income as customers travel more and we have seen growth in safe deposit box income as more customers return to using stores post-pandemic. -- Underlying costs reduced 3% to GBP258.2 million (H2 2022: GBP266.5 million) despite rising inflation, reflecting the bank's continued focus on cost discipline, automation initiatives and investment in infrastructure to enable the bank to deliver significant increases in volume with only marginal increases in cost, and therefore improve operational leverage.

Capital, Funding and Liquidity

Position Position Minimum Minimum Capital ratios 30 June 31 December requirement requirement 2023 2022 including buffers6 excluding buffers Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 10.4% 10.3% 8.2% 4.7% Tier 1 10.4% 10.3% 9.8% 6.3% Total Capital 13.2% 13.4% 11.9% 8.4% Total Capital + MREL 18.1% 17.7% 20.2% 16.7% 6. Based on capital requirements at 30 June 2023 plus buffers, excluding any confidential PRA buffer, ifapplicable.

-- As at 1 January 2023 the bank's MREL ratio was 17.4% following a step down in the IFRS 9 ECL relief on 1January 2023, as such the current position reflects the capital accretion of net 70bps as the bank achievedstatutory profitability in the half and assertively managed asset origination volumes and RWA.

-- Total capital ratio reduced by 20bps in the half reflecting the impact of the haircut to the Tier 2instrument, arising from implementation of the holding company in May 2023.

-- Effective 1 January 2023 the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) reduced the bank's Pillar 2A capitalrequirement from 0.50% to 0.36%.

-- Effective 5 July 2023 the Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB) increased from 1% to 2%. Following the CCyBincrease, the bank is now operating within both the Tier 1 and MREL buffers and continues to strategically manageRWA allocation to ensure all regulatory minimum requirements are met and the group is able to gradually accretecapital headroom.

-- On 28 July 2023 the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate agreed to a further extension of theeligibility of the GBP250 million 9.139% Tier 2 Notes (the "Notes") issued by Metro Bank PLC with respect to MREL forMetro Bank Holdings PLC for the remaining life of the instrument (June 2028).

-- Total RWAs as at 30 June 2023 were GBP7.8 billion (31 December 2022: GBP8.0 billion) reflecting the bank'sdecision to strategically limit asset and liability growth to accrete capital in the near term.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. Customer loans continued to be funded fully by customerdeposits with a loan to deposit ratio of 81% compared to 82% at the end of 2022. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)was 214% compared to 213% at 31 December 2022, and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 132% compared to 134% at31 December 2022, both remain significantly above their respective requirements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -3-

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP8.0 billion includes GBP5.3 billion of investment securities, of which 77% arerated AAA and 23% rated AA. The average repricing duration excluding cash is 1.1 years and GBP560 million ofsecurities are due to mature in H2 2023 at an average yield of 3.7%. Of the total investment securities, 91% isheld at amortised cost and 9% is held at fair value through other comprehensive income.

-- UK leverage ratio was 4.4% as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 4.2%).

-- The bank's AIRB application is still in progress. As previously highlighted, the bank continues to reviewits options, across the capital stack, to strengthen its capital base.

Outlook and Guidance

-- Guidance for 2023 has been re-affirmed including the ROTE target of mid-single digit by 2024. 2022 2023 NIM 1.92% NIM accretion over 2023 tempered by limited ability to leverage balance sheet Lending yield 3.67% Continue optimising mix for maximum risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital Cost of 0.20% Pricing will reflect rate environment and competitive pressures, expect strong account deposits acquisition to offset lower average customer balances Underlying GBP533m Inflationary pressures expected to moderately outweigh cost initiatives costs Cost of risk 0.32% Watchful of economic cycle but not yet seeing significant signs of stress RWA GBP8.0b Managed for optimal risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital as lending growth constrained by capital availability MREL 17.7% Continue to operate within buffers with increasing headroom to regulatory minima

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(Unaudited)

YoY HoH 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun Balance Sheet change change 2023 2022 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Loans and advances to customers 2% (4%) GBP12,572 GBP13,102 GBP12,364 Treasury assets7 GBP8,023 GBP7,870 GBP9,036 Other assets8 GBP1,152 GBP1,147 GBP1,166 Total assets (4%) (2%) GBP21,747 GBP22,119 GBP22,566 Liabilities Deposits from customers (6%) (3%) GBP15,529 GBP16,014 GBP16,514 Deposits from central banks GBP3,800 GBP3,800 GBP3,800 Debt securities GBP573 GBP571 GBP577 Other liabilities GBP875 GBP778 GBP706 Total liabilities (4%) (2%) GBP20,777 GBP21,163 GBP21,597 Total shareholder's equity GBP970 GBP956 GBP969 Total equity and liabilities GBP21,747 GBP22,119 GBP22,566 7. Comprises investment securities and cash & balances with the Bank of England. 8. Comprises property, plant & equipment, intangible assets and other assets. Half year ended YoY HoH 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun Profit & Loss Account change change 2023 2022 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying net interest income 22% (1%) GBP221.5 GBP223.3 GBP180.9 Underlying net fee and other income 14% 1% GBP63.3 GBP62.6 GBP55.3 Underlying net gains on sale of assets GBP0.8 - - Total underlying revenue 21% - GBP285.6 GBP285.9 GBP236.2 Underlying operating costs (3%) (3%) (GBP258.2) (GBP266.5) (GBP266.3) Expected credit loss expense (GBP11.3) (GBP22.0) (GBP17.9) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax GBP16.1 (GBP2.6) (GBP48.0) Impairment and write-off of property plant & equipment and intangible - (GBP1.5) (GBP8.2) assets Transformation costs - (GBP2.3) (GBP1.0) Remediation costs GBP0.8 (GBP2.3) (GBP3.0) Holding company insertion (GBP1.5) (GBP1.8) - Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP15.4 (GBP10.5) (GBP60.2) Statutory taxation (GBP2.7) (GBP0.5) (GBP1.5) Statutory profit/(loss) after tax GBP12.7 (GBP11.0) (GBP61.7) Half year ended 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun Key metrics 2023 2022 2022 Underlying earnings per share - basic 7.8p (2.0p) (28.5p) Number of shares 172.6m 172.5m 172.4m Net interest margin (NIM) 2.14% 2.11% 1.73% Cost of deposits 0.66% 0.25% 0.14% Cost of risk 0.18% 0.33% 0.29% Arrears rate 3.5% 3.2% 3.1% Underlying cost:income ratio 90% 93% 113% Tangible book value per share GBP4.42 GBP4.29 GBP4.30

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Tina Coates / Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7811 246016 / +44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0) 7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

Metrobank@teneo.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Interim report for the half year ended 30 June 2023

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically use terms such as 'believes', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'could' or 'should' or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements in this interim report are based on Metro Bank Holdings PLC's ("the Group", "the Bank", "we" or "our") current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made regarding future

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -4-

performance.

No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this interim report will be realised. We undertake no obligation to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this interim report that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement and we disclaim any such obligation.

Basis of preparation

Financial information in this interim report is prepared on a statutory (taken from our financial statements) and underlying basis (which we use to assess performance on a management basis).

Further details on how we calculate underlying performance, as well as our other alternative performance measures can be found later in this release.

To meet Bank of England's resolution requirements, on 19 May 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC was inserted as the new ultimate holding company and listed entity of the Group. Prior to this date Metro Bank PLC was both a banking entity and the ultimate parent company of the Group but has subsequently become a 100% subsidiary of Metro Bank Holdings PLC. These financial statements are have been prepared as if Metro Bank Holdings PLC had been the parent company throughout the current and prior years, to treat the new structure as if it has always been in place. Further details on the insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC can be found in note 1 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

sumMarised interim results

Half year to Half year to Half year to Change Change 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 Profit and loss Underlying profit/(loss) before tax1 GBP16.1m (GBP2.6m) n/a (GBP48.0m) n/a Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP15.4m (GBP10.5m) n/a (GBP60.2m) n/a Total income (statutory) GBP286.4m GBP287.0m - GBP236.5m 21% Total operating expenses (statutory) GBP259.7m GBP275.5m (6%) GBP278.8m (7%) Net interest margin 2.14% 2.11% 3bps 1.73% 41bps Cost of deposits 0.66% 0.25% 41bps 0.14% 52bps Return on tangible equity 2% (1%) 3pps (8%) 10pps 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 Change 30 Jun 2022 Change Balance sheet Customer deposits GBP15,529m GBP16,014m (3%) GBP16,514m (6%) Customer loans GBP12,572m GBP13,102m (4%) GBP12,364m 2% Loan to deposit ratio 81% 82% (1pp) 75% 6pps Total assets GBP21,747m GBP22,119m (2%) GBP22,566m (4%) Tangible book value per share GBP4.42 GBP4.29 3% GBP4.30 3% Asset quality Coverage ratio 1.54% 1.41% 13bps 1.36% 18bps Cost of risk 0.18% 0.33% (15bps) 0.29% (11bps) Capital ratios Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio 10.4% 10.3% 10.6% Total capital ratio 13.2% 13.4% 13.8% Total regulatory capital plus MREL ratio 18.1% 17.7% 18.3% Regulatory leverage ratio 4.4% 4.2% 4.3% Customer metrics Customer accounts 2.8m 2.7m 2.6m Stores 76 76 76 1. Underlying profit/(loss) before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes items consideredto distort period-on-period comparisons, in order to provide readers with a better and more relevant understandingof the underlying trends in the business. A reconciliation between our statutory and underlying results can befound later in this release.

officers and external auditors

As at 30 June 2023

Board of Directors

Executive Directors

Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer James Hopkinson Chief Financial Officer

Non-executive Directors

Robert Sharpe Chair (N) Anna (Monique) Melis Senior Independent Director (A,N) Catherine Brown Independent Non-Executive Director (N,P,R) Dorita Gilinski Shareholder-Nominated Non-Executive Director Anne Grim Independent Non-Executive Director (P) Ian Henderson Independent Non-Executive Director (A,R) Paul Thandi CBE Independent Non-Executive Director (P,N) Michael Torpey Independent Non-Executive Director (A,R) Independent Non-Executive Director and Designated Non-Executive Director for Nicholas Winsor MBE Colleague Engagement (R)

(A) Member of the Audit Committee

(N) Member of the Nomination Committee

(P) Member of the People and Remuneration Committee

(R) Member of the Risk Oversight Committee

Company Secretary

Stephanie Wallace General Counsel and Company Secretary

On 31 July 2023 Clare Gilligan joined as our new Company Secretary, taking over from Stephanie Wallace (our General Counsel) who was filling the role on a temporary basis following the departure of our previous Company Secretary, Melissa Conway in December 2022.

Independent auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

7 More London Riverside

London

SE1 2RT

BUSINESS review

The first six months of 2023 mark our first set of results since we completed our turnaround at the end of 2022 and has seen us deliver our strongest financial performance in several years. I am pleased to report our first half year of statutory profitability, with a profit before tax of GBP15.4 million (half year to 31 December 2022: loss of GBP10.5 million; half year to 30 June 2022: loss of GBP60.2 million), as well as our third successive quarter of profitability on an underlying basis. This was delivered whilst retaining the top spot as the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers in the CMA's latest Service Quality Survey, for the tenth time running.

This momentum is evidence that our business model works, and that combined with continued execution of our strategic priorities is seeing us deliver on our ambition to be the number one community bank.

Progress against our strategic priorities

We have always been clear that we are building a business for the long-term, that can meaningfully scale and unleash its full capabilities as and when we are able to access additional growth capital. Our return to profitability on a statutory basis is an important milestone in this journey.

Key to this has been the continued delivery of our strategic priorities. At the start of the year, we refreshed these to move our focus from fixing the problems of the past to leveraging the strengths of our business model for future growth, whilst keeping the headline priorities the same.

Revenue

Total revenue increased year-on-year to GBP286.4 million from GBP236.5 million, but remained flat compared to the second half of 2022 (GBP287.0 million). We continued to see increased momentum in interest income as rate rises continued to flow through to our variable rate and front book lending pricing, although net interest income was constrained by a rise in our cost of deposits, which was impacted by our return to the fixed term deposit market, as previously guided. Fixed term deposits increased to GBP1,205 million (31 December 2022: GBP625 million) and now represent 8% of balances (31 December 2022: 4%) and provide additional duration into our deposit base.

Overall, we saw our total deposits fall 3% to GBP15,529 million (31 December 2022: GBP16,014 million) as cost of living pressures saw customers draw down balances. Whilst the competitive savings environment put pressures on pricing, our service-led proposition continues to ensure we maintain a high-quality deposit position. In the second quarter of the year we saw balances stabilise with inflows in June, a trend that continued in July. Although average balances have reduced we continue to win customers, with new personal and business currents of 106,000 and 23,000 respectively, demonstrating our proposition continues to resonate in a competitive marketplace.

Costs

Our total operating expenses fell 7% year-on-year to GBP259.7 million (half year to 31 December 2022: GBP275.5 million; half year to 30 June 2022: GBP278.8 million), despite a backdrop of persistently high inflation. This helped drive positive jaws of 28% year-on-year and 6% half-on-half.

The cost reductions have been achieved through our continued focus on cost discipline and the successful implementation of initiatives that enable the Bank to scale appropriately. Operating costs were aided by roll-off of legacy issues as well as the ending of our transformation plan.

We incurred additional costs in the first half of the year from the insertion of our new holding company, Metro Bank Holdings PLC. We completed this in May and it marks another key step in delivering our requirements under the Bank of England Resolution Framework.

Balance sheet optimisation

Over the past three years we have built a suite of products that will allow us to compete in any interest rate environment, allowing us to appropriately react to market conditions. A clear example of this is our RateSetter capabilities, where we were able to appropriately scale this whilst interest rates were low. As rates have increased and the economic outlook remains uncertain, we have been able to moderate originations within this portfolio. This has seen the average borrower salary increase to GBP49,000 (half year to 30 June 2022: GBP46,000) ensuring we continue to maintain a strong level of credit quality.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -5-

Our continued discipline to focus on return on regulatory capital has instead seen us put a greater emphasis on building our mortgage pipeline as well as focus on the treasury portfolio, both of which provide meaningfully higher returns than at the start of the year. As part of this focus we also continue to progress our AIRB application for residential mortgages.

We continue to let balances in our commercial book attrite, particularly in the commercial real estate sector, where we have significantly reduced our exposure over the past few years. This combined with the run-off of COVID-related government backed lending has seen commercial lending as a proportion of the total book fall marginally to 30% of total loans as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 31%; 30 June 2022: 36%). Despite this fall we continue to remain committed to maintaining a strong commercial lending offering but are focused primarily on higher-quality relationship driven business. This includes the strengthening of our business overdraft product which we launched in 2022 and a new business credit card offering that we will launch in the second half of the year, which as well as supporting lending growth offers the potential for increased fee income.

Infrastructure

We maintain our focus on building out our digital and physical infrastructure to both ensure that we keep the Bank safe and secure today, and invest for the growth of tomorrow. The first half of the year has seen us lay the groundwork for the expansion of our store network in the North of England. Whilst competitors continue to shrink their branch numbers and reduce hours, we are continuing to see the benefits of being rooted in the communities we serve and believe this will continue to differentiate our proposition in the years ahead.

Alongside our physical offering we have worked to enhance our digital infrastructure. This included a major transformation of our mortgage origination platform, which will streamline the process for both mortgage intermediaries and customers. As well as being beneficial for customers it will allow us to be much more flexible in the markets we choose to operate in, including our upcoming products for shared ownership and limited company buy-to-let.

Alongside this we have continued our investment in automating customer journeys and working to deliver end-to-end digital products. This includes our auto-finance proposition which we launched at the end of 2022 and our soon to be launched business credit card. Ensuring this fully digital approach will allow us to scale these lending streams up as well as drive greater productivity and efficiency across the Bank.

In addition to our investment in our lending streams we are focused on enhancing our deposit proposition, to ensure we retain a competitive suite of products. This investment will improve our switching capabilities to better compete within the ISA market as well as offer a broader range of savings accounts including a savings-boost propositions and RateSetter branded savings account. Given earlier investment prioritisation elsewhere, our market share in these products is lower than for other core products and therefore represents an opportunity for growth.

Communications

We continue to focus on engaging our colleagues, communities and other stakeholders to push forward our story.

I am pleased that in the first half of the year we have seen record levels in colleague engagement scores. We continue to focus on our culture of promoting from within, with over 40% of the positions filled in the first half of the year, partly as a result of colleagues being promoted or moving around the business. For the remaining hires we have amplified our community focus when recruiting talent, increased opportunities available for apprentices from disadvantaged backgrounds into new areas of the Bank, run a series of roadshows for professional returners trying to get back into the workplace, and engaged with later in career populations to support our diverse workforce. We have also introduced a new optional shift pattern, whereby store colleagues can now take a three-day break benefiting those colleagues who need more flexibility in their working week.

