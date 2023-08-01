ZEASN Europe B.V.: ZEASN Acquires Foxxum and rlaxx TV to Establish the Leading Independent CTV OS and AVOD/FAST Product

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN Technology Private Ltd, a leading provider of solutions and services for smart homes, announces the acquisition of Foxxum GmbH, a leading provider of innovative CTV solutions, and rlaxx TV GmbH, an international AVOD/FAST streaming service. With this strategic move, the strengths of all three companies are combined, positioning ZEASN as the leading independent provider of CTV operating systems (OS) and AVOD/FAST products in the market.

With an installed base of 85 million CTVs worldwide and an AVOD/FAST service accessible on 1.2 billion devices in 27 countries, the combined companies offer a powerful and extensive platform for content distribution and monetization of user engagement.

As part of the integration process, Whale OS 3 and Foxxum OS 4 operating systems will be merged into the new Whale OS 4. The creation of Whale OS 4 will lead to accelerated growth and aims to grow from the combined installed base to over 200 million within 3 to 5 years. Additionally, the acquisition of Foxxum significantly expands the app portfolio of Whale OS 4. Combined with ZEASN's AI-enabled algorithms, data tracking tools, and personalized recommendations, Whale OS 4 intelligently curates content tailored to individual preferences. This empowers viewers to explore and enjoy new and exciting streaming options while enabling advertisers to effectively reach their desired audience.

The global streaming service, rlaxx TV, will be integrated with ZEASN's streaming service, Whale Live, to create an even more captivating platform. The merged services will continue to operate under the name rlaxx TV, offering a wide variety of appealing content to viewers worldwide.

A key aspect adopted from Foxxum's successful business model is the unique sharing of 80% of the monetization revenue of CTV operating systems with partners. This revenue-sharing approach will be incorporated by ZEASN and retained under the current name Mission 1 Joint Venture Alliance.

All Foxxum and rlaxx TV executives will remain on board, assuming leadership positions within the newly formed group. Their expertise and industry knowledge are invaluable in driving the company's future growth and success. The current shareholders of both Foxxum and rlaxx TV assumed shareholder positions in the group, underscoring their confidence in the combined entities' strategic direction and immense potential.

"We are delighted to welcome the talented teams from Foxxum and rlaxx TV to the global ZEASN family operating now in Europe, China, India, and North America to serve our customers globally," says Jason He, CEO of ZEASN. "Their expertise and market position, combined with our existing capabilities, will propel us to new heights in the CTV industry. Together, we will redefine the CTV landscape, offer a compelling alternative, and deliver world-class experiences for viewers. This is a significant step in preparing our company for a future IPO."

"The combination of three strong companies will accelerate our strategy to form the leading independent player that our customers have long demanded," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of Foxxum and rlaxx TV. "From day one, we are poised to swiftly outpace other independent players, surpassing them not merely in sheer installation numbers, but also through our industry expertise.With solid support from the global TV supply chain, we aim to position ourselves at eye level with industry giants like Google TV and Roku. I am extremely excited to merge our efforts with ZEASN. It feels like two parties have found the perfect match."

The first public presentation will take place at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam from September 15th to 18th, 2023, where ZEASN, Foxxum, and rlaxx TV will showcase their joint vision, products, and solutions.

