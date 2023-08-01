Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's Production Development in July 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

For the period 1 July to 31 July, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 3,000 metric tons of prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 2,800 metric tons were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime quality, was approximately 3,100 metric tons of dissolving pulp during the period.

Production in the month of August is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately one week of lost production as a result of planned maintenance stops

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.



Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