We have worked harder than ever for our local communities and become even more inclusive by rolling out our BSL Sign Language service which customers can now access in any of our 76 stores, or on the phone, in app or online.

Our financial education programme Money Zone has now been delivered to 2,800 schools and 250,000 children - we were even invited to deliver Money Zone to 1,100 children in just one day at the Hertfordshire Agricultural Society Food & Farming Day. Later this year we are extending the scheme with bespoke programmes for our armed forces' communities as well as to teenagers aged 16-18.

52 of our stores are now designated as Safe Spaces - places where those suffering domestic abuse can go to safely go to start the process of rebuilding their lives.

Our colleagues remain supportive of their local communities and have helped collect and donate thousands of items to local foodbanks. Colleagues have also volunteered to feed the homeless, care for abandoned dogs, walked up hill and down dale for charity, picked up litter, ran miles - sometimes over obstacle courses, celebrated Pride in London, Birmingham and Cardiff and even organised our first charity golf day.

We continue to provide support to our customers who are struggling and during the year we signed up to the government's recently announced Mortgage Charter.

I'm also delighted that Metro Bank has become the first ever champion partner of women's and girls' cricket. It represents a real partnership with purpose built on Metro Bank's commitments to local communities and diversity and inclusion and will help to deliver a lasting legacy for women's and girls' cricket.

Capital

I am pleased to say that in the first half of 2023, our return to profitability and our strategic management of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) both supported organic capital accretion. Whilst we continue to operate in capital buffers, we remain in close dialogue with the regulators regarding our future plans and also the ongoing work relating to our AIRB application.

The regulators remain supportive and on 1 January 2023 the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) reduced our Pillar 2A capital requirement from 0.50% to 0.36%. This was followed by a further extension to the pre-existing adjustment (announced 9 December 2022) with respect to the existing GBP250 million 9.139% Tier 2 Notes issued by Metro Bank PLC regarding minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) eligibility. The Bank of England's Resolution Directorate has agreed the adjustment now extends the MREL eligibility to the instrument's maturity date on 26 June 2028.

On 5 July 2023, however, the scheduled increase in the Bank of England's Countercyclical Buffer (CCyB) came into effect, increasing the level from 1% to 2%. Accordingly, our Tier 1 requirement, including the combined public buffers, increased from 9.8% to 10.8% and we are therefore now operating within buffers for Tier 1 capital as well as MREL, however we remain above all of our minimum capital requirements.

We continue to consider all options, across the capital stack, that could strengthen our capital base.

Outlook

Over the past few years we have built a stable business foundation, fixing issues of the past whilst positioning ourselves for the future. I am pleased our return to profitability in the first six months, the first since our transformation plan completed, demonstrates that our approach is working. We have delivered this despite challenging headwinds and I would like to acknowledge the dedication and unwavering hard work of each and every colleague who has helped us to get where we are today.

Our proposition continues to resonate with customers and is providing a force for good in UK banking. We have created the infrastructure and capability to enable us to provide a differentiated customer offering as well as meaningful alternative to further communities in the years ahead.

Daniel Frumkin

Chief Executive Officer

31 July 2023

Finance review

Our results for the first six months of 2023 mark an important milestone in our journey, as we report our first full half year of profitability since 2019. The statutory profit before tax of GBP15.4 million (half year to 31 December 2022: loss of GBP10.5 million; half year to 30 June 2022: loss of GBP60.2 million) reflects the improved performance of the business, driven by the actions taken as part of the turnaround plan and more recent measures to optimise the return on the balance sheet and mitigate the impact of cost inflation.

The Bank's return to profitability, combined with a reduction in RWAs, supported our capital ratios in the first half, although were impacted by a step down in the IFRS 9 transition relief on 1 January 2023. We ended the period with CET1 capital ratio of 10.4% and an MREL ratio of 18.1%. These compared to the regulatory minima including buffers as at 30 June 2023 (excluding any confidential buffer) of 8.2% for CET1 and 20.2% for MREL. We therefore continue to operate within our capital buffers, although remained above regulatory minima throughout the period.

The underlying business has continued to attract new customers, totalling 129,000 new business and personal current accounts in the first half of the year. This inflow of new customers has partially offset the market-wide reduction in average current account balances. We have started to see our deposits stabilise with increases in balances in June and July partially offsetting the outflows seen earlier in the year, aided by our return to the fixed-term deposit market.

Whilst the performance for the first six months of the year is positive, we remain cautious given the continued volatile external economic conditions, the impact of inflation on cost of living and the increasingly competitive deposit market as interest rates rise.

Income statement review

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -6-

Table 1: Summary income statement

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 Year-on-year (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) change GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Net interest income 221.5 223.3 180.8 23% Net fee, commission and other income 64.1 63.7 55.7 15% Net gains on sale of assets 0.8 - - n/a Total income 286.4 287.0 236.5 21% General operating expenses (221.4) (234.4) (233.2) (5%) Depreciation and amortisation (38.3) (39.6) (37.4) 2% Impairment and write-off of PPE and intangible assets - (1.5) (8.2) n/a Expected credit loss expense (11.3) (22.0) (17.9) (37%) Profit/(loss) before tax 15.4 (10.5) (60.2) n/a Taxation (2.7) (0.5) (1.5) 80% Profit/(loss) after tax 12.7 (11.0) (61.7) n/a

Net interest income

The continued increase in base rate over the past 18 months has driven growth in net interest income, which rose to GBP221.5 million, up 23% compared to a year ago (half year to 30 June 2022: GBP180.8 million) aided by a continued disciplined approach with respect to both pricing and mix.

Half-on-half net interest income reduced marginally from GBP223.3 million, as a continued increase in asset yield was offset by increased deposit pricing, in part due to our decision to re-enter the fixed term deposit market, and the market-wide reduction in average current account balances. This trend was also reflected in muted net interest margin growth, which increased slightly to 2.14% half-on-half (half year to 31 December 2022: 2.11%; half year to 30 June 2022: 1.73%).

The Bank of England base rate rises in the period have flowed through to our front book loan pricing and variable rate lending. This has driven an increase in interest income both year-on-year and half-on-half to GBP400.1 million (half year to 31 December 2022: GBP324.0 million; half year to 30 June 2022: GBP239.7 million).

As at 30 June 2023 91% of our retail mortgages were fixed rate (31 December 2022: 90%, 30 June 2022: 87%) with a weighted average life of 2.40 years before they reprice (31 December 2022: 2.45 years; 30 June 2022: 1.97 years). In our consumer term lending and BBLS (closed to new borrowers) portfolios, all of the loans are fixed rate, limiting the impact of rising rates on these portfolios. As our fixed-rate lending rolls-off it will be replaced with higher-yielding loans. We therefore anticipate seeing continued interest income growth.

The rise in base rates has also partially flowed through to deposits, with cost of deposits increasing to 0.66% in the first six months of the year, up from 0.14% in the first half, and 0.25% in the second half of 2022. This increase has been driven in part by our return to the fixed-term deposit market as previously guided due to the market-wide decline in average balances.

Interest expense was GBP178.6 million in the period, up from GBP58.9 million in the first half of last year and GBP100.7 million in the six months to 31 December 2022. The rise in interest expense over the period also reflects the increase cost of wholesale funding, notably the amounts borrowed from the Bank of England under the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs. As the cost of this funding is directly linked to base rate it has increased significantly in the first half of the year to GBP78.0 million, compared to GBP13.1 million in the first half of last year and GBP42.4 million in the last six-month of 2022. We do not rely on this funding for operational activities and our lending remains entirely deposit funded. It does however provide an additional form of stable funding which, whilst dilutive to net interest margin, can be deployed into high quality floating rate securities or assets.

Fee, commission and other income

Statutory net fee, commission and other income has increased year-on-year to GBP64.1 million from GBP55.7 million and remained broadly flat from the last six months (half year to 31 December 2022: GBP63.7 million).

Service charges and other fee income increased year-on-year as we continue to see increasing customer activity through account acquisition, although growth slowed in comparison to the second half of the year as transaction volumes reduced, driven by a decline in consumer spending, resulting from cost of living pressures.

Operating expenses

Total statutory operating expenses decreased to GBP259.7 million from GBP278.8 million in the first six months of 2022 and from GBP275.5 million in the second half of 2022, reflecting our continued cost discipline despite high inflation conditions. The reduction also reflects a continued lessening in our use of contractors, leading to a reduction in our spend on professional fees. People-related costs at GBP120.4 million during the period were broadly flat compared to GBP119.9 million a year earlier and GBP116.7 million in the second half of 2022, despite delivering an average pay rise across our workforce of 5% in April 2023.

The reduction in statutory operating expense was aided by the reduction in non-underlying expenses as we completed our transformation program and closed outstanding legacy issues. Most of the non-underlying costs recognised during the period related to the implementation of our holding company in May this year and as such are not forecast to recur going forward.

Expected credit loss expense

We recognised an expected credit loss (ECL) expense of GBP11.3 million for the period (half year to 30 June 2022: GBP17.9 million; half year to 31 December 2022: GBP22.0 million). The ECL charge in the period reflects the challenging external economic conditions and the maturation of the loan books, offset by ECL releases from commercial repayments and management's actions to constrain lending growth. As part of our approach to calculating ECL we continue to maintain management overlays and adjustments of GBP24.1 million (31 December 2022: GBP30.9 million) which represent 12% of the total ECL stock (31 December 2022: 17%). As at 30 June 2023 our coverage ratio increased to 1.54% (31 December 2022: 1.41%).

Despite the challenging external conditions, we have recognised fewer individual impairments in the first six months of the year, particularly in the commercial space as customers remain resilient despite the economic environment and we have also seen repayments which have resulted in ECL releases in the period. We continue to have high levels of collateral with average debt to value for retail mortgages and commercial term loans as at 30 June of 58% and 55% respectively (31 December 2022: 56% and 55% respectively). Within our consumer lending portfolio, we undertake a robust approach to credit decisioning and have seen few signs of deterioration in credit quality. At a total level non-performing loans (NPLs) representing 2.86% of gross lending (31 December 2022: 2.65%).

Balance sheet review

Table 2: Summary balance sheet

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Change GBP'million GBP'million Assets Cash and balances with the Bank of England 2,708 1,956 38% Loans and advances to customers 12,572 13,102 (4%) Investment securities held at fair value through other comprehensive income 489 571 (14%) Investment securities held at amortised cost 4,826 5,343 (10%) Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss 1 1 - Derivatives financial assets 26 23 13% Property, plant and equipment 733 748 (2%) Intangible assets 207 216 (4%) Prepayments and accrued income 107 85 26% Other assets 78 74 5% Total assets 21,747 22,119 (2%) Liabilities Deposits from customers 15,529 16,014 (3%) Deposits from central banks 3,800 3,800 - Debt securities 573 571 - Repurchase agreements 363 238 53% Derivative financial liabilities 25 26 (4%) Lease liabilities 238 248 (4%) Deferred grant 17 17 - Provisions 5 7 (29%) Deferred tax liability 12 12 -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -7-

Other liabilities 215 230 (7%) Total liabilities 20,777 21,163 (2%) Total equity 970 956 1%

Deposits

The Bank remains highly liquid and deposit funded. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio was 81% as at 30 June 2023 compared to 82% at the end of 2022. The Bank's deposit mix remains focused on core deposits (covering current and interest-bearing savings accounts), representing 92% of total deposits.

During the first six months of the year deposits reduced from GBP16,014 million to GBP15,529 million, primarily driven by a reduction in average account balances. This reduction reflects increased costs of living, including interest costs, paying down borrowing, as well as seasonal factors such as tax payments in January and a greater propensity to transfer surplus current account balances into higher yielding accounts.

Although average balances have reduced our core deposit franchise remains resilient to increased competition in the market and continues to attract new customers, opening 106,000 Personal Current Accounts and 23,000 Business Current Accounts in the first half. The more recent deposit trajectory has been positive with net inflows towards the end of the period.

As guided at the full year we have started to re-enter the fixed term deposit market, after several years of letting these balances reduce. As at 30 June 2023, fixed term deposits were GBP1,205 million (31 December 2022: GBP625 million) representing only 8% (31 December 2022: 4%) of total deposits. We intend to continue to gradually increase fixed term deposits as we introduce more tenure into our deposit profile.

During the period the Bank has invested in building out a competitive range of products for the current rate environment. This investment will improve our switching capabilities to better compete within the ISA market as well as offer a broader range of savings accounts including savings-boost propositions. Given earlier investment prioritisation elsewhere, our market share in these products is lower than for other core products and therefore represents an opportunity for growth.

Lending

As previously guided the Bank is actively constraining the new lending to around or below replacement levels. Accordingly, net lending decreased during the period to GBP12,572 million compared to GBP13,102 million at the end of 2022.

Gross commercial lending made up the largest component of the reduction, decreasing 9% to GBP3,768 million from GBP4,160 million at 31 December 2022. This reflects the continued reduction in the professional buy-to-let portfolio and commercial real estate portfolios which reduced by 13% from GBP1,412 million to GBP1,234 million in the period. We also continue to see a reduction in government-backed lending, which are closed to new borrowers, as these loans are paid back, with balances reducing from GBP1,313 million as at 31 December 2022 to GBP1,109 million at the end of June 2023.

Gross consumer lending reduced to GBP1,410 million (GBP1,480 million at 31 December 2022) Whilst the Bank has not sought to build the consumer lending portfolio during the period, it remains an important product area through the cycle and we continue to build out the breadth of our offering including through the launch of a new motor finance proposition towards the end of 2022.

Gross mortgage balances also reduced slightly to GBP7,591 million from GBP7,649 million at 31 December 2022 as originations were kept broadly in line with repayments. Our retail mortgage portfolio continues to be primarily focused on owner occupied loans. These make up 72% of balances at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 72%) and continue to have a low loan to value profile. We continue to progress our AIRB application in respect of our retail mortgages portfolio.

Property, plant & equipment and intangibles

Non-current assets and intangible asset balances continued to decrease during the period as depreciation and amortisation charges exceeded the level of additions. Property plant and equipment ended the first half of the year at GBP733 million, down from GBP748 million at year end, as we did not open any additional stores in the period. Stores remain core to our service offering and we continue to evaluate a pipeline of sites to deliver on our commitment of 11 new stores in the North of England, which we expected to open in 2024 and 2025, expanding our reach into new markets.

Intangible assets also continued to decrease to GBP207 million from GBP216 million as at 31 December 2022, reflecting how we have reduced the levels of investment from the peaks during the turnaround period. Alongside key regulatory enhancement projects we have invested more recently in our deposit proposition as well as enhancing our core service offering, which includes the delivery of confirmation of payee which was launched in July 2023, enhanced business overdrafts which are delivered entirely electronically and the roll out of our new mortgage platform.

Capital

Our return to profitability in the first half of the year combined with moderated asset origination, and therefore moderated RWA deployment, has seen us generate organic capital through the period. Risk weighted assets ended the period at GBP7,802 million, a reduction of 2% from GBP7,990 million as at 31 December 2022. The reduction has been driven by a decrease in lending volumes partly offset by an increase to our annual operational risk adjustment.

Table 3: Capital ratios and requirements

30 Jun 2023 Minimum requirement excluding Minimum requirement including (unaudited) buffers¹ buffers¹ GBP'million CET1 10.4% 4.7% 8.2% Tier 1 10.4% 6.3% 9.8% Total regulatory capital 13.2% 8.4% 11.9% Total regulatory capital plus 18.1% 16.7% 20.2% MREL 1. Excluding any confidential buffer, where applicable. Countercyclical buffer increased by 1% to 2% on 5July 2023

The MREL requirement of 16.7% reflects the reduction of our Pillar 2A requirements from 0.50% to 0.36%, from the 1 January 2023, and the decision by the Bank of England to set our binding MREL requirement as the lower of 18% and two times the sum of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2A, which were announced in June 2022.

On 5 July 2023 the scheduled increase in the CCyB came into effect, increasing the level from 1% to 2%. Accordingly, the Bank's Tier 1 requirement, including the combined public buffers, increased from 9.8% to 10.8%. The Bank's Tier 1 ratio as at 30 June 2023 (including profits) was 10.4% and we are therefore now operating within buffers for Tier 1 capital as well as MREL, however the Bank remains above all of its minimum capital requirements.

In May we completed the implementation of our holding company marking an important milestone in meeting our requirements in respect of the Bank of England's resolution framework. Upon the implementation of the holding company our existing MREL debt moved up to sit within the new holding company entity. This consists of GBP350 million of 9.5% Senior Non preferred notes which have a call date on 8 October 2024. The Board continues to review our options, across the capital stack, to strengthen our capital base, including the refinancing of this MREL debt.

