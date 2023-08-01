AFP and SES will continue to deliver global live news events in an extended partnership

Agence France-Presse (AFP), a leading global news agency, is extending its partnership with SES, enabling its customers to continue leveraging the innovative AFPTV Live platform for real-time access to live news and events from around the world, both companies announced today.

AFPTV Live, based on SES 360, offers a platform that enables users to access AFP's live video news feeds and deliver content to their news studios via IP in a simple and secure way. Customers can also plan their news coverage with real-time information, collaborative agenda features and a chat tool connecting them to AFPTV's Live editors.

Since the platform's launch in 2018, AFP and SES have introduced numerous new features to AFPTV Live to optimise the user experience and capabilities of the platform, making it the first of its kind to offer advanced features such as replaying, refeeding, downloading and clipping live content from a single user interface.

"AFP is a visual-first news agency, with an unmatched network based in 260 locations around the world," said Marie-Noëlle Vallès, Video Business Development Strategy Director at AFP. "Our ability to seamlessly deliver our 1200+ live video news feeds every month on a massive scale is crucial. As our AFPTV Live platform continues to impress our customers with its ease of use, we look forward to collaborating with SES to keep updating and improving it in the years ahead."

"AFP is an iconic news organisation serving a huge, global audience with trusted, real-time multimedia news content," said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. "We are delighted to continue working side by side with AFP to expand and enhance the capabilities of the AFPTV Live platform with cutting-edge technology that makes it easier for AFP's customers to find and deliver the most important news to their audience."

To find out more about AFPTV Live, please visit our case study page.

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About AFP

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics. www.afp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731728297/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com