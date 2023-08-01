

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Man Group Plc (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L), an investment management firm, on Tuesday reported a significant decline in pre-tax earnings for the first-half, mainly due to a lower performance fee revenue, primarily as a result of the sharp reversal in markets around the March banking crisis.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company registered a pre-tax income of $114 million, down from $380 million recorded for the same period of 2022. Core profit before tax also decreased to $137 million from $395 million of previous year.



Post-tax earnings plunged to $83 million or 6.8 cents per share from last year's $308 million or 22.7 cents per share. Assets Under Management improved to $151.7 billion from previous year's $142.3 billion.



Management and other fees stood at $474 million, compared with $483 million of last year.



Performance fee declined significantly to $32 million from $404 million a year ago.



Net revenue stood at $510 million as against previous year's $874 million. Revenue for the period also moved down to $506 million from $887 million of 2022.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.6 cents per share, unchanged from last year's dividend of 5.6 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on September 22, to the shareholders of record on August 11.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken