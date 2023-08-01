Trip.com: The UK travel experience consumers don't want to miss

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel service provider, Trip.com is upgrading the travel booking experience with its extensive features and innovative, all-in-one app offering.

UK customers can access booking services for flights, hotels, trains, cars and attractions, airport transfers, hotel & flight bundle packages, and digital gift cards, giving consumers outstanding flexibility and choice.

App users can receive real-time flight updates and tracking, plus free global internet calls using VoIP technology, currency exchange services and taxi instruction cards in the local language of your destination hotel. The goal is to make your experience seamless and stress-free.

That's not all! Trip.com has recently launched an updated version of its AI travel assistant, TripGenie. This innovative travel planner offers personalised recommendations and a conveniently accessible booking service through the app.

TripGenie goes above and beyond helping you book traditional travel services by suggesting popular tourist attractions and shopping hotspots and even providing booking links, images, and city maps - all in a friendly, conversational interface.

If this was not enough, you can now get access to exclusive flight discounts via the Trip.com app and save £5 on flights up to £100 and £10 on flights over £100. The promotion applies per person, so exceptional savings for small groups and families are available.

To learn more about this exclusive offer and to take advantage of the all-in-one app, download it now: https://uk.trip.com/sale/w/4941/flights-dicount-offers.html?locale=en-GB.

If something does not go according to plan, consumers can be reassured that Trip.com, with its 24/7 English customer care, is ready to take on the unexpected. Customers can resolve their challenges quickly through phone, email, or online chat services.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166600/image_5004521_8021590.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166673/Image_3_ID_d1b54730ea8e.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802535/trip_com_Logo.jpg

