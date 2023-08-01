NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has secured a letter of award from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) to develop a 550 MW solar project. It won it at a tariff of INR 2.56 ($0.031)/kWh through competitive bidding in the RECPDCL auction.From pv magazine India NTPC REL has secured a letter of award for a 550 MW solar project at a tariff of INR 2.56/kWh. The company won the capacity in REC Power Development and Consultancy's auction for 1.25 GW of solar projects connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). NTPC REL will execute the project on a build-own-operate basis. ...

