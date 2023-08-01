

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial services group, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 46.310 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 11.733 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, helped by growth in revenue.



Net income for the quarter increased to 23.331 billion yen or 7.40 yen per share from 1.696 billion yen or 0.52 yen per share last year.



Net revenue grew 16.7% to 348.913 billion from 299.028 billion in the previous year.