Our Tier 2 notes however have remained within the existing banking entity (Metro Bank PLC), although following the agreement by the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate on 28 July 2023, these will continue to contribute to our MREL requirements up until their maturity on 26 June 2028. The Tier 2 notes had a call date during the first six months of the year and we took the decision not to exercise this. As a result the coupon on this instrument reset from 5.500% to 9.139%. By not calling the notes their Tier 2 eligibility will amortise over their remaining life at a rate of 20% each year, calculated on a daily basis. Following the insertion of the new holding company, these notes are also now subject to a haircut at the Group level.

Liquidity and wholesale funding

We continue to maintain strong levels of liquidity. We ended 30 June 2023 with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 214% (31 December 2022: 213%) which continues to be significantly in excess of the regulatory requirements of 100%.

We remain primarily deposit funded with our loan to deposit ratio at the 30 June 2023 being 81% (31 December 2022: 82%). Whilst we utilise wholesale funding in the form of the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme (TFSME) and repurchase agreements, these act as additional stable forms of funding and liquidity.

As at 30 June 2023 the Bank held GBP2,708 million in cash and balances at the Bank of England (31 December 2022: GBP1,956 million) with a further GBP5,315 million in high quality investment securities (31 December 2022: GBP5,914 million), which nearly all are AAA rated or are UK Gilts. Of our total investment securities GBP4,826 million, 91% are held at amortised cost (31 December 2022 GBP5,343 million; 90%). Given the rising rate environment the fair value of these securities is GBP4,502 million (31 December 2022: GBP5,009 million). As we have no intention to sell these securities, their fair value will pull back to carrying value as they approach maturity.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -8-

The weighted-average repricing duration on the portfolio (excluding cash) is 1.1 years and virtually all the securities are Bank of England eligible so are available for entering into repurchase agreements, should we need additional liquidity. The remaining GBP489 million of our investment securities are held at fair value and therefore market movements on these assets are already reflected in our reserves and capital ratios.

Going concern and outlook

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, as the Directors are satisfied that the Group has the resources to continue to operate for a period of at least twelve months from when the interim financial statements are authorised for issue. In making this assessment, the Directors considered a wide range of information relating to present and future conditions, including future projections of profitability, liquidity and capital resources as well as factoring in the uncertainties relating to the economic and market outlook and future financing requirements.

Given the Bank's year to date performance and taking account of the external environment, we reiterate the guidance that we are targeting mid-single digit return on tangible equity by 2024.

James Hopkinson

Chief Financial Officer

31 July 2023

RISK review

As at 30 June 2023, our business model, risk management framework and risk appetites remain consistent with our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The key risks we face (our 'principal risks') are unchanged:

-- Credit risk - The risk of financial loss should our borrowers or counterparties fail to fulfil theircontractual obligations in full and on time.

-- Capital risk - The risk that we fail to meet minimum regulatory capital (and MREL) requirements.

-- Liquidity and Funding risk - The risk that we fail to meet our short-term obligations as they fall due orthat we cannot fund assets that are difficult to monetise at short notice (i.e. illiquid assets) with funding thatis behaviourally or contractually long term (i.e. stable funding).

-- Market risk - The risk of loss arising from movements in market prices. Market risk is the risk posed toearnings, economic value or capital that arises from changes in interest rates, market prices or foreign exchangerates.

-- Operational risk - The risk that events arising from inadequate or failed internal processes, people andsystems, or from external events cause regulatory censure, reputational damage, financial loss, service disruptionand/or detriment to our customers.

-- Financial crime - The risk of financial loss or reputational damage due to regulatory fines, restrictionor suspension of business, or cost of mandatory corrective action as a result of failing to comply with prevailinglegal and regulatory requirements relating to financial crime.

-- Regulatory risk - The risk of regulatory sanction, financial loss and reputational damage as a result offailing to comply with relevant regulatory requirements.

-- Conduct risk - The risk that our behaviours or actions result in unfair outcomes or detriment tocustomers and/ or undermines market integrity.

-- Model risk - The risk of potential loss, poor strategic decision making and regulatory non-compliance dueto decisions that could be principally based on the output of models, due to errors in the assumptions,development, implementation or use of such models.

-- Strategic risk - The risk of having an insufficiently defined, flawed or poorly implemented strategy, astrategy that does not adapt to political, environmental, business and other developments and/or a strategy thatdoes not meet the requirements and expectations of our stakeholders.

-- Legal risk - The risk of loss, including to reputation, which can result from lack of awareness ormisunderstanding of, ambiguity in, or reckless indifference to, the way law applies to the Directors, the business,its relationships, processes, products and services.

We continue to actively monitor and regularly reassess our exposure to each of these risks, with particular focus on those that could result in events or circumstances that might harm our customers, threaten our business model, solvency or liquidity, and reputation.

Top risks

Our top risks are defined as risks which are considered to be the most material to the Bank with the potential for the greatest impact during the forthcoming 12 months and currently consist of:

-- Macroeconomic risk (credit risk)

-- Capital risk

-- Financial crime risk

-- Regulatory risk

-- Technology risk

Further information on our top and emerging risks are outlined below.

Credit risk

Credit portfolio performance has remained resilient during the first half of 2023 despite a challenging external environment for our customers. Notwithstanding the recent increases in market expectations for interest rates, the overall macroeconomic outlook has improved since the end of 2022. The overall impact of risk profile, credit performance and macroeconomic outlook has resulted in a cost of risk of 0.18% (six months to 31 December 22: 0.33%). Expected credit losses

Table 4: Expected credit loss allowances

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 Change GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million (unaudited) (audited) Retail mortgages 21 20 1 Consumer lending 93 75 18 Commercial lending 83 92 (9) Total expected credit loss allowances 197 187 10

ECL have increased during the year by GBP10 million to GBP197 million (31 December 2022: GBP187 million) predominantly driven by maturation of the consumer portfolio, offset by repayments in commercial and improvements in macroeconomic scenarios. As part of our ECL we continue to hold overlays to reflect the continued macroeconomic uncertainty given the high inflation and cost of living pressures as well as anticipated interest rate increases not fully captured in the latest macroeconomic scenarios and IFRS 9 models. Non-performing loans

Table 5: Non-performing loans

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) NPLs NPL ratio NPLs NPL ratio GBP'million % GBP'million % Retail mortgages 139 1.83% 111 1.45% Consumer lending 68 4.82% 50 3.38% Commercial lending 158 4.19% 191 4.59% Total 365 2.86% 352 2.65%

NPLs increased to GBP365 million (31 December 2022: GBP352 million) with the overall NPL ratio increasing to 2.86% (31 December 2022: 2.65%). The NPL ratio for mortgages has increased to 1.83% (31 December 2022: 1.45%), driven largely by our legacy acquired mortgage portfolios. These portfolios were not written under our organic credit criteria, and we have seen poorer arrears performance, exacerbated in the recent period as these have on average poorer risk scores and are more likely to be on a variable rate. The NPL ratio for consumer customers has increased to 4.82% (31 December 2022: 3.38%) driven by the maturation of the RateSetter loans portfolio. The NPL ratio for Commercial has reduced to 4.19% (31 December 2022: 4.59%) driven by successful BBLS claims and repayments as well as the write-off of a small number of large commercial exposures. Cost of risk

Table 6: Cost of risk and coverage ratios

Cost of risk Coverage ratios Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) % % % % Retail mortgages 0.02% 0.02% 0.28% 0.26% Consumer lending 2.95% 2.26% 6.60% 5.07% Commercial lending (0.52%) 0.11% 2.20% 2.21% Cost of risk 0.18% 0.32% 1.54% 1.41%

The change in overall cost of risk is primarily driven by increased ECL for consumer lending (resulting from maturation of this portfolio) which now equates to 11% of our total lending (31 December 2022: 11%) and carries a higher cost of risk than retail mortgages and commercial. As at the 30 June 2023 our coverage ratio on our consumer lending portfolio stood at 6.60%, up from 5.07% as the year-end. The cost of risk for retail mortgages has remained flat. The cost of risk for commercial has reduced due to improvements in macroeconomic scenarios and repayments of a small number of large commercial exposures. Stage 2 balances

Stage 2 balances are identified using quantitative and qualitative tests that determine the significant increase in credit risk (SICR) criteria. In addition, customers that trigger the 30 days back stop classification are also reported in Stage 2, in line with IFRS 9 standards.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -9-

Table 7: Stage 2 balances1

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Gross carrying amount Loss allowance GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Quantitative 1,414 36 1,845 38 Qualitative 160 5 189 7 30 days past due backstop 51 6 54 6 Total Stage 2 1,625 47 2,088 51 1. Where an account satisfies more than one of the Stage 2 criteria above, the gross carrying amount andloss allowance has been assigned in the order presented. For example, an account that triggers both quantitativeand qualitative SICR criteria will only be reported as quantitative SICR.

Stage 2 balances have decreased in the first half of 2023, with the quantitative SICR criteria continuing to be the primary driver and improvements in macroeconomic outlook resulting in customers no longer triggering SICR and transferring back to Stage 1. Marginal decreases in Stage 2 balances have also been observed in the qualitative and 30 days past due backstop criteria. As at 30 June 2023, 87% (31 December 2022: 88%) of Stage 2 balances triggered quantitative SICR criteria, 10% (31 December 2022: 9%) triggered qualitative SICR and the remaining 3% (31 December 2022: 3%) triggered the 30 days past due backstop criteria. Credit risk exposure by internal PD rating

Table 8: Credit risk exposure, by IFRS 9 12-month PD rating and stage allocation1

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) Gross lending Loss allowance GBP'million GBP'million PD Range % Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Coverage ratio Band 1 0.00 - 2.99 8,937 380 - 9,317 33 3 - 36 0.39% Band 2 3.00 - 16.99 1,346 994 - 2,340 27 25 - 52 2.22% Band 3 17.00 - 99.99 496 251 - 747 1 19 - 20 2.68% Band 4 100 - - 365 365 - - 89 89 24.38% Total 10,779 1,625 365 12,769 61 47 89 197 1.54% 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Gross lending Loss allowance GBP'million GBP'million PD Range % Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Coverage ratio Band 1 0.00 - 2.99 8,042 549 - 8,591 32 5 - 37 0.43% Band 2 3.00 - 16.99 2,209 1,313 - 3,522 33 29 - 62 1.76% Band 3 17.00 - 99.99 598 226 - 824 1 17 - 18 2.18% Band 4 100 - - 352 352 - - 70 70 19.89% Total 10,849 2,088 352 13,289 66 51 70 187 1.41% 1. IFRS 9 12-month PD excludes post model overlays (PMO).

The migration observed across bandings, in particular band 1, is primarily driven by the improvement in macroeconomic scenarios feeding through the IFRS 9 models resulting in customers moving to lower PD bands. Retail mortgage lending

Mortgage balances have been broadly stable in the first six months of 2023 at GBP7,591 million (31 December 2022: GBP7,649 million) with modest organic book growth offsetting the run-off of our back book portfolios.

Despite the challenging economic environment, the credit performance of the portfolio during the first half of 2023 has remained broadly stable. Debt-to-value (DTV) has increased by 2% to 58% as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 56%) as a result of falling house prices. Early arrears cases (one to less than three months in arrears) have remained stable at 0.63% at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 0.63%). Accounts that are three or more months in arrears have increased from 0.73% at 31 December 2022 to 0.91% at 30 June 2023, mainly driven by increases in arrears in the legacy acquired portfolios that are in run-off and have greater sensitivity to interest rate rises.

Loan-to-value has been restricted to <=90% resulting in a small reduction in average loan-to-value for new lending (30 June 2023: 67%; 31 December 2022: 68%).

Table 9: Residential mortgage lending by repayment type

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Retail owner Retail Total retail Retail owner Retail Total retail occupied mortgages occupied mortgages buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Interest 1,936 3,934 2,005 4,052 1,998 2,047 Capital and 3,565 3,657 3,502 3,597 interest 92 95 Total 5,501 7,591 5,507 7,649 2,090 2,142

Table 10: Retail mortgage lending by DTV banding

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Retail owner Retail Total retail Retail owner Retail Total retail occupied mortgages occupied mortgages buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Less than 50% 1,853 453 2,306 2,007 568 2,575 51-60% 875 386 1,261 961 463 1,424 61-70% 1,078 633 1,711 1,088 660 1,748 71-80% 1,037 595 1,632 990 434 1,424 81-90% 517 23 540 374 13 387 91-100% 141 - 141 87 - 87 More than - - - - 4 100% 4 Total 5,501 2,090 7,591 5,507 2,142 7,649

Table 11: Residential mortgage lending by geographic exposure

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Retail owner Retail Total retail Retail owner Retail Total retail occupied mortgages occupied mortgages buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Greater London 1,937 1,167 3,104 1,937 1,201 3,138 South East 1,442 401 1,843 1,435 408 1,843 East of England 531 158 689 531 163 694 South West 463 93 556 476 99 575 North West 256 68 324 263 68 331 West Midlands 231 76 307 226 76 302 East Midlands 172 54 226 168 54 222 Yorkshire and the 180 34 214 184 34 218 Humber Scotland 121 12 133 115 11 126 Wales 107 18 125 109 18 127 North East 61 9 70 63 10 73 Total 5,501 2,090 7,591 5,507 2,142 7,649

All of our loan exposures which are secured on property are secured on UK-based assets. Our current retail mortgages portfolio is concentrated within London and the South-East, which is representative of our original customer base and store footprint. Consumer lending

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -10-

Consumer balances have reduced to GBP1,410 million as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: GBP1,480 million). The portfolio is now comprised 95% of lending through the RateSetter brand, including GBP5 million in secured motor originations, with the remaining of the portfolio being GBP45 million of overdrafts and GBP23 million of credit cards. The performance of this portfolio is aligned with expectations with continual enhancements being performed in relation to the affordability and creditworthiness assessment in light of the economic environment. Increases in arrears and non-performing loans have been observed but are in line with the growth of the book as well as historical cohorts and our internal forecasts.

The total ECL coverage position for consumer has increased to 6.6% as a result of the continued maturation of the portfolio and a post model overlay to reflect the uncertainty due to high inflation (31 December 2022: 5.1%). Commercial lending

Our commercial lending remains largely comprised of term loans secured against property and government supported lending. In addition, commercial lending includes facilities secured by other forms of collateral (such as debentures and guarantees) as well as asset and invoice financing.

Our commercial balances have decreased from GBP4,160 million to GBP3,768 million in the first six months of 2023. This reflects the business strategy to reduce our professional buy to let and real estate lending, and run-offs in government supported lending.

Our commercial real estate book covers property investment lending against both residential and commercial property, with repayment reliant on rental income from the underlying property. As at 30 June 2023 35% of the book is covered by residential property, 20% by retail property and 18% by offices. The average DTV for our commercial real estate loans is 45%, unchanged from 31 December 2022 (31 December 2022: 45%).

Commercial customers are managed through an early warning categorisation where there are early signs of financial difficulty, thereby allowing timely engagement and appropriate corrective action to be taken. Early Warning categories support our IFRS 9 stage classification. Total lending in Early Warning categories has remained broadly flat since December 2022, However, some deterioration within early warning categories has been observed. Close customer management is key to identify issues and supporting our customers.

Table 12: Commercial term lending (exc. BBLS) by DTV banding

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Professional Other term Total commercial term Professional Other term Total commercial term loans loans loans loans buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Less than 50% 210 790 1,000 278 817 1,095 51-60% 110 340 450 158 433 591 61-70% 135 138 273 219 112 331 71-80% 95 90 185 62 76 138 81-90% 56 29 85 3 53 56 91-100% 6 32 38 5 12 17 More than 3 502 505 6 587 593 100% Total 615 1,921 2,536 731 2,090 2,821

As of 30 June 2023, 75% of our commercial term lending (excluding BBLS) had a DTV of 80% or less (31 December 2022: 76%), reflecting the prudent risk appetite historically applied. Lending with DTV >100% includes loans which benefit from additional forms of collateral, such as debentures. The value of this additional collateral is not included in the DTV but does provide an additional level of credit risk mitigation. DTV >100% also includes government backed lending where the facility does not also benefit from property collateral. The decrease in DTV>100% in 2023 reflects a reduction in government backed lending.

Table 13: Commercial term lending (exc. BBLS) by industry exposure

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Professional Other term Total commercial term Professional Other term Total commercial term loans loans loans loans buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Real estate (rent, buy 615 619 1,234 731 681 1,412 and sell) Hospitality - 346 346 - 372 372 Health & social work - 327 327 - 334 334 Legal, accountancy & - 170 170 - 196 196 consultancy Retail - 147 147 - 161 161 Recreation, cultural and - 76 76 - 87 87 sport Construction - 50 50 - 62 62 Education - 21 21 - 17 17 Investment and unit - 11 11 - 11 11 trusts Real estate - 10 10 - 6 6 (development) Real estate (management - 7 7 - 9 9 of) Other - 137 137 - 154 154 Total 615 1,921 2,536 731 2,090 2,821

We manage credit risk concentration to individual borrowing entities and sectors. Our credit risk appetite includes limits for individual sectors where we have higher levels of exposure.

