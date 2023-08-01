London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Noon Dalton, the global business services provider, has been making some big moves recently. One of these is the recent addition of Mark Walton as their new Chief Commercial Officer.

Mark Walton, known to most in the BPO space in the UK, has a rich history in the industry. Prior to joining Noon Dalton, Mark was the CEO of Sensée, where he was responsible for all strategy, health, growth, and profitability of the company. His efforts saw the company grow by over 400% in three years. He credits his success in part, to his drive to create a market-leading, ethical, and socially sustainable company - an ethos that he is bringing with him into Noon Dalton.

Apart from his position at Sensée, he previously founded and ran the specialist consultancy company, Aquira for ten years, focused on assisting blue-chip clients with their Data, Customer & Sales strategies, and has been business development director for some of the world-leading contact centre brands.

Mark's track record as a proven growth specialist and a dedicated impact hero made him the perfect fit for Noon Dalton. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the people who work within the global business services space.

Outside of his professional career, Mark is an Angel Investor and has helped many a start-up find their feet in the business world. One such company of which he is particularly proud is the alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint - now the UK's second-largest alcohol-free beer brand.

Mark is also NED for the leading HomeWorking Health, Safety and Well-being Ap 'Flex,' which ensures the compliance and safety of an organisations' Home-Based Employees.

When he is not helping smaller businesses shine, people can find him spending his free time with his wife, his three daughters, and his grandchildren. He enjoys cooking, property restoration, cold-water swimming, and cycling. Of course, he enjoys a good book or a film night, but he particularly enjoys going to the theatre when he is in London.

Mark is truly an inspiration to anyone within this industry but also to those who are looking towards a more sustainable and impactful way of growing. His passion for people shines through the way he does business and underpins all strategies.

Noon Dalton is happy to welcome Mark and cannot wait to see the positive growth he is sure to bring.

