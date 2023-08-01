Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
[01.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,962,799.76
102.4583
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,509,081.52
10.2273
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,759,615.55
10.0929