The sector profile for commercial term lending is broadly consistent with the position as at 31 December 2022. There has been an overall reduction in commercial real estate of 13%.

Table 14: Commercial term lending (exc. BBLS) by repayment type

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Professional Other term Total commercial term Professional Other term Total commercial term loans loans loans loans buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Interest 577 221 798 691 253 944 Capital and 38 1,700 1,738 40 1,837 1,877 interest Total 615 1,921 2,536 731 2,090 2,821

Table 15: Commercial term lending (exc. BBLS) by geographic exposure

30 Jun 2023 (unaudited) 31 Dec 2022 (audited) Professional Other term Total commercial term Professional Other term Total commercial term loans loans loans loans buy-to-let buy-to-let GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Greater London 394 933 1,327 472 1,052 1,524 South East 124 365 489 149 377 526 East of England 42 140 182 45 147 192 North West 11 144 155 13 153 166 South West 18 122 140 22 143 165 West Midlands 7 105 112 8 112 120 East Midlands 10 43 53 12 43 55 Yorkshire and the 2 22 24 3 23 26 Humber North East 3 21 24 3 19 22 Wales 3 13 16 3 11 14 Scotland - 8 8 - 7 7 Northern Ireland 1 5 6 1 3 4 Total 615 1,921 2,536 731 2,090 2,821

Capital risk

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -11-

Capital remains the largest constraint on the business as we continue to operate within our publicly disclosed MREL buffers and expect to continue to do so for a further period of time. Our return to profit in the first half of the year combined with a slight reduction in RWAs has seen us generate organic capital growth between 1 January and 30 June 2023. As a result we have seen increases across our regulatory ratios compared to 31 December 2022 except for total capital following the haircut to Tier 2 arising from implementation of our holding company in May. These increases are notwithstanding the step down of IFRS 9 transitional relief on 1 January 2023.

Capital requirements

We manage capital in accordance with prudential rules issued by the PRA and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and we are committed to maintaining a strong capital base, under both existing and future regulatory requirements.

As at 30 June 2023 our CET1, Tier 1 and MREL requirements were 4.7%, 6.3% and 16.7%, respectively (excluding buffers). Further details of which can be found in the finance review section above.

On 5 July 2023 the CCyB rate increased from 1% to 2%. The increase in the CCyB means we do not have sufficient CET1 resources to meet the Combined Buffer Requirement for Tier 1. This subjects the Bank to maximum distributable amount (MDA) restrictions in the PRA Rulebook, which limit the ability of the Bank to make certain payments, including dividends on ordinary shares and coupon payments on Additional Tier 1 instruments as well as other cash/bonus payments. As we do not currently have any AT1-eligible instruments and have no imminent plans to make dividend payments on our ordinary shares there are minimal implications resulting from this, other than it acting as a limit on the level of variable remuneration we can pay colleagues.

As set out in the finance review section, in May 2023, we implemented our new holding company, Metro Bank Holdings PLC, which became the new listed entity in order to meet the Bank of England's resolution requirements of having a single point of entry for the purposes of resolution. There are no changes to our capital requirements as a result of the holding company insertion other than that our main capital requirements will now be monitored at the new Group level.

As Metro Bank Holdings PLC is a clean holding company, it will primarily hold the Group's external debt and equity and as such there are limited impacts from its insertion, although the Tier 2 resources which continue to be held at the level of Metro Bank PLC are now subject to a haircut at the level of the Group.

As part of the holding company insertion we undertook a process to create distributable reserves within both Metro Bank PLC and Metro Bank Holdings PLC in line with the Companies Act 2006. The creation of distributable reserves will allow us to issue and pay dividends on instruments including AT1 in the future (providing the MDA restrictions do not apply at the point of payment).

Risk-weighted assets

Risk weighted assets ended the period at GBP7,802 million down from GBP7,990 million as at 31 December 2022. The reduction has been driven by a decrease in lending volumes partly offset by an increase to our annual operational risk adjustment.

The increase in base rates over the period has allowed us to redeploy capital into low risk-weighted investment securities and zero risk-weighted deposits at the Bank of England. These provide a strong return on regulatory capital, especially given limited capital availability, which constrains our ability to increase lending on less risk weight efficient assets. We continue to progress our AIRB application in respect of our retail mortgages.

We are also continuing to work through the implications of the implementation of Basel 3.1 on which the PRA published its consultation at the end of November 2022.

Capital resources

Table 16: Capital resources

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 (unaudited) (audited) GBP'million GBP'million Ordinary share capital - - Share premium - 1,964 Retained earnings1 962 (1,015) Other reserves 8 7 Intangible assets (207) (216) Other regulatory adjustments 50 79 Total Tier 1 capital (CET1) 813 819 Debt securities (Tier 2) 217 250 Total Tier 2 capital 217 250 Total regulatory capital 1,030 1,069

1. Retained earnings as at 30 June 2023 includes the profit of GBP12.7 million for the first half of the year.

As at 30 June 2023 our total regulatory capital stood at GBP1,030 million down from GBP1,069 million as at 31 December 2022, as the profits for the first six months of the year were offset by a step down in the IFRS 9 transitional relief on the 1 January 2023. The continued accumulation of profit will allow us to accrete capital going forward. We also plan to access the capital markets, as and when conditions allow, to allow us to exit our regulatory buffers as well as provide additional growth capital.

Financial crime risk

Metro Bank maintains its low appetite for customer relationships or activity that poses a high financial crime risk and has no appetite for customer relationships or activity that violate our sanctions obligations. We continue to invest in our systems and controls as part of ongoing efforts to embed the Financial Crime Framework throughout the bank. This includes activity to manage our ongoing sanctions compliance associated with the conflict in Ukraine. The skills and capability of our colleagues to prevent and detect financial crime continues to be a key focus, with formal training delivered to all colleagues and robust consequence management measures in place.

Regulatory risk

Progress continues to be made on key regulatory initiatives, including embedding customer-centric enhancements in response to the new Consumer Duty requirements and other key developments including Basel 3.1 and the revised UK Corporate Governance Code. Our risk appetite remains unchanged and subject to active oversight through targeted risk metrics that are calibrated to reflect regulatory priorities. The bank's regulatory risk framework and supporting policies have been revalidated and we continue to maintain coordinated and proactive engagement with our key regulators.

Technology risk

We continue to invest and improve our key technology capabilities that underpin the bank's customer service proposition and maintain our operational resilience. The bank's technology estate is continuously reviewed to ensure it remains fit for purpose and the first half of the year has included prioritisation of required updates, risk and performance reviews of our material third party technology providers and independent assessment of our technology resilience. We continue to patch and upgrade our systems and platforms and keep an open dialogue with our regulators on actual or potential disruption events.

Emerging risks

We consider emerging risks to be evolving threats which cannot yet be fully quantified, with the potential to significantly impact our strategy, financial performance, operational resilience and/or reputation. We keep our emerging risks under review, informed by a horizon scanning process, with escalation and reporting to the Risk Oversight Committee and Board as necessary.

The emerging risks reported in our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts have been updated below, many of which are components of our principal risks, reflecting the rapidly evolving risk landscape and therefore level of future uncertainties. For example, ongoing Cyber Risk is managed closely as a subset of Operational Risk on a day-to-day basis. As anticipated, the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment has been challenging through the first half of 2023 and this is forecast to continue for the remainder of the year. Rising interest rates are placing pressure on household finances and inflation remains high.

Considered as part of Technological Change, artificial intelligence has been included as an emerging risk to be monitored in light of the speed at which the threats and opportunities it offers are progressing.

Emerging Description Mitigating actions risks The first half of 2023 has seen some deterioration in macroeconomic outcomes, with falls in property prices in particular. Recent higher than expected inflation We continue to monitor economic and political has led to increases in market expectations for developments in light of the ongoing uncertainty, interest rates which is impacting on credit pricing. considering potential consequences for our While it is anticipated that inflation will fall in customers, products and operating model. We Rapidly 2023, levels are still likely to be high compared to actively monitor our credit portfolios and changing recent history, adding to pressure on household undertake internal stress testing to identify macroeconomic finances and business costs. Alongside this, sectors that may come under stress as a result of and unemployment is forecast to rise, albeit from an an economic slowdown in the UK. We continue to geopolitical historic low level, and house prices are predicated to focus on affordability and cost of living environment continue falling back. The political and central bank assumptions for new lending, on back book response to these issues continues to evolve and the monitoring, as well as focus on potential impacts continued inflationary environment will likely see on our customers. The latter includes pro-active base rates continue to rise through the second half of engagement with vulnerable customers and those

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -12-

2023. There is a risk of further volatility within that are considered most at risk of payment financial markets, particularly in respect of yields. difficulties prior to the emergence of arrears. We continue to invest in our cyber security and resilience capabilities in response to these Cyber attacks continue to grow in intensity and rapidly evolving threats. Key areas of focus complexity, meaning that continuing to evolve our relate to access controls, network security, Cyber risk ability and methodologies used to safeguard the disruptive technology and the denial of service confidentiality, integrity and availability and our capability. We actively participate in the sharing customers' information and services remains crucial. of threat information with other organisations, helping to ensure the continued availability of our exceptional service offering while also making banking safer for all. Changes in the use of technology by our customers, along with rapid changes to technology provided by third parties, requires us to continually assess the We continue to review our use of technology to need to upgrade our technology estate. This in turn prioritise enhancements where required. We follow drives increasing demands on our people and our an Agile change methodology and remain focused on Technological ability to remain operationally resilient, in order to building out a strong digital offering. change avoid causing harm to our customers. We are closely monitoring the emergence of The rapid emergence of artificial intelligence into artificial intelligence including the regulatory, mainstream commercial and individual applications legal and industry response to its application. poses opportunities and threats that are currently being assessed. The regulatory landscape continues to evolve with the We continue to monitor the regulatory landscape requirement to respond to both prudential and conduct for emerging regulatory initiatives and to driven initiatives requiring ongoing prioritisation identify potential impacts on our business model Regulatory and implementation. Regulatory business plans and and ensure we are well placed to respond change supervisory priorities are regularly assessed to effectively to regulatory change. Regular monthly identify emerging themes and ensure our control reporting on material regulatory change programmes framework remains appropriate. ensures appropriate visibility and escalation where required. The UK banking industry is faced with an increasing volume and complexity of scams perpetrated on our We continue to enhance our approach to identifying customers by threat actors who continue to develop and preventing potential fraud and are proactive Fraud risk more sophisticated tactics to commit fraud. The in educating our customers and colleagues in fraud uncertain economic environment may also result in prevention measures, alerting them to changes in increased fraud as companies and individuals struggle. the threat landscape as they occur. This has resulted in increased regulatory expectations across the financial services industry. There remain significant uncertainties around the time horizon over which climate risks will materialise, as Our ESG working groups and steering committee meet Environment, well as the exact nature and impact of climate change regularly to ensure our responses to emerging ESG social and on our strategy, performance and operating model. risks are continually enhanced. We continue to governance There are also risks associated with changing societal focus on sustainability in all forms and take an (ESG) risk and political requirements from a wide range of ethical approach to doing business, remaining stakeholders to which our risk and governance committed to the communities we serve. frameworks must evolve responses.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' giving a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss as and as required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R, namely:

-- An indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months ended 30 June 2023 andtheir impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks anduncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

-- Material related-party transactions in the first six months ended 30 June 2023 and any material changesin the related-party transactions described in the last annual report.

Signed on its behalf by:

Daniel Frumkin James Hopkinson Robert Sharpe

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chair

Independent review report to Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Report on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Our conclusion

We have reviewed Metro Bank Holdings PLC's condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") in the interim report of Metro Bank Holdings PLC for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023 (the "period").

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

The interim financial statements comprise:

-- the Condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2023;

-- the Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period then ended;

-- the Condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the period then ended;

-- the Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period then ended; and

-- the explanatory notes to the interim financial statements.

The interim financial statements included in the interim report of Metro Bank Holdings PLC have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom ("ISRE (UK) 2410"). A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We have read the other information contained in the interim report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the interim financial statements.

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed. This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410. However, future events or conditions may cause the group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Responsibilities for the interim financial statements and the review

Our responsibilities and those of the directors

The interim report, including the interim financial statements, is the responsibility of, and has been approved by the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. In preparing the interim report, including the interim financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -13-

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim financial statements in the interim report based on our review. Our conclusion, including our Conclusions relating to going concern, is based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for conclusion paragraph of this report. This report, including the conclusion, has been prepared for and only for the company for the purpose of complying with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. We do not, in giving this conclusion, accept or assume responsibility for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come save where expressly agreed by our prior consent in writing.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Accountants

London

31 July 2023

CONDENSED Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

For the half year to 30 June 2023

Half year Half year Half year to to to Note 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun 2023 2022 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Interest income 2 400.1 324.0 239.7 Interest expense 2 (178.6) (100.7) (58.9) Net interest income 221.5 223.3 180.8 Net fee and commission income 42.2 42.3 39.5 Net gains on sale of assets 0.8 - - Other income 21.9 21.4 16.2 Total income 286.4 287.0 236.5 General operating expenses 3 (221.4) (234.4) (233.2) Depreciation and amortisation 7,8 (38.3) (39.6) (37.4) Impairment and write-offs of PPE and intangible assets 7,8 - (1.5) (8.2) Total operating expenses (259.7) (275.5) (278.8) Expected credit loss expense (11.3) (22.0) (17.9) Profit/(loss) before tax 15.4 (10.5) (60.2) Tax expense 5 (2.7) (0.5) (1.5) Profit/(loss) for the period 12.7 (11.0) (61.7) Other comprehensive expense for the period Items which will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss where specific conditions are met: Movements in respect of investment securities held at fair value through other comprehensive income (net of tax): - changes in fair value (0.9) (0.9) (6.7) Total other comprehensive expense (0.9) (0.9) (6.7) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 11.8 (11.9) (68.4) Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (pence) 13 7.4 (6.4) (35.8) Diluted earnings per share (pence) 13 7.1 (6.4) (35.8)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2023

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 Note GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Assets Cash and balances with the Bank of England 2,708 1,956 2,862 Loans and advances to customers 6 12,572 13,102 12,364 Investment securities held at FVOCI 489 571 781 Investment securities held at amortised cost 4,826 5,343 5,393 Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss 1 1 2 Derivative financial assets1 26 23 11 Property, plant and equipment 7 733 748 749 Intangible assets 8 207 216 227 Prepayments and accrued income 107 85 80 Assets classified as held for sale - 1 - Other assets 78 73 97 Total assets 21,747 22,119 22,566 Liabilities Deposits from customers 9 15,529 16,014 16,514 Deposits from central banks 3,800 3,800 3,800 Debt securities 10 573 571 577 Repurchase agreements 363 238 166 Derivative financial liabilities1 25 26 19 Lease liabilities 11 238 248 264 Deferred grants 17 17 19 Provisions 5 7 14 Deferred tax liabilities 5 12 12 12 Other liabilities 215 230 212 Total liabilities 20,777 21,163 21,597 Equity Called up share capital 12 - - - Share premium account 12 - 1,964 1,964 Retained earnings 962 (1,015) (1,004) Other reserves 8 7 9 Total equity 970 956 969 Total equity and liabilities 21,747 22,119 22,566 1. Derivative financial assets and liabilities have been split out in the balance sheet as at 30 June 2022,having previously been presented on a net basis.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 31 July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Daniel Frumkin James Hopkinson Robert Sharpe

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chair

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the half year to 30 June 2023

Half year Half year Half year to to to Note 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Reconciliation of profit/(loss) before tax to net cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before tax 15 (11) (60) Adjustments for non-cash items (173) (157) (116) Interest received 392 318 235 Interest paid (149) (59) (65) Changes in other operating assets 502 (751) (101) Changes in other operating liabilities (405) (452) 34 Net cash inflows/(outflows) from operating activities1 182 (1,112) (73) Cash flows from investing activities Sales, redemptions and paydowns of investment securities 1,226 549 308 Purchase of investment securities (627) (291) (915) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 7 (5) (28) (1) Purchase and development of intangible assets 8 (12) (12) (12) Net cash inflows/(outflows) from investing activities 582 218 (620)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -14-

Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of capital element of leases 11 (12) (12) (13) Net cash outflows from financing activities (12) (12) (13) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 752 (906) (706) Cash and cash equivalents as at start of period 1,956 2,862 3,568 Cash and cash equivalents as at end of period 2,708 1,956 2,862 1. The presentation of the cash flows from operating activities for the period ended 30 June 2022 has beenupdated to align to the cashflow statement within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts.

Non-cash items

The table below sets out the non-cash items included in profit/(loss) before tax which been adjusted for in the cash flow statements above.

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Interest income (400) (324) (240) Interest expense 179 101 59 Depreciation and amortisation 38 40 37 Impairment and write-off of property, plant equipment and intangible assets - 2 8 Expected credit loss expense 11 22 18 Share option charge 2 - 2 Grant income recognised in the income statement - (2) - Amounts provided for (net of amounts released) (2) 4 - Gain on sale of assets (1) - - Total adjustment for non-cash items (173) (157) (116)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

For the half year to 30 June 2023

Called-up Retained FVOCI Share Total Share Merger Share reserve earnings reserve option equity capital premium reserve GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Balance as at 1 Jan 2023 - 1,964 - (1,015) (13) 20 956 Profit for the period - - - 13 - - 13 Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating - - - - (1) - (1) to investment securities designated at FVOCI Total comprehensive income - - - 13 (1) - 12 Net share option movements - - - - - 2 2 Cancelation of Metro Bank PLC share capital and - (1,964) - 1,964 - - - share premium1 Issuance of Metro Bank Holdings PLC share capital - - 965 (965) - - - 1 Bonus issuance 965 - (965) - - - - Capital reduction of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (965) - - 965 - - - share capital Balance as at 30 Jun 2023 - - - 962 (14) 22 970 Balance as at 1 Jul 2022 - 1,964 - (1,004) (11) 20 969 Loss for the period - - - (11) - - (11) Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating - - - - (2) - (2) to investment securities designated at FVOCI Total comprehensive loss - - - (11) (2) - (13) Net share option movements - - - - - - - Balance as at 31 Dec 2022 - 1,964 - (1,015) (13) 20 956 Balance as at 1 Jan 2022 - 1,964 - (942) (5) 18 1,035 Loss for the period - - - (62) - - (62) Other comprehensive expense (net of tax) relating - - - - (6) - (6) to investment securities designated at FVOCI Total comprehensive loss - - - (62) (6) - (68) Net share option movements - - - - - 2 2 Balance as at 30 Jun 2022 - 1,964 - (1,004) (11) 20 969 Note 12 12 1. The cancelled called up share capital of Metro Bank PLC and new share capital of Metro Bank Holdings PLCamount to GBP172 and as such have been rounded to GBPnil. The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) 1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies 1.1 General information

Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("our" or "we") is the holding company of Metro Bank PLC, which provides retail and commercial banking services in the UK. Metro Bank Holdings PLC is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:MTRO). The address of its registered office is: One Southampton Row London WC1B 5HA. 1.2 Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Metro Bank Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries for the half year ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 31 July 2023.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting') and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

The comparative financial information as at and for the periods ending 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2022 do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. These accounts are for Metro Bank PLC, the former listed entity and ultimate parent company of the Group up until 19 May 2023.

The auditor's report on those accounts was not qualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC

To meet Bank of England's resolution requirements, on 19 May 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC was inserted as the new ultimate holding company and listed entity of the Group. Prior to this date Metro Bank PLC was both a banking entity and the ultimate parent company of the Group, but has subsequently become a 100% subsidiary of Metro Bank Holdings PLC. In addition to the insertion of a new holding company the Group undertook a reduction in capital to provide the Group with distributable reserves.

The insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC has been treated as a business combination under common control, with the Group controlled by the same parties both before and after the insertion. Combinations under common control are outside the scope of IFRS 3 'Business Combinations' and accordingly, the insertion has not been recognised at fair value and no goodwill or fair value acquisition adjustments have been recognised. The Group has instead applied predecessor accounting approach as this most faithfully represents the substance of the facts and circumstances of the series of transactions that comprise the insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC. This is on the basis that those transactions are not designed to deliver economic benefits, but represent a re-arrangement of the organisation of business activities across legal entities in order to be compliant with the relevant regulations.

In applying this approach, the Group has used the carrying amounts in Metro Bank PLC's consolidated financial statements at the date of transfer to determine the value of the assets and liabilities transferred. These financial statements are therefore prepared as if Metro Bank Holdings PLC had been the parent company throughout the current and prior years, to treat the new structure as if it has always been in place. Hedge accounting continues to be applied to the transferred designated hedge relationships as if they have originally been designated by the Group.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -15-

Further details on the insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC can be found in note 12.

Going concern

The Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. This assessment has been reached after assessing our principal risks, which remain unchanged from those disclosed in the risk report of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. As with the assessment undertaken at the year end the Directors placed additional consideration of the risk that we may have insufficient capital given that we continue to utilise regulatory buffers.

In reaching their conclusion the Directors considered the performance over the period against our Long-Term Plan as well as the continued delivery of our strategy, an update on which is provided within the Business Review section of this report. As part of their assessment the Directors have considered a wide range of information relating to present and future conditions, including projected future profitability, and capital resources and requirements as well as liquidity. The Directors have prepared a 'severe but plausible' downside scenario which involves a significant deterioration in the economy and deposit outflows over a period of 12 months from the date of this report. In this scenario we fell below regulatory minima during the period at a total regulatory capital plus MREL level, prior to any assumed actions that could be taken. The Directors considered the actions that could reasonably be deployed should such a scenario materialise. This involved making reasonable adjustments to our operating plans. While these mitigating actions did not in of themselves constitute any additional risk, they would involve us operating in our capital buffers for longer than envisaged. These actions centred around cost reductions, reducing lending origination as well as not seeking to raise any further regulatory capital.

The Directors believe the Group to remain a going concern and has sufficient resources to be able to continue to operate for a period of at least 12 months from when the interim financial statements are authorised for issue. They have also concluded that there are no material uncertainties that could cast significant doubt over this assessment.

Although outside the going concern period of assessment, the Directors have also considered the refinancing of our GBP350 million senior non preferred note issuance which is MREL eligible and which has a call date in October 2024. In order to continue to meet its minimum capital requirements we will need to refinance this debt. The Directors consider this refinancing to be achievable at a satisfactory cost based on the Long-Term Plan and as such concluded this does not pose an additional risk to going concern.

Operating segments

We provide retail and commercial banking services. The Board considers the results of the Group as a whole when assessing the performance of the business and allocating resources. Accordingly, we have only a single operating segment.

We operate solely in the UK and as such no geographical analysis is required.

Accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022. 1.3 Future accounting developments

There are no known future accounting developments that are likely to have a material impact on the Group. 1.4 Critical accounting judgements

In our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts we identified the following critical accounting judgements:

-- Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance - significant increase in credit risk.

-- Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance - use of post model overlays and adjustments.

No new critical accounting judgements have been identified during the period.

Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance -significant increase in credit risk

IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' requires accounts to be allocated into one of three stages. Stage 3 reflects accounts in default. Stage 2 are the accounts which have shown a significant increase in credit risk since origination (SICR), and Stage 1 is everything else. IFRS 9 requires a higher level of ECL to be recognised for underperforming loans. For loans in Stage 2 and Stage 3 a lifetime ECL is recognised compared to a 12-month ECL for performing loans (Stage 1).

Judgement is required to determine when a significant increase in credit risk has occurred. An assessment of whether credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition is performed at each reporting period by considering the change in the probability of default (PD) over the remaining life of the financial instrument.

The assessment for a retail financial instrument compares the PD occurring at the reporting date to that at initial recognition, considering reasonable and supportable information, including information about past events, current conditions, and future economic conditions.

The assessment for a commercial financial instrument is based on quantitative and qualitative assessment, including current and forecast financial performance, future economic conditions, and our internal credit risk rating grade.

IFRS 9 requires a higher level of expected credit loss to be recognised for underperforming loans. This is considered based on a staging approach: Stage Description ECL recognised 12-month ECL Financial assets that have had no significant Total losses expected on defaults increase in credit risk since initial recognition or which may occur Stage 1 that have low credit risk (high-quality investment within the next 12 months. Losses are adjusted for securities only) at the reporting date. probability-weighted macroeconomic scenarios. Financial assets that have had a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition but that do not have objective evidence of impairment. Lifetime ECL For Commercial counterparties, Early Warning List Losses expected on defaults which may occur at is used to inform qualitative triggers for SICR. Stage 2 any point in a loan's lifetime. The IFRS 9 standard also provides a rebuttable Losses are adjusted for presumption which states that financial instruments probability-weighted macroeconomic scenarios. falling 30 days past due on contractually defined payments are to be considered as having deteriorated significantly since origination. Lifetime ECL Losses expected on defaults which may Financial assets that are credit impaired at the reporting date. A occur at any point in a loan's financial asset is credit impaired when it has met the definition lifetime. Losses are adjusted for of default. We define default to have occurred when a loan is probability-weighted macroeconomic Stage 3 greater than 90 days past due (non-performing loan) or where the scenarios. borrower is considered unlikely to pay, this includes customers who are categorised as Early Warning List 3. Interest income is calculated on the carrying amount of the loan net of credit allowance. Lifetime ECL At initial recognition, POCI assets do not carry an Purchased or Financial assets that have been purchased and impairment allowance. Lifetime ECL is originated incorporated credit had objective evidence of being non-performing impaired into the calculation of the asset's (POCI) assets or credit impaired at the point of purchase effective interest rate. Subsequent changes to the estimate of lifetime ECL is recognised as part of the ECL expense.

In light of the above-described classification, our stage allocation criteria must include:

-- A relative measure of creditworthiness deterioration since origination.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -16-

-- An absolute measure of creditworthiness deterioration since origination.

There are three main criteria driving the SICR assessment identified as follows:

-- Quantitative criteria - where the numerically calculated probability of default on a Retail financialinstrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. This is determined when the lifetime PD atobservation is greater than the lifetime PD at origination by a portfolio specific threshold. Given the differentnature of the products and the dissimilar level of lifetime PDs at origination, different thresholds are used bysub-products within each portfolio (term loans, revolving loan facilities and mortgages). The assessment for aCommercial financial instrument uses the internal credit risk rating grade. The Commercial approach recognises thathistoric credit rating grades are not available.

-- Qualitative criteria - Early Warning List is used to inform allocation to Stage 2, regardless of theresults of the quantitative analysis.

-- Backstop criteria - instruments that are 30 days past due or more are allocated to Stage 2, regardless ofthe results of the quantitative and qualitative analysis.

There are additional SICR rules utilised across portfolios. These rules, as well as more granular detail of both quantitative and qualitative criteria, are captured within the IFRS 9 model methodology and are approved as part of the annual model review process at Model Governance and Model Oversight Committees. The low credit risk exemption allowed under IFRS 9 has not been applied across the retail mortgage or consumer portfolios to identify SICR.

Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance - use of post model adjustments and post model overlays

We have applied Post Model Adjustments (PMAs) and Post Model Overlays (PMOs) in the assessment of ECL. PMAs supplement the models to account for where there are limitations in model methodology or data inputs and PMOs accounts for downsides risks which are not fully captured through the economic scenarios. The appropriateness of PMAs and PMOs is subject to rigorous review and challenge, including review by our Model Governance, Impairment Committee and Audit Committee.

PMAs and PMOs are defined as follows: - Post model adjustments refer to increases/decreases in ECL to address known model limitations, either in model methodology or model inputs. These rely on analysis of model inputs and parameters to determine the change required to improve model accuracy. These may be applied at an aggregated level however, they will usually be applied at account level. - Post model overlays reflect management judgement. These rely more heavily on expert judgement and will usually be applied at an aggregated level. For example, where recent changes in market and economic conditions have not yet been captured in the macroeconomic factor inputs to models (e.g., industry specific stress event).

Given the ongoing economic uncertainty we continue to maintain conservative levels of PMOs. The level of PMAs and PMOs has reduced during 2023 with the total percentage of ECL stock comprised of PMAs and PMOs reducing to 12% as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: 17%).

PMAs totalling (GBP2.0 million) were in place as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: GBP0.4 million). These negative PMAs are held in anticipation of IFRS 9 commercial models planned for implementation in the second half of 2023:

-- IFRS 9 commercial unsecured LGD model (30 June 2023: (GBP0.9 million); 31 December 2022: GBPnil).

-- IFRS 9 commercial revolving EAD model (30 June 2023: (GBP1.1 million); 31 December 2022: GBPnil).

-- IFRS 9 retail mortgage secured LGD model (30 June 2023: GBPnil; 31 December 2022: GBP0.1 million).

-- IFRS 9 commercial business loans lifetime PD model (30 June 2023: GBPnil; 31 December 2022: GBP0.3 million).

PMOs have been reassessed during the period to ensure an appropriate level of ECL to account for the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, following the high inflation environment and cost of living pressures, and anticipated property price falls further exacerbated by the expected base rate increases.

PMOs made up GBP26.1 million of the ECL stock as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: GBP30.5 million) and comprised:

-- High inflation environment and cost of living risks - Management overlays were introduced in 2022 toreflect high inflation and cost of living pressures, which are not fully captured through the economic scenariosand IFRS 9 models (30 June 2023: GBP18.1 million; 31 December 2022: GBP22.5 million). The reduction in 2023 is drivenby underlying credit risk profile movements on some individual cases resulting in previously held overlays nowbeing released. This reflects the associated risks across retail mortgage, consumer, and commercial portfolios. Forcommercial, the inflation PMO has been assessed based on potential future individual customer migration of currentStage 1 lending migrating into Stage 2 and 3, based on an inflationary stress scenario.

-- Significant increase in credit risk (SICR) adjustment overlay - A negative overlay introduced in 2022 isbeing held as at 30 June 2023. The SICR model is resulting in a significant overstatement of stage 2 assets andthe negative PMO is in place to account for this. These overlays will be removed once the IFRS 9 PD Annual ModelReviews for both portfolios are validated and implemented into production, which is scheduled to happened in thesecond half of 2023 (30 June 2023: (GBP7.2 million); 31 December 2022: (GBP3.4 million)).

-- House price index and commercial real estate index adjustment - An overlay raised in 2022 is still beingheld at 30 June 2023 to reflect further downside risk in property price indices beyond the latest scenarios for theretail mortgage and commercial property portfolios (30 June 2023: GBP4.7 million; 31 December 2022: GBP6.1 million). Arelease has been observed for this overlay in the first half of 2023 to offset the observed reduction in houseprice index and commercial real estate index. However, management has continued to maintain an overlay to reflectthe risk of further deterioration in property price falls exacerbated by recent changes in expectations for baserate increases.

-- Climate change impact - An expert judgement overlay raised in 2021 has been revised in the first half of 2023 and reflects the impact of climate change on property values for the mortgage and commercial portfolios (30June 2023: GBP3.4 million; 31 December 2022: GBP3.5 million). The slight reduction in the overlay since December 2022is due to the updated balance movements for all portfolios across the period.

-- An expert judgement overlay for the mortgage portfolio - A management overlay has been introduced in thefirst half of 2023 to reflect additional model and forecast risks as a result of economic uncertainty, inparticular increases to mortgage rates (30 June 2023: GBP3.6 million; 31 December 2022: GBPnil).

-- Commercial model enhancements - An overlay is held in anticipation of remaining model adjustments for thecommercial portfolio (30 June 2023: GBP0.5 million; 31 December 2022: GBP1.2 million). The reduction in the overlayover the period is due to the implementation of the new IFRS 9 commercial unsecured LGD model as a PMA andtherefore this removes this figure from the PMO.

-- An expert judgement overlay for the commercial portfolio - This overlay reflects additional downsiderisks as a result of economic uncertainty (30 June 2023: GBP3.0 million; 31 December 2022: GBP0.6 million). 1.5 Critical accounting estimates

In our 2022 Annual Report and Accounts we identified the following critical accounting estimate:

-- Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance - multiple forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios

No new critical accounting estimates have been identified during the period.

Measurement of the expected credit loss allowance - Multiple forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios

The ECL recognised in the financial statements reflects the effect on expected credit losses of a range of possible outcomes, calculated on a probability-weighted basis, based on a number of economic scenarios, and including management overlays where required. These scenarios are representative of our view of forecasted economic conditions, sufficient to calculate unbiased ECL, and are designed to capture material 'non-linearities' (i.e., where the increase in credit losses if conditions deteriorate, exceeds the decrease in credit losses if conditions improve).

In line with our approved IFRS 9 models, macroeconomic scenarios provided by Moody's Analytics are used in the assessment of provisions. The use of an independent supplier for the provision of scenarios helps to ensure that the estimates are unbiased. The macroeconomic scenarios are assessed and reviewed monthly to ensure appropriateness and relevance to the ECL calculation. The selection of scenarios and the appropriate weighting to apply are considered and discussed internally and proposed recommendations for use in the IFRS 9 models are made to the monthly Impairment Committee (designated Executive Risk Committee for impairments) for formal approval.

Our credit risk models are subject to internal model governance including independent validation. We undertake annual model reviews and have regular model performance monitoring in place. The impairment provisions recognised during the year reflect our best estimate of the level of provisions required for future credit losses as calibrated under our conservative weighted economic assumptions and following the application of expert credit risk judgement overlays.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -17-

Scenarios and probability weights used as at 30 June 2023 are as follows are as follows:

Half year to Half year to Half year to Scenario weighting 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 Baseline 50% 50% 40% Upside 20% 20% 20% Downside 25% 25% 30% Severe Downside 5% 5% 10%

The macroeconomic scenarios reflect the current macroeconomic environment as follows:

-- Baseline scenario (50% weight) - Reflects the projection of the median, or "50%" scenario, meaning thatin the assessment there is an equal probability that the economy might perform better or worse than the baselineforecast.

