

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) reported that its first-half pretax profit increased to 91.5 million pounds from 50.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 19.2 pence compared to 9.5 pence. Underlying EBITDA was 68.7 million pounds, up 8.2%, driven by an increase in system sales volume, acceleration of store openings and the pass-through of food costs. Underlying basic earnings per share was 9.5 pence, flat with prior year.



For the 26 weeks ended 25 June 2023, Group revenue increased to 332.9 million pounds from 278.3 million pounds, last year. Reported revenue increased 19.6%, primarily driven by increases in supply chain revenue as a result of increased food costs, which are passed through to franchise partners, the Group said. Like-for-like system sales, excluding splits and the impact of VAT, was up 9.7%. Total orders were 35.4 million, up 2.8%.



Domino's Pizza Group now expects fiscal 2023 underlying EBITDA in a range of 132 million pounds to 138 million pounds.



The Group will pay an interim dividend of 3.3 pence which represents a 3.1% increase compared to the 2022 interim dividend.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



