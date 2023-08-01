Australian installer UV Solar has rolled out a new frameless solar panel that manufacturer GoodWe says is 60% lighter than conventional PV modules, making it ideal for rooftops that are unable to support traditional PV and racking.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-headquartered UV Solar has installed a 9.135 kW solar power system atop a local church in the outer suburbs of the Australian city. The installation features Goodwe's new lightweight Galaxy 315 W solar panels, accompanied by the Chinese manufacturer's 10 kW SDT inverters and an electric vehicle charger. The owners of Rock's Church ...