-- Upside scenario (20% weight): This above-baseline scenario is designed so there is a 10% probability theeconomy will perform better than in this scenario, broadly speaking, and a 90% probability it will perform worse.

-- Downside scenario (25% weight): In this recession scenario, in which a deep downturn develops, there is a90% probability the economy will perform better, broadly speaking, and a 10% probability it will perform worse.

-- Severe Downside scenario (5% weight): In this recession scenario, in which a deep downturn develops,there is a 96% probability the economy will perform better, broadly speaking, and a 4% probability it will performworse.

A wide range of potential economic variables have been considered in our ECL models, representing drivers of credit losses on our lending portfolios. Statistical methods are used to choose the subset of drivers which have the greatest significance and predictive fit to our data. This includes variables which impact GDP, unemployment, interest rates, inflation, stock prices, borrower income and the UK housing market.

30 Jun 2023 Macroeconomic variable Scenario 2024 2025 2026 2027 Baseline 5.6% 4.4% 4.3% 4.3% Upside 6.0% 4.4% 4.3% 4.3% Adjusted UK five years mortgage interest rates (%) Downside 4.2% 3.0% 3.3% 3.4% Severe Downside 4.2% 2.8% 3.0% 3.0% Baseline 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% 4.6% Upside 3.8% 3.7% 3.8% 4.1% Unemployment (%) Downside 7.2% 7.3% 7.1% 6.5% Severe Downside 8.5% 8.2% 8.1% 7.6% Baseline (3.1%) 4.7% 2.9% 0.8% Upside 6.5% 4.6% (1.1%) (2.6%) Adjusted house price index (YoY%)1 Downside (14.7%) (0.1%) 4.3% 4.3% Severe Downside (21.5%) (0.9%) 4.0% 2.9% Baseline 1.0% 1.3% 1.2% 1.4% Upside 2.5% 1.3% 1.1% 1.5% UK GDP (YoY%) Downside (2.8%) 3.1% 1.7% 1.3% Severe Downside (4.6%) 3.1% 3.3% 1.6% Baseline (4.4%) 2.6% 0.1% (1.6%) Upside 4.2% 2.3% (3.8%) (4.9%) Adjusted commercial real estate index (YoY%)1 Downside (14.7%) 0.5% 2.7% 2.6% Severe Downside (22.7%) 2.6% 2.9% 2.0% 31 Dec 2022 Macroeconomic variable Scenario 2023 2024 2025 2026 Baseline 5.5% 4.4% 4.0% 4.0% Upside 5.3% 4.3% 4.0% 4.0% UK five years mortgage interest rates (%) Downside 5.5% 4.4% 3.6% 3.1% Severe Downside 5.8% 4.0% 3.4% 3.0% Baseline 4.3% 4.5% 4.5% 4.6% Upside 3.9% 3.6% 3.7% 4.0% Unemployment (%) Downside 6.2% 7.2% 7.2% 6.8% Severe Downside 7.4% 8.3% 8.2% 7.9% Baseline (4.4%) 2.3% 4.8% 2.9% Upside 9.0% 5.4% 2.1% (1.2%) House price index (YoY%) Downside (14.9%) (7.0%) 4.0% 5.7% Severe Downside (20.7%) (10.9%) 4.4% 4.3% Baseline (0.8%) 1.2% 1.4% 1.2% Upside 1.9% 1.2% 1.1% 1.2% UK GDP (YoY%) Downside (6.9%) 1.3% 2.5% 1.2% Severe Downside (8.3%) (0.3%) 3.5% 2.1% Baseline (8.2%) (6.0%) 2.0% 1.4% Upside 3.2% (3.6%) (0.3%) (2.2%) Commercial real estate index (YoY%) Downside (23.2%) (11.9%) 5.1% 4.2% Severe Downside (30.5%) (14.8%) 6.9% 3.5% 30 Jun 2022 Macroeconomic variable Scenario 2023 2024 2025 2026 Baseline 3.6% 4.0% 4.1% 4.2% Upside 3.9% 4.2% 4.3% 4.3% UK five years mortgage interest rates (%) Downside 2.3% 2.8% 3.0% 3.1% Severe Downside 2.2% 2.8% 2.9% 3.0% Baseline 4.4% 4.6% 4.7% 4.8% Upside 3.7% 3.8% 4.0% 4.2% Unemployment (%) Downside 7.1% 7.4% 7.2% 6.6% Severe Downside 8.4% 8.1% 8.2% 7.7% Baseline 2.9% 4.8% 2.2% 0.9% Upside 13.1% 4.6% (1.8%) (2.5%) House price index (YoY%) Downside (8.8%) 0.3% 3.7% 4.4% Severe Downside (15.7%) (0.5%) 3.3% 3.0% Baseline 1.6% 1.4% 1.2% 1.0% Upside 2.7% 1.2% 1.0% 1.2% UK GDP (YoY%) Downside (2.2%) 2.9% 1.7% 0.9% Severe Downside (4.0%) 2.6% 2.9% 1.3%

1. We have applied a further stress to the five year mortgage rate, house price index and commercial real estate index on top of the independent forecasts received to account for economic uncertainty.

The base case macroeconomic outlook throughout 2023 reflects the inflationary and cost of living pressures resulting in higher interest rate and recessionary environment, which have been exacerbated by the latest base rate increase. Monthly reductions in property prices have begun to be observed, although the annual growth rate is still positive, and the labour market remains tight with low unemployment.

Key assumptions underpinning the baseline June 2023 scenarios:

-- The UK economy continues to struggle but avoids recession. GDP grows at an unimpressive pace throughout2023 but starts to slowly recover in 2024.

-- Inflation has peaked in the fourth quarter of 2022 but remains above target for several quarters becauseof elevated wage pressures and second-round effects.

-- Global oil prices remain around current levels until mid-2023. Natural gas prices stay well below theirsummer peaks and slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to liquefied natural gas imports, warmer-than-averageweather, and conservation by businesses and households, gas supplies are sufficient for next winter.

-- Supply-chain bottlenecks continue to normalise.

The following variables are the key drivers of ECL:

-- UK interest rate (five-year mortgage rate) (adjusted across all scenarios to reflect market expectationsdue to expected base rate increases not accounted for in the latest macroeconomic scenarios).

-- UK unemployment rate.

-- UK house price index change, year-on-year (adjusted across all scenarios to reflect further uncertaintyin residential property values)

-- UK GDP change, year-on-year.

-- UK commercial real estate index change, year-on-year (adjusted across all scenarios to reflect furtheruncertainty in commercial property values).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -18-

We have also assessed the IFRS 9 ECL sensitivity impact at a total portfolio level, by applying a 100% weighting to each of the four chosen scenarios.

ECL Scenario Variance to reported weighted ECL GBP'million 30 Jun 23 Baseline 182 (8%) Upside 166 (16%) Downside 235 19% Severe Downside 274 39% Weighted 197 n/a 31 Dec 22 Baseline 172 (8%) Upside 156 (17%) Downside 233 25% Severe Downside 279 49% Weighted 187 n/a 30 Jun 22 Baseline 155 (9%) Upside 144 (16%) Downside 193 13% Severe Downside 223 31% Weighted 171 n/a

We note that the sensitivities disclosed above represent example scenarios and may not represent actual scenarios which occur in the future. If one of these scenarios did arise then at that time the ECL would not equal the amount disclosed above, as the amounts disclosed do not take account of the alternative possible scenarios which would be considered at that time.

We also note that the sensitivities disclosed above do not consider movements in impairment stage allocations that would result under the different scenarios. 2. Net interest income

Interest income

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cash and balances held with the Bank of England 48.6 23.5 9.5 Loans and advances to customers 284.6 254.8 207.4 Investment securities held at amortised cost 54.8 41.0 21.9 Investment securities held at FVOCI 7.4 4.4 0.3 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method 395.4 323.7 239.1 Derivatives in a hedging relationship 4.7 0.3 0.6 Total interest income 400.1 324.0 239.7

Interest expense

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deposits from customers 51.0 20.5 12.4 Deposits from central banks 78.0 42.4 13.1 Repurchase agreements 10.3 2.6 0.8 Debt securities 24.4 24.3 24.4 Lease liabilities 6.6 6.8 7.6 Interest expense calculated using the effective interest rate method 170.3 96.6 58.3 Derivatives in a hedging relationship 8.3 4.1 0.6 Total interest expense 178.6 100.7 58.9 3. General operating expenses Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million People costs 120.4 116.7 119.9 Information technology costs 29.9 32.3 29.9 Money transmission and banking related costs 24.0 24.2 24.5 Occupancy expenses 14.3 15.8 15.0 Professional fees 12.0 18.2 20.2 Printing, postage and stationery costs 3.3 3.1 3.1 Legal and regulatory fees 3.2 3.7 3.3 Marketing and advertising costs 2.9 1.5 3.5 Holding company related insertion costs 1.5 1.8 - Capability & Innovation fund (C&I) costs 0.8 1.0 0.3 Travel costs 0.8 0.8 0.8 Transformation costs - 2.3 1.0 Remediation costs (0.8) 2.3 3.0 Other 9.1 10.7 8.7 Total general operating expenses 221.4 234.4 233.2 4. People costs Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Wages and salaries 100.2 97.6 99.2 Social security costs 10.9 12.2 11.5 Pension costs 7.2 6.9 6.8 Equity-settled share-based payments 2.1 - 2.4 Total people costs 120.4 116.7 119.9 5. Taxation

Tax expense for the period

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Current tax Current tax (2.2) - - Total current tax expense (2.2) - - Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences - (0.6) (0.9) Effect of changes in tax rates (0.5) (0.1) (0.6) Adjustment in respect of prior periods - 0.2 - Total deferred tax expense (0.5) (0.5) (1.5) Total tax expense (2.7) (0.5) (1.5)

Reconciliation of the total tax expense

Half Half Half year to Effective year to Effective year to Effective tax rate tax rate tax rate 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun 2023 % 2022 % 2022 % GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Profit/(loss) before tax 15.4 (10.5) (60.2) Tax credit at statutory income tax rate of 23.5% (3.6) (23.5%) 2.0 19.0% 11.4 19.0% (2022: 19%) Tax effects of: Non-deductible expenses - depreciation on (1.3) 8.2% (1.6) 15.2% (0.9) (1.5%) non-qualifying fixed assets Non-deductible expenses - investment property - - (0.1) 1.0% - - impairment Non-deductible expenses - other (0.1) 0.7% (1.0) 9.5% - - Impact of intangible asset impairment on R&D - - 0.1 (1.0%) 0.2 0.3% deferred tax liability Share based payments (0.1) 0.5% 0.2 (1.9%) (0.1) (0.2%) Adjustment in respect of prior years - - 0.2 (1.9%) - - Current year losses to date for which no deferred - - (0.2) 1.9% (11.5) (19.1%) tax asset has been recognised Losses for the period for which no deferred tax 2.8 (18.1%) - - - - asset has been recognised Derecognition of tax losses arising in prior years 0.1 (0.4%) - - - - Effect of changes in tax rates (0.5) 2.9% (0.1) 1.0% (0.6) (0.9%) Tax expense reported in the consolidated income (2.7) 17.3% (0.5) 4.8% (1.5) (2.4%) statement

Effective tax rate

The effective tax rate for the period is 17.3% (half year to 31 December 2022: (4.8%); half year to 30 June 2022 (2.4%)) This has been calculated by applying the effective tax rate which is expected to apply to the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2023 using rates substantively enacted by 30 June 2023 as required by IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

Effect of changes in tax rates

This relates to the remeasurement of deferred tax balances following a change to the main UK corporation tax rate.

An increase in the UK corporation rate from 19% to 25% for taxable profits over GBP250,000 (effective 1 April 2023) was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021.

Losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised

The tax effected value of current year losses for which no deferred tax asset has been recognised is GBPnil (31 December 2022: GBP11.7 million; 30 June 2022: GBP11.5 million).

Deferred tax

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -19-

A deferred tax asset must be regarded as recoverable and therefore recognised only when, on the basis of all available evidence, it can be regarded as more likely than not there will be suitable tax profits from which the future of the underlying timing differences can be deducted.

Investment Unused tax losses securities & Property, plant & Intangible assets Total impairments Share based equipment GBP'million payments GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million 30 Jun 2023 Deferred tax 12 3 1 - - 16 assets Deferred tax - 4 - (26) (6) (28) liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) (net) 1 Jan 2023 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) Income - - - - - - statement At 30 Jun 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) 2023 31 Dec 2022 Deferred tax 12 3 1 - assets - 16 Deferred tax 4 liabilities - - (26) (6) (28) Deferred tax liabilities 12 7 1 (26) (6) (12) (net) At 1 Jul 2022 12 - (12) 7 (24) (7) Income - 1 statement - (2) 1 - Other comprehensive - - - - - - income At 31 Dec 12 7 1 (12) 2022 (26) (6) 30 Jun 2022 Deferred tax 12 4 - - - 16 assets Deferred tax - 3 - (24) (7) (28) liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12 7 - (24) (7) (12) (net) At 1 Jan 2022 13 5 - (23) (7) (12) Income (1) - - (1) - (2) statement Other comprehensive - 2 - - - 2 income At 30 Jun 12 7 - (24) (7) (12) 2022

Unrecognised deferred tax assets

We have total unused tax losses of GBP896 million for which a deferred tax asset of GBP212 million has not been recognised. The impact of recognising the deferred tax asset in the future would be material.

Although there is an expectation for profits in the near future, the tax benefits would be spread over a number of years. In addition, the 50% corporate loss restriction in place extends the timeline over which we can offset losses against future profits. This will be reassessed for the year ending 31 December 2023 in light of actual performance against management forecasts and prevailing market conditions. There is no time limit beyond which these losses expire. 6. Loans and advances to customers

30 Jun 2023 Gross carrying amount ECL Net carrying amount GBP'million allowance GBP'million GBP'million Retail mortgages 7,591 (21) 7,570 Consumer lending 1,410 (93) 1,317 Commercial lending 3,768 (83) 3,685 Total loans and advances to customers 12,769 (197) 12,572 31 Dec 2022 Gross carrying amount ECL Net carrying amount GBP'million allowance GBP'million GBP'million Retail mortgages 7,649 (20) 7,629 Consumer lending 1,480 (75) 1,405 Commercial lending 4,160 (92) 4,068 Total loans and advances to customers 13,289 (187) 13,102 30 Jun 2022 Gross carrying amount ECL Net carrying amount GBP'million allowance GBP'million GBP'million Retail mortgages 6,785 (18) 6,767 Consumer lending 1,269 (56) 1,213 Commercial lending 4,481 (97) 4,384 Total loans and advances to customers 12,535 (171) 12,364

Loans and advances to customers by category

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Residential owner occupied 5,501 5,507 4,977 Retail buy-to-let 2,090 2,142 1,808 Total retail mortgages 7,591 7,649 6,785 Overdrafts 45 60 70 Credit cards 23 19 16 Motor finance 5 - - Term loans 1,337 1,401 1,183 Total consumer lending 1,410 1,480 1,269 Total retail lending 9,001 9,129 8,054 Professional buy-to-let 615 731 853 Bounce back loans 638 801 984 Coronavirus business interruption loans 106 127 145 Recovery loan scheme 365 385 357 Other term loans 1,450 1,578 1,638 Commercial term loans 3,174 3,622 3,977 Overdrafts and revolving credit facilities 155 122 110 Credit cards 4 4 4 Asset and invoice finance 435 412 390 Total commercial lending 3,768 4,160 4,481 Total gross loans to customers 12,769 13,289 12,535

Credit risk exposures

Retail mortgages

30 Jun 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 6,632 763 41 - 7,436 1 to 29 days past due 2 26 10 - 38 30 to 89 days past due - 29 19 - 48 90+ days past due - - 69 - 69 Gross carrying amount 6,634 818 139 - 7,591 31 Dec 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 6,194 1,289 33 - 7,516 1 to 29 days past due 1 21 7 - 29 30 to 89 days past due - 33 15 - 48 90+ days past due - - 56 - 56 Gross carrying amount 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 30 Jun 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 5,420 1,226 27 - 6,673 1 to 29 days past due 1 18 10 - 29 30 to 89 days past due - 19 14 - 33 90+ days past due - - 50 - 50 Gross carrying amount 5,421 1,263 101 - 6,785

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -20-

Consumer lending

30 Jun 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 1,020 304 3 - 1,327 1 to 29 days past due 3 2 - - 5 30 to 89 days past due - 13 6 - 19 90+ days past due - - 59 - 59 Gross carrying amount 1,023 319 68 - 1,410 31 Dec 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 1,172 235 3 - 1,410 1 to 29 days past due 8 2 - - 10 30 to 89 days past due - 13 5 - 18 90+ days past due - - 42 - 48 Gross carrying amount 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 30 Jun 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 1,089 133 2 - 1,224 1 to 29 days past due 3 2 - - 5 30 to 89 days past due - 10 4 - 14 90+ days past due - - 26 - 26 Gross carrying amount 1,092 145 32 - 1,269

Commercial lending

30 Jun 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 3,078 417 70 - 3,565 1 to 29 days past due 44 30 6 - 80 30 to 89 days past due - 41 9 - 50 90+ days past due - - 73 - 73 Gross carrying amount 3,122 488 158 - 3,768 31 Dec 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 3,453 419 67 - 3,939 1 to 29 days past due 21 36 5 - 62 30 to 89 days past due - 40 20 - 60 90+ days past due - - 99 - 99 Gross carrying amount 3,474 495 191 - 4,160 30 Jun 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 3,646 510 89 - 4,245 1 to 29 days past due 8 46 17 - 71 30 to 89 days past due - 56 14 - 70 90+ days past due - 3 92 - 95 Gross carrying amount 3,654 615 212 - 4,481

Total lending

30 Jun 2023 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 10,730 1,484 114 - 12,328 1 to 29 days past due 49 58 16 - 123 30 to 89 days past due - 83 34 - 117 90+ days past due - - 201 - 201 Gross carrying amount 10,779 1,625 365 - 12,769 31 Dec 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 10,819 1,943 103 - 12,865 1 to 29 days past due 30 59 12 - 101 30 to 89 days past due - 86 40 - 126 90+ days past due - - 197 - 197 Gross carrying amount 10,849 2,088 352 - 13,289 30 Jun 2022 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Up to date 10,155 1,869 118 - 12,142 1 to 29 days past due 12 66 27 - 105 30 to 89 days past due - 85 32 - 117 90+ days past due - 3 168 - 171 Gross carrying amount 10,167 2,023 345 - 12,535

Loss allowance

Retail mortgages

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2023 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 (6) (11) (3) - (20) 6,189 1,332 108 - 7,629 Transfers to/from stage 1 672 (670) (2) - - (5) 5 - - - 667 (665) (2) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (177) 177 - - - - - - - - (177) 177 - - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (16) (24) 40 - - - - - - - (16) (24) 40 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 3 (2) (1) - - 3 (2) (1) - - New lending 425 58 - - 483 - (1) - - (1) 425 57 - - 482 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (95) (12) - - (107) - - - - - (95) (12) - - (107) interest accrued Derecognitions (370) (54) (10) - (434) - - - - - (370) (54) (10) - (434) Changes to assumptions - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Balance at 30 Jun 2023 6,634 818 139 - 7,591 (8) (9) (4) - (21) 6,626 809 135 - 7,570 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jul 2022 5,421 1,263 101 - 6,785 (5) (10) (3) - (18) 5,416 1,253 98 - 6,767 Transfers to/from stage 1 94 (92) (2) - - (1) 2 (1) - - 93 (90) (3) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 144 (141) (3) - - - - - - - 144 (141) (3) - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (13) (12) 25 - - - 1 (1) - - (13) (11) 24 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 2 - - - 2 2 - - - 2 New lending 1,155 402 1 - 1,558 - (5) - - (5) 1,155 397 1 - 1,553 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (73) (9) (4) - (86) - - - - - (73) (9) (4) - (86) interest accrued Derecognitions (533) (68) (7) - (608) (2) 2 2 - 2 (535) (66) (5) - (606) Changes to assumptions - - - - - - (1) - - (1) - (1) - - (1) Balance at 31 Dec 2022 6,195 1,343 111 - 7,649 (6) (11) (3) - (20) 6,189 1,332 108 - 7,629 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2022 5,546 1,063 114 - 6723 (2) (12) (5) - (19) 5,544 1,051 109 - 6,704 Transfers to/from stage 1 199 (189) (10) - - (3) 2 1 - - 196 (187) (9) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (343) 346 (3) - - - - - - - (343) 346 (3) - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (3) (10) 13 - - - - - - - (3) (10) 13 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 2 (1) - - 1 2 (1) - - 1 New lending 511 147 - - 658 (3) (2) - - (5) 508 145 - - 653 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (57) (13) (1) - (71) - - - - - (57) (13) (1) - (71) interest accrued Derecognitions (432) (81) (12) - (525) 1 - 1 - 2 (431) (81) (11) - (523) Changes to assumptions - - - - - - 3 - - 3 - 3 - - 3 Balance at 30 Jun 2022 5,421 1,263 101 - 6,785 (5) (10) (3) - (18) 5,416 1,253 98 - 6,767

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -21-

Consumer lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2023 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 (21) (12) (42) - (75) 1,159 238 8 - 1,405 Transfers to/from stage 1 29 (29) - - - (2) 2 - - - 27 (27) - - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (180) 180 - - - 2 (2) - - - (178) 178 - - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (17) (8) 25 - - 1 2 (3) - - (16) (6) 22 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 1 (5) (16) - (20) 1 (5) (16) - (20) New lending 240 7 1 - 248 (4) - (1) - (5) 236 7 - - 243 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (133) (62) (3) - (198) - - - - - (133) (62) (3) - (198) interest accrued Derecognitions (96) (19) (5) - (120) 2 1 4 - 7 (94) (18) (1) - (113) Changes to assumptions - - - - - (2) 2 - - - (2) 2 - - - Balance at 30 Jun 2023 1,023 319 68 - 1,410 (23) (12) (58) - (93) 1,000 307 10 - 1,317 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jul 2022 1,092 145 32 - 1,269 (20) (9) (27) - (56) 1,072 136 5 - 1,213 Transfers to/from stage 1 3 (3) - - - - - - - - 3 (3) - - - Transfers to/from stage 2 12 (12) - - - - - - - - 12 (12) - - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (12) (2) 14 - - 1 - (1) - - (11) (2) 13 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 1 2 (6) - (3) 1 2 (6) - (3) New lending 223 146 10 - 379 (5) (6) (8) - (19) 218 140 2 - 360 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (51) (15) (4) - (70) - - - - - (51) (15) (4) - (70) interest accrued Derecognitions (87) (9) (2) - (98) 1 - - - 1 (86) (9) (2) - (97) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 1 1 - - 2 1 1 - - 2 Balance at 31 Dec 2022 1,180 250 50 - 1,480 (21) (12) (42) - (75) 1,159 238 8 - 1,405 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2022 786 82 21 1 890 (18) (8) (16) - (42) 768 74 5 1 848 Transfers to/from stage 1 16 (16) - - - (2) 2 - - - 14 (14) - - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (108) 108 - - - 1 (1) - - - (107) 107 - - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (9) (4) 13 - - - 2 (2) - - (9) (2) 11 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 1 (5) (9) - (13) 1 (5) (9) - (13) New lending 583 10 2 - 595 (10) (1) (1) - (12) 573 9 1 - 583 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (93) (26) (2) (1) (122) - - - - - (93) (26) (2) (1) (122) interest accrued Derecognitions (83) (9) (2) - (94) 4 1 1 - 6 (79) (8) (1) - (88) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 4 1 - - 5 4 1 - - 5 Balance at 30 Jun 2022 1,092 145 32 - 1,269 (20) (9) (27) - (56) 1,072 136 5 - 1,213

Commercial lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2023 3,474 495 191 - 4,160 (39) (28) (25) - (92) 3,435 467 166 - 4,068 Transfers to/from stage 1 40 (39) (1) - - (2) 2 - - - 38 (37) (1) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (146) 148 (2) - - 2 (3) 1 - - (144) 145 (1) - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (38) (34) 72 - - - 2 (2) - - (38) (32) 70 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 2 (4) (3) - (5) 2 (4) (3) - (5) New lending 253 5 4 - 262 (5) - - - (5) 248 5 4 - 257 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (191) (25) (9) - (225) - - - - - (191) (25) (9) - (225) interest accrued Derecognitions (270) (62) (97) - (429) 4 3 3 - 10 (266) (59) (94) - (419) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 8 2 (1) - 9 8 2 (1) - 9 Balance at 30 Jun 2023 3,122 488 158 - 3,768 (30) (26) (27) - (83) 3,092 462 131 - 3,685 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jul 2022 3,654 615 212 - 4,481 (33) (33) (31) - (97) 3,621 582 181 - 4,384 Transfers to/from stage 1 41 (41) - - - (1) 1 - - - 40 (40) - - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (21) 20 - - (1) - - - - - (21) 20 - - (1) Transfers to/from stage 3 11 63 (74) - - - - - - - 11 63 (74) - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 1 (1) - - - 1 (1) - - - New lending 258 (17) 16 - 257 (5) - (1) - (6) 253 (17) 15 - 251 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (150) (19) (10) - (179) - - - - - (150) (19) (10) - (179) interest accrued Derecognitions (319) (126) 47 - (398) 2 6 8 - 16 (317) (120) 55 - (382) Changes to assumptions - - - - - (3) (1) (1) - (5) (3) (1) (1) - (5) Balance at 31 Dec 2022 3,474 495 191 - 4,160 (39) (28) (25) - (92) 3,435 467 166 - 4,068 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2022 3,739 780 327 - 4,846 (27) (29) (52) - (108) 3,712 751 275 - 4,738 Transfers to/from stage 1 164 (163) (1) - - (6) 6 - - - 158 (157) (1) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (135) 137 (1) - 1 1 (1) - - - (134) 136 (1) - 1 Transfers to/from stage 3 (98) (108) 206 - - - 4 (4) - - (98) (104) 202 - - Net remeasurement due to transfers - - - - - 3 (4) - - (1) 3 (4) - - (1) New lending 427 54 2 - 483 (7) (2) (1) - (10) 420 52 1 - 473 Repayments, additional drawdowns and (180) (25) (5) - (210) - - - - - (180) (25) (5) - (210) interest accrued Derecognitions (263) (60) (316) - (639) 1 1 22 - 24 (262) (59) (294) - (615) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 2 (8) 4 - (2) 2 (8) 4 - (2) Balance at 30 Jun 2022 3,654 615 212 - 4,481 (33) (33) (31) - (97) 3,621 582 181 - 4,384

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -22-

Total lending

Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2023 10,849 2,088 352 - 13,289 (66) (51) (70) - (187) 10,783 2,037 282 - 13,102 Transfers to/from stage 1 741 (738) (3) - - (9) 9 - - - 732 (729) (3) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (503) 505 (2) - - 4 (5) 1 - - (499) 500 (1) - - Transfers to/from stage 3 (71) (66) 137 - - 1 4 (5) - - (70) (62) 132 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 6 (11) (20) - (25) 6 (11) (20) - (25) transfers New lending 918 70 5 - 993 (9) (1) (1) - (11) 909 69 4 - 982 Repayments, additional drawdowns and interest (419) (99) (12) - (530) - - - - - (419) (99) (12) - (530) accrued Derecognitions (736) (135) (112) - (983) 6 4 7 - 17 (730) (131) (105) - (966) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 6 4 (1) - 9 6 4 (1) - 9 Balance at 30 Jun 2023 10,779 1,625 365 - 12,769 (61) (47) (89) - (197) 10,718 1,578 276 - 12,572 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jul 2022 10,167 2,023 345 - 12,535 (58) (52) (61) - (171) 10,109 1,971 284 - 12,364 Transfers to/from stage 1 138 (136) (2) - - (2) 3 (1) - - 136 (133) (3) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 135 (133) (3) - (1) - - - - - 135 (133) (3) - (1) Transfers to/from stage 3 (14) 49 (35) - - 1 1 (2) - - (13) 50 (37) - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 4 1 (6) - (1) 4 1 (6) - (1) transfers New lending 1,636 531 27 - 2,194 (10) (11) (9) - (30) 1,626 520 18 - 2,164 Repayments, additional drawdowns and interest (274) (43) (18) - (335) - - - - - (274) (43) (18) - (335) accrued Derecognitions (939) (203) 38 - (1,104) 1 8 10 - 19 (938) (195) 48 - (1,085) Changes to assumptions - - - - - (2) (1) (1) - (4) (2) (1) (1) - (4) Balance at 31 Dec 2022 10,849 2,088 352 - 13,289 (66) (51) (70) - (187) 10,783 2,037 282 - 13,102 Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Net carrying amount GBP'million Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total Stage Stage Stage POCI Total 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Balance at 1 Jan 2022 10,071 1,925 462 1 12,459 (47) (49) (73) - (169) 10,024 1,876 389 1 12,290 Transfers to/from stage 1 379 (368) (11) - - (11) 10 1 - - 368 (358) (10) - - Transfers to/from stage 2 (586) 591 (4) - 1 2 (2) - - - (584) 589 (4) - 1 Transfers to/from stage 3 (110) (122) 232 - - - 6 (6) - - (110) (116) 226 - - Net remeasurement due to - - - - - 6 (10) (9) - (13) 6 (10) (9) - (13) transfers New lending 1,521 211 4 - 1,736 (20) (5) (2) - (27) 1,501 206 2 - 1,709 Repayments, additional drawdowns and interest (330) (64) (8) (1) (403) - - - - - (330) (64) (8) (1) (403) accrued Derecognitions (778) (150) (330) - (1,258) 6 2 24 - 32 (772) (148) (306) - (1,226) Changes to assumptions - - - - - 6 (4) 4 - 6 6 (4) 4 - 6 Balance at 30 Jun 2022 10,167 2,023 345 - 12,535 (58) (52) (61) - (171) 10,109 1,971 284 - 12,364 7. Property, plant and equipment Investment Leasehold Freehold land & Fixtures fittings & IT Right of use Total property improvements buildings equipment hardware assets GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 Jan 2023 12 261 372 22 8 283 958 Additions - - 5 - - - 5 Disposals - - - - - (4) (4) Write offs (2) - - - - - (2) Transfers - (5) 5 - - - - 30 Jun 2023 10 256 382 22 8 279 957 Accumulated depreciation 1 Jan 2023 8 69 34 20 2 77 210 Charge for the - 6 3 1 1 6 17 period Disposal - - - - - (1) (1) Write offs (2) - - - - - (2) Transfers - (2) 2 - - - - 30 Jun 2023 6 73 39 21 3 82 224 Net book value as at 4 183 343 1 5 197 733 30 Jun 2023 Cost 1 Jul 2022 18 270 342 22 1 295 948 Additions - - 21 - 7 1 29 Disposals - - - - - (13) (13) Transfers - (9) 9 - - - - Moved to held (6) - - - - - (6) for sale 31 Dec 2022 12 261 372 22 8 283 958 Accumulated depreciation 1 Jul 2022 12 64 31 18 - 74 199 Charge for the - 6 2 2 2 6 18 period Impairments 1 - - - - - 1 Disposals - - - - - (3) (3) Moved to held (5) - - - - - (5) for sale Transfers - (1) 1 - - - - 31 Dec 2022 8 69 34 20 2 77 210 Net book value as at 4 192 338 2 6 206 748 31 Dec 2022 Cost 1 Jan 2022 18 280 341 24 1 295 959 Additions - - 1 - - - 1 Write-offs - (10) - (2) - - (12) 30 Jun 2022 18 270 342 22 1 295 948 Accumulated depreciation 1 January 2022 12 68 28 19 - 67 194 Charge for the - 6 3 1 - 7 17 period Write-offs - (10) - (2) - - (12) 30 Jun 2022 12 64 31 18 - 74 199 Net book value as at 6 206 311 4 1 221 749 30 Jun 2022 8. Intangible assets Goodwill Brands Software Total GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Cost 1 Jan 2023 10 2 338 350 Additions - - 12 12 30 Jun 2023 10 2 350 362 Accumulated amortisation 1 Jan 2023 - - 134 134 Charge for the period - - 21 21 30 Jun 2023 - - 155 155

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -23-

Net book value as at 30 Jun 2023 10 2 195 207 Cost 1 Jul 2022 10 2 332 344 Additions - - 12 12 Write-offs - - (6) (6) 31 Dec 2022 10 2 338 350 Accumulated amortisation 1 Jul 2022 - - 117 117 Charge for the period - - 22 22 Write-offs - - (5) (5) 31 Dec 2022 - - 134 134 Net book value as at 31 Dec 2022 10 2 204 216 Cost 1 January 2022 10 2 336 348 Additions - - 12 12 Write-offs - - (16) (16) 30 June 2022 10 2 332 344 Accumulated amortisation 1 January 2022 - - 105 105 Charge for the period - - 20 20 Write-offs - - (8) (8) 30 June 2022 - - 117 117 Net book value as at 30 June 2022 10 2 215 227 9. Deposits from Customers 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Deposits from retail customers 7,557 7,851 8,138 Deposits from commercial customers 7,972 8,163 8,376 Total deposits from customers 15,529 16,014 16,514 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Demand: current accounts 7,106 7,888 7,770 Demand: savings accounts 7,218 7,501 7,817 Fixed term: savings accounts 1,205 625 927 Deposits from customers 15,529 16,014 16,514 10. Debt securities Name Issue Currency Amount issued Coupon Call date Maturity date GBP'million rate date Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated 26/06/ GBP 250 9.139% n/a 26/06/2028 Notes 2018 Fixed Rate Reset Senior Non-Preferred 08/10/ GBP 350 9.500% 08/10/ 08/10/2025 Notes 2019 2024

During the first six months of the year we took the decision not to call our Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Notes (the 'Notes') issued by Metro Bank PLC, which had a call date on 26 June 2023. As a result, the interest rate on the Notes reset from 5.500% to 9.139%.

In December 2022 the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate agreed to provide a temporary, time-limited, adjustment for the Notes with respect to MREL eligibility until 26 June 2025. This came into effect upon the implementation of our holding company on 19 May 2023. The adjustment permitted the Notes to remain eligible to count towards our MREL requirement until 26 June 2025. On 28 July 2023 the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate agreed to a further extension, permitting the Notes to remain eligible to count towards our MREL requirement until their maturity date on 26 June 2028. The eligibility of the Notes for Tier 2 capital will amortise over the final five years of their term to maturity. 11. Lease liabilities

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million At beginning of the period 248 264 269 Additions and modifications (1) 1 - Disposals (4) (11) - Lease payments made (12) (12) (13) Interest on lease liabilities 7 6 8 At the end of the period 238 248 264 12. Share capital

As at 30 June 2023 we had 172.6 million ordinary shares of 0.0001 pence (31 December 2022: 172.4 million, 30 June 2022: 172.4 million) in issue.

Called up ordinary share capital (issued and fully paid)

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million At beginning of the period - - - Cancellation of Metro Bank PLC share capital1 - - - Issuance of Metro Bank Holdings PLC share capital1 - - - Bonus issue 965 - - Capital reduction (965) - - At end of the period - - - 1. The cancelled called up share capital of Metro Bank PLC and new share capital of Metro Bank Holdings PLCamount to GBP172 and as such have been rounded to GBPnil.

Share premium

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million At beginning of the period 1,964 1,964 1,964 Cancelation of Metro Bank PLC share premium (1,964) - - At end of the period - 1,964 1,964

Redeemable preference shares

In addition to the share capital set out above Metro Bank Holdings PLC has GBP50,000 of redeemable preference shares which were issued to Robert Sharpe (Chair) and Daniel Frumkin (Chief Executive Officer) upon the initial incorporation of the legal entity on 29 September 2022. These shares are in the process of being redeemed.

New holding company

As set out in note 1, on 19 May 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC became the listed entity and new holding company of Metro Bank PLC. As part of the insertion of Metro Bank Holdings PLC, the existing listed share capital and share premium of Metro Bank PLC was cancelled and the share capital and share premium amounts transferred to retained earnings. Metro Bank PLC subsequently issued the same number of new unlisted 0.0001p ordinary shares to Metro Bank Holdings PLC. Each existing holder of Metro Bank PLC share was issued with an equivalent number of new shares in Metro Bank Holdings PLC, with the nominal value of 0.0001p, as part of a share for share exchange.

The difference between the new nominal share capital in Metro Bank Holdings PLC and the net assets of Metro Bank PLC was recognised in a merger reserve. This merger reserve was capitalised through the allotment of 964,505,616 million special shares of 0.0001p each, which were then subsequently reduced to provide the Metro Bank Holdings PLC with distributable reserves.

As at 30 June 2023 all of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's retained earnings are distributable other than GBP50,000 which it is required to retain as a publicly listed company. 13. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) attributable to our ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

Diluted EPS has been calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) attributable to our ordinary equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on the conversion to shares of options granted to colleagues. As we were loss making during the six months periods to 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2022, the share options would be antidilutive, as they would reduce the loss per share. Therefore, all the outstanding options have been disregarded in the calculation of dilutive EPS for these periods.

Half year to Half year to Half year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders (GBP'million) 12.7 (11.0) (61.7) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousands) Basic 172,583 172,464 172,421 Adjustment for share awards 6,790 - - Diluted 179,373 172,464 172,421 Earnings per share (pence) Basic 7.4 (6.4) (35.8) Diluted 7.1 (6.4) (35.8) 14. Fair value of financial instruments Quoted market Using observable With significant Total Carrying price inputs unobservable inputs value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 fair value GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -24-

GBP'million 30 Jun 2023 Assets Loan and advances to customers 12,572 - - 11,782 11,782 Investment securities held at FVOCI 489 489 - - 489 Investment securities held at 4,826 3,174 1,295 33 4,502 amortised cost Financial assets held at FVTPL 1 - - 1 1 Derivative financial assets 26 - 26 - 26 Liabilities Deposits from customers 15,529 - - 15,517 15,517 Deposits from central banks 3,800 - - 3,800 3,800 Debt securities 573 - - 440 440 Derivative financial liabilities 25 - 25 - 25 Repurchase agreements 363 - - 363 363 31 Dec 2022 Assets Loan and advances to customers 13,102 - - 12,321 12,321 Investment securities held at FVOCI 571 533 38 - 571 Investment securities held at amortised cost 5,343 3,834 1,135 40 5,009 Financial assets held at FVTPL 1 - - 1 1 Derivative financial assets 23 - 23 - 23 Liabilities Deposits from customers 16,014 - - 16,004 16,004 Deposits from central banks 3,800 - - 3,800 3,800 Debt securities 571 423 - - 423 Derivative financial liabilities 26 - 26 - 26 Repurchase agreements 238 - - 238 238 30 Jun 2022 Assets Loan and advances to customers 12,364 - - 12,498 12,498 Investment securities held at FVOCI 781 743 38 - 781 Investment securities held at amortised cost 5,393 3,685 1,482 53 5,220 Financial assets held at FVTPL 2 - - 2 2 Derivative financial assets 11 - 11 - 11 Liabilities Deposits from customers 16,514 - - 16,377 16,377 Deposits from central banks 3,800 - - 3,800 3,800 Debt securities 577 447 - - 447 Derivative financial liabilities 19 - 19 - 19 Repurchase agreements 166 - - 166 166

Cash and balances with the Bank of England, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, assets classified as held for sale and other assets and liabilities which meet the definition of financial instruments are not included in the tables. Their carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

An inverse relationship exists between interest rates and fair value and therefore as base rates have continued to rise this has seen the fair value of our fixed-rate financial instruments continue to remain below their carrying amount. As these financial instruments approach maturity their fair value will pull back to their carrying value.

The significant majority of our investment securities held at amortised cost are Bank of England eligible so are available for entering into repurchase agreements, should we need additional liquidity. The remainder of our investment securities are held at fair value and therefore market movements on these assets are already reflected in our reserves and capital ratios.

Information on how fair values are calculated is explained below.

Loans and advances to customers

Fair value is calculated based on the present value of future principal and interest cash flows, discounted at the market rate of interest at the balance sheet date, adjusted for future credit losses and prepayments, if considered material.

Investment securities

The fair value of investment securities is based on either observed market prices for those securities that have an active trading market (Level 1 assets), or using observable inputs (in the case of Level 2 assets).

Financial assets held at fair value through profit and loss

The financial assets at fair value through profit and loss relate to the loans and advances previously assumed by the RateSetter provision fund.

Deposits from customers

Fair values are estimated using discounted cash flows, applying current rates offered for deposits of similar remaining maturities. The fair value of a deposit repayable on demand is approximated by its carrying value.

Debt securities

Fair values are determined using the quoted market price at the balance sheet date. Whilst previously classified as a Level 1 instrument, as at 30 June 2023 this was reclassified as a Level 3 instrument due to low trading volumes on these instruments.

Deposits from central banks/repurchase agreements

Fair values approximate carrying amounts as their balances are generally short-dated.

Derivative financial assets and liabilities The fair values of derivatives are obtained from discounted cash flow models as appropriate. 15. Legal proceedings and regulatory matters

As part of the normal course of business we are subject to legal and regulatory matters. The matters outlined below represent contingent liabilities and as such at the reporting date no provision has been made for any of these cases within the financial statements. This is because, based on the facts currently known, it is not practicable to predict the outcome, if any, of these matters or reliably estimate any financial impact. Their inclusion does not constitute any admission of wrongdoing or legal liability.

Financial Crime

The FCA is currently undertaking enquiries regarding our financial crime systems and controls. We continue to engage and co-operate fully with the FCA in relation to these matters.

Magic Money Machine litigation

In 2022 Arkeyo LLC, a software company based in the United States, filed a civil suit with a stated value of over GBP24 million against us in the English High Court alleging, among other matters, that we infringed their copyright and misappropriated their trade secrets relating to money counting machines (i.e. our Magic Money Machines). We believe Arkeyo LLC's claims are without merit and are vigorously defending the claim. 16. Post balance sheet events

Tier 2 MREL eligibility

As set out in Note 10, on 28 July 2023 the Bank of England's Resolution Directorate agreed to a further extension to the pre-existing adjustment with respect to our GBP250 million 9.139% Tier 2 Notes regarding their MREL eligibility.

The adjustment permits the Tier 2 Notes to remain eligible to count towards our MREL requirement until their maturity date of 26 June 2028. Their eligibility as Tier 2 regulatory capital will continue to amortise from the call date (26 June 2023) over their remaining life.

Early repayment of TFSME

On 28 and ?31 July we made early repayments totalling GBP550 million to the Bank of England in respect of amounts we had drawn down under TFSME. The repayment was financed using long-dated repurchase agreements. Following these repayments, the amount remaining due under the scheme total GBP3,250 million. These will mature in 2025 and 2027 in the amounts of GBP1,860 million and GBP1,390 million respectively.

There have been no other material post balance sheet events.

END OF the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

In the reporting of financial information, we use certain measures that are not required under IFRS, the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles under which we report. These measures are consistent with those used by management to assess underlying performance. These alternative performance measures have been defined below, where a measure relates to a half year any financial statement lines marked with an * have been annualised in the calculation.

Cost of deposits

Interest expense on customer deposits divided by the average deposits from customers for the period.

Half year to Half year to Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Interest on customer deposits* 51.0 20.5 12.4 32.9 Average deposits from customer 15,580 16,509 16,444 16,351 Cost of deposits (annualised) 0.66% 0.25% 0.14% 0.20%

Cost of risk

Expected credit loss expense divided by average gross loans.

Half year to Half year to Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Expected credit loss expense* 11.3 22.0 17.9 39.9 Average gross lending 12,934 12,871 12,346 12,611 Cost of risk (annualised) 0.18% 0.33% 0.29% 0.32%

Coverage ratio

Expected credit losses as a percentage of gross loans.

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Expected credit losses 197 187 171 Gross loans and advances to customers 12,769 13,289 12,535 Coverage ratio 1.54% 1.41% 1.36%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -25-

Net loans and advances to customers expressed as a percentage of total deposits as at the period end.

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Net loans and advances to customers 12,572 13,102 12,364 Deposits from customer 15,529 16,014 16,514 Loan-to-deposit ratio 81% 82% 75%

Net-interest margin

Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Half year to Half year to Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Net interest income* 221.5 223.3 180.8 404.1 Average interest-earning assets 20,900 20,973 21,085 21,029 Net interest margin (annualised) 2.14% 2.11% 1.73% 1.92%

Non-performing loan ratio

Gross balance of loans in stage 3 (non-performing loans) as a percentage of gross loans as at period end.

30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Stage 3 loans 365 352 345 Loans and advances to customers 12,769 13,289 12,535 Non-performing loan ratio 2.86% 2.65% 2.75%

Statutory cost:income ratio

Statutory total operating expenses as a percentage of statutory total income.

Half year to Half year to Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Operating expenses 259.7 275.5 278.8 554.3 Total income 286.4 287.0 236.5 523.5 Statutory cost:income ratio 91% 96% 118% 106%

Underlying cost:income ratio

Underlying total operating expenses as a percentage of underlying total income.

Half year to Half year to Half year to Full year to 30 Jun 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2022 GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Underlying operating expenses 258.2 266.5 266.3 532.8 Total underlying income 285.6 285.9 236.2 522.1 Underlying cost:income ratio 90% 93% 113% 102%

Underlying profit/(loss)

Underlying profit/(loss) represents an adjusted measure, excluding the effect of certain items that are considered to distort period-on-period comparisons, in order to provide readers with a better and more relevant understanding of the underlying trends in the business.

Non-underlying item Description Reason for exclusion Impairment and The impairments and write-offs relating to property, write-offs of The costs associated with non-current plant, equipment and intangible assets are removed as property, plant, assets that are either no longer being used they distort comparison between periods. This is on equipment and by or are no longer generating future the basis that the write-offs and impairments relate intangible assets economic benefit for the business. to specific events and triggers which are not consistent between periods. The commitments under the Capability and Innovation These costs and income relate to the Fund continue through to 2025. The costs associated delivering the commitments associated with with fulfilling the commitments and associated income Net C&I costs the Capability and Innovation Fund (awarded are felt to distort period-on-period comparison. by BCR). Given the offsetting nature of the income and expenditure, there is no net impact on our profitability from this adjustment. The remediation costs are felt to be time limited and Remediation costs consists of money spent will disappear once the investigations have in relation to the RWA adjustment including concluded. As such are removed to allow greater Remediation costs the associated investigations by the PRA comparability between periods. Following the and FCA as well as work undertaken in conclusion of the investigations by the PRA, FCA and relation to financial crime. OFAC in 2022, remediation costs primarily relate to the ongoing regulatory matters regarding financial crime. Transformation costs primarily consist of The transformation costs are seen as a nonrecurring the costs associated with redundancy cost stream aimed at addressing the challenges the Transformation costs programmes during the year as part of our business faces. These are therefore removed in order approach to right-sizing teams as well as to prevent period-on-period distortion. Following the the costs of work undertaken to establish conclusion of our transformation plan in 2022 no our cost reduction programme. transformation costs have been recognised in 2023. Costs associated with the establishment and In 2022 we started work on implementing our new Holding company insertion of a holding company (Metro Bank holding company which was successfully implemented in insertion costs Holdings PLC) above the current operating May 2023. As such they have been excluded from our company (Metro Bank PLC) to meet regulatory underlying results to avoid distortion between requirements. periods. Impairment and Holding Statutory write offs of PPE Net C&I Transformation Remediation company Underlying Half year to 30 Jun 2023 basis and intangible costs costs costs insertion basis assets GBP'million costs GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million GBP'million Net interest income 221.5 - - - - - 221.5 Net fee and commission 42.2 - - - - - 42.2 income Net gains on sale of assets 0.8 - - - - - 0.8 Other income 21.9 - (0.8) - - - 21.1 Total income 286.4 - (0.8) - - - 285.6 General operating expenses (221.4) - 0.8 - (0.8) 1.5 (219.9) Depreciation and (38.3) - - - - - (38.3) amortisation Impairment and write offs of property, plant, equipment - - - - - - - and intangible assets Total operating expenses (259.7) - 0.8 - (0.8) 1.5 (258.2) Expected credit loss expense (11.3) - - - - - (11.3) Profit before tax 15.4 - - - (0.8) 1.5 16.1 Half year to 31 Dec 2022 Net interest income 223.3 - - - - - 223.3 Net fee and commission 42.3 - - - - - 42.3 income Net gains on sale of assets - - - - - - - Other income 21.4 - (1.1) - - - 20.3 Total income 287.0 - (1.1) - - - 285.9 General operating expenses (234.4) - 1.1 2.3 2.3 1.8 (226.9) Depreciation and (39.6) - - - - - (39.6) amortisation Impairment and write offs of property, plant, equipment (1.5) 1.5 - - - - - and intangible assets Total operating expenses (275.5) 1.5 1.1 2.3 2.3 1.8 (266.5) Expected credit loss expense (22.0) - - - - - (22.0) Loss before tax (10.5) 1.5 - 2.3 2.3 1.8 (2.6) Half year to 30 Jun 2022

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half -26-

Net interest income 180.8 - 0.1 - - - 180.9 Net fee and commission 39.5 - - - - - 39.5 income Net gains on sale of assets - - - - - - - Other income 16.2 - (0.4) - - - 15.8 Total income 236.5 - (0.3) - - - 236.2 General operating expenses (233.2) - 0.3 1.0 3.0 - (228.9) Depreciation and (37.4) - - - - - (37.4) amortisation Impairment and write offs of property, plant, equipment (8.2) 8.2 - - - - - and intangible assets Total operating expenses (278.8) 8.2 0.3 1.0 3.0 - (266.3) Expected credit loss expense (17.9) - - - - - (17.9) Loss before tax (60.2) 8.2 - 1.0 3.0 - (48.0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Registered number

14387040 (England and Wales)

Registered office

One Southampton Row

London

WC1B 5HA

metrobankonline.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: IR TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews Sequence No.: 261360 EQS News ID: 1692473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1692473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)